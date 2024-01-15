‘Shame’: Palestine mission slams US for hiding 24,000 murders as Israel continues to pound Gaza

Gaza, Jan 15: At least 67 Palestinians have lost their lives in fresh Israeli attacks on areas in southern, central and northern Gaza Strip.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported on Monday that an Israeli bombardment targeted Palestinian homes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, killing at least 33 people.

The strikes also injured dozens more people, many of whom were taken to the Nasser Hospital, it added.

The report further said at least 22 people were killed and a large number wounded after the Israeli forces targeted al-Thalatheni Street in central Gaza.

In northern Gaza City, 12 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building on al-Shama’a Street.

Meanwhile, the regime’s military conducted aerial assaults on the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps and the central Gaza city of Deir el-Balah.

Israel waged the genocidal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance carried out an unprecedented operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The US has offered untrammeled support for the occupying regime during the onslaught that has so far killed at least 24,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 60,834 others.

‘Shame on US for complicity in Gaza war’

In a statement on Sunday marking the 100th day of the Israeli aggression, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken fell short of mentioning 24,000 Palestinian victims and only referred to the Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Palestine’s UN mission lashed out at Blinken for ignoring the Palestinian death toll and not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“100 days and not a single mention of the nearly 24,000 killed - 1/2 of which are children,” it said in an X post on Monday.

“Shame on those who remain complicit and not call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”