  1. Home
  2. South Africa expects ICJ judgment on Israeli genocide in Gaza on Jan 26

South Africa expects ICJ judgment on Israeli genocide in Gaza on Jan 26

News Network
January 25, 2024

ICJ.jpg

South Africa expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule this Friday on whether it will grant emergency measures to stop the Israeli genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip, a report says.

News website News24, citing two sources close to the matter, reported on Wednesday that a South African government delegation had touched down in The Hague in anticipation of the judgment.

South Africa's justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, however, in a social media post on X said: "We do not have an official communication from the court as to when the judgment will be delivered."

South Africa filed the lawsuit against Israel at the end of December, after nearly three months of Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

The lawsuit said Israel’s actions are “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

The application also said Israeli attacks breach the UN’s Genocide Convention, and urged the court to “order Israel to cease killing and causing serious mental and bodily harm to Palestinian people in Gaza.”

South Africa has been one of the outspoken critics of Israel’s ongoing onslaught against Palestinians and has led some initiatives to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.

In November, the country referred Israel to the International Criminal Court, which is already investigating the occupied Palestinian territories.

In the same month, the country’s lawmakers voted in favor of closing down the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and suspending all diplomatic relations until the onslaught stops.

More countries have joined South Africa in a case filed against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the regime’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

A Belgian minister recently pledged her country’s backing for the case filed by South Africa with the ICJ seeking to halt Israel’s genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip. Caroline Gennez, Belgium’s minister of development cooperation, made the call in a series of social media posts over the weekend.

One hundred and ten days into the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the regime continues with its deadly carpet-bombing campaign across the besieged Palestinian territory.

Khan Younis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, has become a flashpoint for Israel’s ongoing genocidal war where dozens of lives have been lost.

The regime bombings have also targeted the vicinity of several hospitals in Khan Yunis. The Israeli military has issued an order for over 500,000 Gazans to evacuate the area.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in a matter of 24 hours alone.

The total death toll from more than three months of Israeli onslaught is at around 25,700.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 25,2024

khanyunis.jpg

Gaza/Jerusalem: A UN training center sheltering tens of thousands of displaced people was hit on Wednesday, January 24, causing “mass casualties” as buildings blazed, a senior UN relief official said as Israeli forces advanced through southern Gaza’s main city.

Israeli forces also cut off southern Gaza’s main hospitals in their assault on Khan Younis, Palestinian officials said, and closed the main escape route for hundreds of thousands of residents and people who have sought refuge there.

In response to questions about the fire at the center — run by UNRWA, the UN relief organization for the Palestinians — the Israeli military claimed the wider area was a significant base of Hamas militants.

“Dismantling Hamas’ military framework in western Khan Yunis is the heart of the logic behind the operation,” it claimed.

Several sources had earlier told Reuters that Israel and the Hamas group that runs Gaza had made some progress in weeks of proxy talks on a 30-day ceasefire, during which Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners would be freed and more aid would enter the enclave.

But that prospect appeared distant on Wednesday.

In their biggest operation in a month, Israeli tanks have pushed through Khan Younis, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering after leaving the north — the early focus of the war.

Their main target appears to be the area around Khan Younis’ long-standing refugee camp, which includes the Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals and also the training center run by UNRWA.

“Fighting is escalating in Khan Younis ... the @UNRWA Training Center sheltering 10Ks of displaced people has just been hit — buildings ablaze and mass casualties — safe access to/from the center has been denied for 2 days — people are trapped,” Thomas White, the director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, said on X.

Targeting hospitals

Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said in a statement: “The occupation is isolating hospitals in Khan Younis and carrying out massacres in the western area of the city ...

“Hundreds of injuries, patients, and childbirth cases face serious complications due to the lack of access to Nasser Medical Complex.”

The Palestinian Red Cross Society, which runs the Al-Amal hospital, said troops had blockaded its staff inside and imposed a curfew in the area, including its local headquarters, where many displaced individuals had been killed.

On Tuesday, the Israeli occupation force had ordered the evacuation of the area, which the UN humanitarian office said held half a million people, four-fifths of them displaced by fighting in other parts of the coastal strip.

However, Israeli tanks advancing eastward down the Al-Bahar road toward Nasser hospital blocked the escape route from the city toward the Mediterranean coastal highway.

The highway leads toward Rafah on Gaza’s southern edge bordering Egypt — already crammed with more than half the enclave’s 2.3 million people. Some people resorted to dirt roads to try to escape Khan Younis, residents and freelance reporters leaving the area said.

