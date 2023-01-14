  1. Home
  2. Thousands bid farewell to two Palestinian youths shot dead by Israeli army

News Network
January 14, 2023

palestine1.jpg

Thousands attend a funeral procession and a subsequent burial ceremony held for two Palestinians, who were killed during raids carried out by the Israeli regime's military near the city of Jenin in the northern part of the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank.

Footage circulated across social media, showed the Palestinians chanting anti-occupation slogans as they were carrying the bodies of 18-year-old Abdul Hadi Fakhri Nazzal and 25-year-old Habib Mohammad Ikmail overhead, during their funeral in Jenin on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Nazzal succumbed to critical injuries after being shot in the chest and neck by Israeli forces during the Thursday raid, bringing the number of Palestinians killed in 2023 to nine.

Also on Thursday, Israeli forces shot Ikmail in the head in the same town. The Palestinian man was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Jenin.

The Palestinian death toll from 2022 stands at around 150, making last year the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2004, when the United Nations started keeping a tally.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the rule of law on Thursday, the world body's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said 2022 had been a deadly year for both Palestinians and Israelis and condemned all "unlawful killings and acts by extremists."

The Israeli regime's occupation forces and illegal settlers have been noticeably escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and other areas, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expanding Illegal Jewish-only settlements.

Between 600,000 and 750,000 Israelis occupy over 250 illegal settlements that have been built across the West Bank since the occupation of the Palestinian territory in 1967.

News Network
January 9,2023

TV.jpg

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, January 9, warned private satellite channels against compromising on 'good taste and decency while covering incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly. 

In a detailed advisory, the Ministry said it observed several television channels reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly in w way that grossly compromised on "good taste and decency" and were quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer.

The Ministry called for adherence to the programme code under The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The advisory noted that "television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots" without taking the precaution of "blurring the images or showing them from long shots". 

"The manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful, heart wrenching, distressful, indignifying, sensational, thereby offending good taste and decency," it added. 

Television, being a platform usually watched by families in households with people from all cohorts - old aged, middle aged. children, etc., and with various socio-economic backgrounds, place certain sense of responsibility and discipline among the broadcasters, which have been enshrined in the Programme Code and the Advertising Code laid down under the said Act, it said.

News Network
January 11,2023

violence.jpg

Patna, Jan 11: A police van was set on fire and government vehicles were vandalised allegedly by locals in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday after policemen allegedly assaulted farmers, who had been protesting for the last 85 days against a thermal power company, while they were sleeping in their homes last night.

The incident occurred at the Banarpur village in Chausa sub-division of the district.

Earlier on the Tuesday, the farmers had locked the main gate of the company's office and demanded adequate compensation for the lands it had acquired for the thermal power project.

Around midnight while they were sleeping in their homes, the police personnel came and started knocking on the doors, the farmers claimed.

When they opened the doors, the personnel started beating them with batons and also misbehaved with some women who were present at the scene, they added.

A video of the police attack has gone viral on social media, leading to outrage in the region.

Following the attack, the farmer intensified their protests on Wednesday which turned violent after they set fire to police vehicles.

The villagers also pelted stones on the police party.

The situation is currently tense in the village prompting the district police have deployed a large number of forces.

The district police claimed that they have arrested four persons for creating arson in the village. 

coastaldigest.com news network
January 7,2023

parvathi.jpg

Kasaragod, Jan 7: In another case of suspected food poisoning, a 19-year old girl has died after allegedly consuming 'Kuzhimanthi' – a Kerala style biryani dish in from a restaurant in Kasaragod district.

The victim is Anju Sree Parvathi (19), daughter of late Kumaran Nair of Perumbala Acheeram Veedu and Ambika from Thalaklayi in Kasaragod district. Anju Sree, who was pursuing her degree course had reached her house at Thalaklayi for the Christmas vacation. 

According to the police, Anju Sree had eaten 'Kuzhimanthi' which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31 and was undergoing treatment since then. 

The Kuzhimanthi was consumed by four people including Anjus Sree. Three of them, excluding Anju Sree's brother fell ill and they had availed treatment at a private hospital. 

It is learnt that on the New Year eve, the family ordered Kuzhimanthi through an online food delivery app and had the dinner together. Though all of them felt uneasy after having food, the condition of Anju Sree deteriorated and she was rushed to a hospital at Kasaragod. She was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on Friday morning as her health condition worsened. She breathed her last at a hospital in Mangaluru at 5 am on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Anju Sree has been brought to Kasaragod General hospital from where it will be shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram for postmortem examination. The family has lodged a complaint with Melparamba police regarding the incident. Police have registered a case for unnatural death.

This is the second death due to food poisoning reported in the state of Kerala within the past five days. Resmi, a 33-year-old nurse had died after consuming Kuzhimanthi and al-faham in Kottayam on January 3. Around 20 people had fallen ill after consuming these dishes from the same restaurant.

On December 29, around 100 people had complained of food poisoning after consuming food served at a baptism feast in Pathanamthitta district. 

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an investigation into the incident. The minister has sought a report from the Food Safety commissioner on the recurring incidents of death due to food poisoning. 

The food safety department has initiated action against 36 hotels in Kochi city for not adhering to safety norms. The department has ordered closure of 6 hotels and imposed fine on 19 hotels.

