  1. Home
  2. Senior colonel, commanders among 10 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza; toll mounts to 115

Senior colonel, commanders among 10 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza; toll mounts to 115

News Network
December 13, 2023

occupationsoldiers.jpg

The Israeli military says ten of its troopers were killed on Tuesday during the aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

A senior Israeli colonel who commanded a forward base of an elite infantry unit was killed in Gaza, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

Itzhak Ben Basat, 44, was killed along seven other Israelis on Tuesday in an ambush by Palestinian fighters in Gaza's Shejaiya neighborhood.

Ben Basat, head of the Golani Brigade's commander's team, is the most senior Israeli officer to be killed in Gaza since the ground invasion was launched in late October.

Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg, commander of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was also among those killed.

Resistance fighters planted explosives and then opened fire at the Israeli forces, who came to aid the dead and wounded.

The occupying regime’s military on Wednesday announced the new fatalities that bring to 115 the total number of Israeli troops killed in the Gaza war.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military put the number of its troops killed in Gaza at 105, saying 20 of them died by friendly fire and other accidents.

Another 582 regime soldiers have also been wounded in Gaza, including 133 seriously.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,412 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 50,100 others.

On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted for a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

The document expressed “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population” amid Israel’s relentless assault.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 3,2023

gaza.jpg

A brutal Israeli attack targeting a refugee camp in Gaza has killed more than 100 people as the regime continues with its relentless aggression against the besieged Palestinian territory.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said in a Saturday report that many people had also been injured in the Israeli missile strike that took place earlier in the day and targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of Gaza.

It said the attack had targeted a residential building belonging to a large family in Jabalia, adding that many members of the family were still missing under the rubble.

The attack comes a day after the Israeli regime resumed its brutal military campaign against Gaza after a seven-day ceasefire deal with Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement came to an end.

Nearly 200 people were killed in the renewed round of attacks on Gaza until early Saturday, according to Gaza Health Ministry authorities.

Israel’s aggression against Gaza started on October 7 hours after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine near Gaza.

More than 15,000 people had been killed in Gaza in the first round of Israel attacks before the truce with Hamas came into force on November 24.

Israel had targeted Jabalia and other camps hosting refugees in Gaza in its first round of attacks.

More than a million people have been displaced in Gaza as a result of the Israeli aggression.

Rights organizations and governments have repeatedly condemned Israel’s indiscriminate targeting of places of gathering for displaced Palestinians, including hospitals, schools, mosques and refugee camps in Gaza. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 7,2023

MBBS.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram: A 26-year-old doctor has died by suicide in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly after her boyfriend refused to marry her because her family could not fulfill dowry demands. 

State health minister Veena George has ordered a probe into the death of Dr Shahana, an MBBS degree holder, who was pursuing a postgraduate course at the surgery department of Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police have registered a case against the boyfriend under the abetment to suicide charge and dowry prevention laws. They have recorded the statements of the woman's relatives.

According to local media reports, Dr Shahana lived with her mother and two siblings. Her father, who worked in the Gulf, died two years back. She was in a relationship with Dr EA Ruwais and the two decided to marry.

Dr Shahana's family has alleged that Dr Ruwais' family demanded 150 gold sovereigns, 15 acres of land and a BMW car in dowry. When Dr Shahana's family said they cannot meet the demand, her boyfriend's family called off the wedding, Mathrubhumi reported. This left the young doctor very upset, and she died by suicide, local residents have alleged. A suicide note found at her apartment read, "Everyone wants money only", it is learnt.

The health minister has said the state Women and Child Development department has been asked to submit a report on the allegations of dowry demand.

The state Minority Commission is also looking into the matter. The panel's chairperson AA Rasheed has asked the district collector, the city police commissioner and director of medical education to appear before the commission on December 14 and submit a report.

The state women's commission chairperson P Sathidevi visited Dr Shahana's home and met the family. Ms Sathidevi said strong steps must be taken if the mental agony caused due to the dowry demand pushed the young doctor to suicide.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 28,2023

Rahul.jpg

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he aims to put an end to hatred in the country and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be defeated at the Centre for the purpose.

Addressing an election rally at Nampally here, he alleged that RSS, Modi and 'hardliners' have spread hatred in the entire country.

Congress coined a slogan of 'opening a 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) in the 'nafrat ke bazaar' (market of hate)' during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, adding that as he fights Modi, 24 cases have been filed against him in various states -- and the courts summon him from time to time.

"First time, for defamation, I got two years' punishment. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. My government house was taken away. I said I don't want it. My home is in the hearts of the crores of poor people in the country," he said.

An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday summoned Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case over alleged 'objectionable' comments he made against Union minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi made no reference to the UP court summoning him in his speech in the rally at Nampally here.

"The fight is ideological and I cannot compromise on it," Gandhi said.

Attacking AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, he asked how many cases are there against him.

Claiming that agencies like ED and CBI are behind himself all the time, Gandhi asked if any agency is behind Owaisi.

The question arises why there is no case against Owaisi, and the answer is that the AIMIM president helps Modi, he claimed.

He also accused AIMIM of fielding its candidates to damage the Congress and help the BJP in various states.

My aim is to erase hatred in the country and, for that, Modi should be defeated in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said.

If Modi is to be defeated in Delhi, BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should be defeated in Telangana first, he said.

He alleged that the BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together, and pointed out that the BRS had supported the Modi government in Parliament.

He also sought to know if there are any cases against KCR. 'He (KCR) runs the most corrupt government,' he said.

Agencies like ED, CBI and IT are not behind KCR or AIMIM, he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.