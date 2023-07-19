  1. Home
  2. Swedish embassy in Baghdad torched over another Qur’an burning plan

Swedish embassy in Baghdad torched over another Qur’an burning plan

News Network
July 20, 2023

swedishembassy.jpg

Baghdad, July 20: Hundreds of Iraqi protesters have stormed the Swedish embassy in the capital Baghdad and set part of it on fire in protest against the second planned desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden.

The angry protesters, who were reportedly the supporters of prominent Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, stormed the main gates of the embassy building on Thursday, holding up copies of the Qur’an and chanting pro-Sadr slogans.

“We are mobilized today to denounce the burning of the Qur’an, which is all about love and faith,” a protester told AFP. “We demand that the Swedish government and the Iraqi government stop this type of initiative.”

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry condemned the torching of the Swedish embassy building In a statement, saying the Iraqi government had instructed security forces to carry out a swift investigation, identify the perpetrators and hold them to account.

Following the incident, Sweden’s Foreign Ministry announced that its embassy staff in Baghdad are “safe”.

The ministry further said Iraqi authorities have the responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and staff, adding that attacks on embassies and diplomats “constitute a serious violation of the Vienna Convention.”

The development comes as Swedish authorities have approved an assembly to be held later in the day outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, where organizers plan to burn a copy of Muslims’ holy book as well as the Iraqi flag.

Two people are set to participate in the demonstration, Swedish media reported on Wednesday, adding that one of them is the same person who set a Qur’an on fire outside a Stockholm mosque in June.

On June 28, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant stomped on the Qur’an before setting several pages alight in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque. The insult to the Muslim holy book was made under the authorization and protection of the Swedish police. 

The incident, coinciding with the start of the Muslim Eid al-Adha and the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, drew the anger of Muslims from across the world.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 19,2023

Mangaluru: A woman has been duped of Rs 56,500, after she was allegedly promised a job in low-cost Indian airline.

The aspirant had applied for a job on June 13, through an online platform, and on the same day, she received a call asking to deposit Rs 1,500 as registration fee. She was told that the interview will be held the next day. 

On June 15, the complainant was asked to pay Rs 10,000 for training, and Rs 7,500 for the courier, and on June 17 was asked to pay Rs 12,500. On June 12, she paid Rs 8,500 for the uniform, and on June 29 she paid Rs 10,500 for insurance. 

The accused told the victim she would have to report on July 5 . On July 11, she was again asked to pay Rs 9,500. Suspecting that she was being duped, she approached the police and a case was registered.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 20,2023

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, July 20: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has operationalised two additional passenger boarding aerobridges, taking the total number of such facilities at the airport to six.

The new facility gives the airlines much needed operational flexibility to use it, especially during monsoon where shifting passengers from the plane on the apron to the terminal and vice-versa from the open bay poses a challenge, a release from MIA said here on Thursday.

Attached to the new integrated terminal building, these aerobridges also enable the airport to optimally utilise the 11 parking stands available on the apron. While six of these stands are connected to the terminal with aerobridges, the remaining are open bays.

The airport operationalised the new aerobridges in consultation with the stakeholders that includes the airlines and the airport security group of CISF to ensure a seamless experience for the passengers.

The aerobridges can be used with narrow-bodied planes like Airbus A320, A321 or Boeing 737-800 that the airlines operating to this airport utilise for domestic and international operations to the coastal city.

The airport has been using aerobridges since 2010 and has steadily gone on to increase their numbers to the current six. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 13,2023

chandru.jpg

Bengaluru, July 13: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the appointment of H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, as its Karnataka unit president.

Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till now, has been made the national joint secretary, the party said in a statement.

”Karnataka’s renowned theatre-film artist, former MLA and senior politician ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru has been appointed as the state president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka state unit,” it said.

National General Secretary of the party organisation, Sandeep Pathak, made the announcement in Delhi, the statement said. B T Naganna and Arjun Parappa Halagigoudar have been appointed as the state organising secretaries.

Chandrashekar gained popularity as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru after playing lead role in a play titled ‘Mukhyamantri’ (Chief Minister).

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.