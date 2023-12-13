Senior colonel, commanders among 10 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza; toll mounts to 115

The Israeli military says ten of its troopers were killed on Tuesday during the aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

A senior Israeli colonel who commanded a forward base of an elite infantry unit was killed in Gaza, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

Itzhak Ben Basat, 44, was killed along seven other Israelis on Tuesday in an ambush by Palestinian fighters in Gaza's Shejaiya neighborhood.

Ben Basat, head of the Golani Brigade's commander's team, is the most senior Israeli officer to be killed in Gaza since the ground invasion was launched in late October.

Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg, commander of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was also among those killed.

Resistance fighters planted explosives and then opened fire at the Israeli forces, who came to aid the dead and wounded.

The occupying regime’s military on Wednesday announced the new fatalities that bring to 115 the total number of Israeli troops killed in the Gaza war.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military put the number of its troops killed in Gaza at 105, saying 20 of them died by friendly fire and other accidents.

Another 582 regime soldiers have also been wounded in Gaza, including 133 seriously.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,412 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 50,100 others.

On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted for a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

The document expressed “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population” amid Israel’s relentless assault.