Palestinian health officials said at least 25,700 Gazans had been killed in the war, including 210 in the previous 24 hours, with thousands more feared lost under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Israel claims it has killed around 9,000 Palestinian fighters in total, a figure that Hamas dismisses as an attempt to “portray a fake victory.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 12,2024

bridge.jpg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu today. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has been built at a cost of ₹ 17,840 crore and is the longest sea bridge in the country.

In December 2016, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the bridge. Marking the historic milestone in India's infrastructure development, the name Atal Setu also honours the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Atal Setu is a 21.8-kilometre-long bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district.

The 6-lane bridge has a 16.5 km stretch over the sea and about 5.5 km on land. The conceptualisation of this bridge was made six decades ago with the aim of connecting Mumbai's Sewri to Raigad's Chirle.

With the help of the country's longest bridge, the journey between the two locations will be shortened from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes.

What's allowed

The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be 100 kmph.

The maximum speed limit for vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses is 100 kilometres per hour.

On the ascent and descent of the bridge, the speed will be restricted to 40 kilometres per hour.

What's not allowed

The police, on Wednesday, informed that motorbikes, auto rickshaws and tractors won't be allowed on the sea bridge, the police said on Wednesday. There will also be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won't have an entry on the Eastern Freeway.

These vehicles will have to take the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and use the MBPT Road near 'Gadi Adda' for further movement.

An official informed that the Mumbai police have imposed the speed limit on India's longest sea bridge to curb "danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public.”

Key points 

1.    Building the Atal Setu aims to improve connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region – Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

2.    According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the travel time between Sewri and Chirle will now be reduced from 61 minutes to less than 20 minutes.

3.    It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

4.    Travellers will be charged ₹250 for a one-way toll for the bridge. The charges for the return journey and frequent commuters will vary.

5.    The toll charge may be revised after a year following a review.

6.    The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers has been kept at 100 km/hour. Two-wheelers, tractors and autorickshaws would not be allowed on the bridge.

7.    Nearly 70,000 vehicles are expected to run across the bridge daily.

8.    The bridge weighs 17 times the weight of the steel used in the construction of the Eiffel Tower.

9.    Apart from reducing the travel time, the actual potential of the Atal Setu will be unveiled after the completion of projects including the Eastern Freeway-Marine Drive tunnel, Sewri-Worli elevated corridor, Chirle-Palaspe connection with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, as well as the Navi Mumbai international airport.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 13,2024

sushant.jpg

Mangaluru: The second additional district and sessions (special) court has sentenced a man to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a college student and attempting to kill her by stabbing around a dozen times in broad daylight under the limits of Ullal police station on the outskirts of the city.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Jyothi Pramod Nayak said that the convict Sushanth alias Shan, 31, had waylaid the woman and injured her grievously by stabbing her on her chest, stomach and other parts of the body after outraging the modesty on June 28, 2019.

The 20-year-old student of MBA at a private college at Karkala and a resident of Bagambila, was assaulted even after she fell on the ground.

The accused had later attempted to kill himself by injuring his neck and hand. Ullal police had booked a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to suicide) of the IPC. The second additional district and sessions (special) court judge Preethi KP delivered a verdict on Thursday.

The accused was earlier booked by Karkala police, and a court had remanded him in judicial custody for harassing the woman to marry him.

He committed the crime again on June 28, 2019, after being released from jail on bail. The girl, who was apparently returning from college had as usual, alighted at KSHEMA bus stand at Deralakatte around 4.30 pm and was walking towards home located behind the hospital when Sushanth who came from behind in a scooter suddenly attacked her. The girl collapsed on the road after she was stabbed multiple times. 

The then sub-inspector of Ullal police station Gurappa Kanthi had submitted a chargesheet to the court. The investigation had produced CCTV footage from two cameras. The trial of the case began on February 10, 2021, and 21 witnesses were examined.

Judge Preethi KP while pronouncing the judgment, declared him guilty of all offences he was charged with. While the accused was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh under Section 307 of the IPC, he was awarded seven years of jail and Rs 1 lakh penalty under Section 326 of the IPC. Meanwhile, under Section 354 of the IPC, he has been sentenced to one year of jail and penalty of Rs 10,000. While one month of simple imprisonment was awarded under Section 341 of the IPC, Rs 1,000 penalty has been imposed on him under Section 309 of the IPC.

The jail term will run consecutively, the SPP said adding that Rs 2 lakh from the penalty will be handed over to the complainant woman.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.