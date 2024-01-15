  1. Home
  2. ‘Shame’: Palestine mission slams US for hiding 24,000 murders as Israel continues to pound Gaza

‘Shame’: Palestine mission slams US for hiding 24,000 murders as Israel continues to pound Gaza

News Network
January 15, 2024

gaza101.jpg

Gaza, Jan 15: At least 67 Palestinians have lost their lives in fresh Israeli attacks on areas in southern, central and northern Gaza Strip.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported on Monday that an Israeli bombardment targeted Palestinian homes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, killing at least 33 people.

The strikes also injured dozens more people, many of whom were taken to the Nasser Hospital, it added.

The report further said at least 22 people were killed and a large number wounded after the Israeli forces targeted al-Thalatheni Street in central Gaza.

In northern Gaza City, 12 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building on al-Shama’a Street.

Meanwhile, the regime’s military conducted aerial assaults on the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps and the central Gaza city of Deir el-Balah.

Israel waged the genocidal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance carried out an unprecedented operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The US has offered untrammeled support for the occupying regime during the onslaught that has so far killed at least 24,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 60,834 others.

‘Shame on US for complicity in Gaza war’

In a statement on Sunday marking the 100th day of the Israeli aggression, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken fell short of mentioning 24,000 Palestinian victims and only referred to the Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Palestine’s UN mission lashed out at Blinken for ignoring the Palestinian death toll and not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

“100 days and not a single mention of the nearly 24,000 killed - 1/2 of which are children,” it said in an X post on Monday.

“Shame on those who remain complicit and not call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 11,2024

flag.jpg

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain start 2024 with the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 194 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

India, meanwhile, held on to its previous year’s ranking of 80. Those holding an Indian passport have visa-free access to 62 destinations.

Ranking low on the index are Pakistan (101), Iraq (102), Syria (103) and Afghanistan (104).

Other neighbours of India were ranked as follows: Maldives (#58), China (#62), Bhutan (#87), Myanmar (#92), Sri Lanka (#96), Bangladesh (#97), and Nepal (#98).

The Henley Passport Index for 2024, curated by Henley & Partners, was released this week and ranks different passports according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) on entering the destination. 

The rankings are based on the analysis of data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It then provides a ‘Visa-free score’ which, essentially, is the number of destinations that the holders of that particular passport can travel to without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival or other similar permits.

For instance, those holding the passports of the countries in the #1 spot had access to 194 visa-free destinations while those holding the Afghanistan passport ranked last at #104, had visa-free access to only 28 of them.

As per the latest rankings, Finland, Sweden and South Korea shared the second rank, while Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Netherlands occupied the third spot.

The United States was ranked at number 7 along with Canada and Hungary. The United Kingdom passport fared better at spot number 4, which it shared with Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and Portugal. In the Middle East, the UAE ranked the highest at #11.

Israel ranked at #21 while Russia took the 51st spot.

World’s 10 most powerful passports:

  1. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (Score: 194)
  2. Finland, South Korea, Sweden (Score: 193)
  3. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (Score: 192)
  4. Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (Score: 191)
  5. Greece, Malta, Switzerland (Score: 190)
  6. Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland (Score: 189)
  7. Canada, Hungary, United States (Score: 188)
  8. Estonia, Lithuania (Score: 187)
  9. Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (Score: 186)
  10. Iceland (Score: 1)185

World’s 10 least powerful passports:

  1. Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan (Score: 45)
  2. Eritrea, Sri Lanka (Score: 43)
  3. Bangladesh, North Korea (Score: 42)
  4. Libya, Nepal, Palestinian Territory (Score: 40)
  5. Somalia (Score: 36)
  6. Yemen (Score: 35)
  7. Pakistan ( (Score: 34)
  8. Iraq (Score: 31)
  9. Syria (Score: 29)
  10. Afghanistan (Score: 28)

The Henley Passport Index is an annual list put together by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm. It claims to be the “original ranking of all the world’s passports”. The index covers 227 destinations and 199 passports.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2024

netan_0.jpg

Jerusalem: Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down a law limiting its own powers, a momentous step in the legal and political crisis that gripped the country before the war with Hamas, and pitted the court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

The court’s 8-7 ruling has the potential to throw Israel’s national emergency government, formed after the Oct. 7 attacks, into disarray and reignite the grave domestic turmoil that began a year ago over the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul plan. Mass protests brought the country to a near-standstill at times, in one of the deepest political upheavals Israel had faced in its 75 years, and led to warnings of possible civil war.

The court, sitting with a full panel of all 15 justices for the first time in its history, rejected the law passed by parliament in July that barred judges from using a particular legal standard to overrule decisions made by government ministers.

The much-anticipated decision did not come as a total surprise to Israelis. A television station last week reported on a leaked draft of the ruling. But it heralds a potential showdown that could fundamentally reshape Israeli democracy, pitting the power of the government against that of the judiciary.

Netanyahu’s political allies and their supporters want to make Israel into a more communal and nationalist state. Their opponents, who hold mildly secular vision of the country, accused the government of undermining democracy by lowering the barriers to a majority doing whatever it pleases.

Yariv Levin, the Israeli justice minister widely seen as the architect of the judicial overhaul, vowed to resume efforts to pass the package of controversial bills that included the newly overturned measure. He accused the high court of sowing divisiveness at a time when the nation is in danger.

Opponents of the judicial overhaul feared it would make the court much less able to prevent government overreach, and also make it much easier for the government to end the prosecution of Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges.

The timing of the decision was crucial: two retiring justices would have been ineligible to participate in the decision had it been delivered after mid-January. Legal analysts have calculated that without those justices, the court would have ruled to uphold the law, 7-6.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 14,2024

maldives.jpg

Male, Jan 14: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from his country by March 15, a senior official here said on Sunday, nearly two months after Male sought their removal.

According to the latest government figures, there are 88 Indian military personnel in the Maldives.

In a press briefing, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office, said President Muizzu has formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel by March 15, the SunOnline newspaper reported.

“Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration,” he said.

Maldives and India have set up a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal of troops. The group held its first meeting at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Male’ on Sunday morning.

The meeting was also attended by Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, the report said.

Nazim confirmed the meeting and said the agenda for the meeting was the request to withdraw troops by March 15.

The Indian government did not immediately confirm the media report or comment on it.

Soon after taking oath as the President of Maldives on November 17 last year, Muizzu, who is regarded as a pro-China leader, formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from his country, saying the Maldivian people have given him a “strong mandate” to make this request to New Delhi.

The request for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel comes amid a row between the two nations in the backdrop of derogatory comments posted by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu government against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muizzu suspended the three ministers after their social media postings, which stirred concern in India and calls for a boycott by Indian tourists who ranked highest in numbers followed by Russia. Chinese tourists figured third.

During his just-concluded state visit to China, Muizzu sought to align Maldives closer to Beijing.

Speaking to the press on Saturday after returning from China, President Muizzu indirectly attacked India.

Without naming any country, he said, “We may be small, but that doesn’t give you the licence to bully us.”

He also announced plans to reduce the country’s dependency on India, including securing imports of essential food commodities and medicine and consumables from other countries.

“We aren’t in anyone’s backyard. We are an independent and sovereign state,” he said, addressing the reporters gathered at the Velana International Airport.

He said no country has the right to exert influence over the domestic affairs of a country, regardless of its size.

He vowed that he would not allow any external influence on the domestic affairs of the Maldives.

Male is also reviewing more than 100 bilateral agreements with New Delhi signed by the previous government here. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.