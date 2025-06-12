  1. Home
Top Iranian scientists, commanders, civilians martyred in Israeli airstrike

June 13, 2025

iranmart.jpg

Tehran, June 3: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami have been martyred in an Israeli aggression.

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the central headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, was also martyred in one of the attacks which came early Friday.

Veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi were martyred in separate attacks.

Initial reports named Abdolhamid Minouchehr, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari and Seyyed Amirhossein Feqhi, Motalebizadeh as other nuclear scientists martyred in the attacks.

The attacks were first reported around 3:00 a.m. local time on Friday in the capital, Tehran, followed by a series of explosions in several other provinces across the country.

Videos circulating on social media show widespread destruction in residential areas of Tehran and other regions, the result of what has been described as indiscriminate Israeli aggression.

The Israeli regime confirmed responsibility for the attacks, claiming to have targeted sites in Natanz, Khorramabad, Khondab, and several other locations.

The IRNA news agency, citing a security source, reported that Iran is preparing a "decisive response" to the latest act of Israeli terrorism against the Islamic Republic.

The aggression comes amid escalating tensions in the region, fueled by the warmongering rhetoric of Israeli regime officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reportedly, US President Donald Trump had approved the latest Israeli aggression despite ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

According to sources, the sixth round of talks scheduled for Sunday is now likely to be canceled.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a statement, condemned the aggression and vowed Iran's severe retaliation against the Tel Aviv regime.

“In the early hours of today, the Zionist regime once again revealed its evil and bloodstained hand by committing a crime on our beloved soil, further exposing its malicious nature through attacks on residential areas. The regime must now await a harsh punishment,” read the statement.

June 10,2025

IndianUS.jpg

A disturbing video showing an Indian student being handcuffed and forcibly restrained by authorities at Newark Liberty International Airport has sparked outrage on social media. The incident, which occurred during the student’s deportation process, was filmed by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who described the scene as “heartbreaking.”

The footage shows the student pinned to the ground by at least four officers, with two visibly pressing their knees into his back. His hands and legs were tied. Jain, who witnessed the incident firsthand, said the student appeared disoriented and was crying while being treated "like a criminal."

“He came chasing dreams, not causing harm,” Jain wrote in a post on X. “As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”

In response to the viral video and public anger, the Indian Consulate in New York issued a statement acknowledging the reports and said it is in contact with local authorities. “The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian nationals,” the statement read.

Witness account

Jain, who was present at the airport, said the student appeared confused and may have been under stress. “There were around 50 people standing nearby, but no one said a word,” he recalled.

According to Jain, the student was struggling to communicate with the officers, speaking in Haryanvi Hindi. The authorities claimed they could not understand him. Jain offered to translate, but his request was denied.

Instead, more police were called in. “They emptied the whole queue and restrained him with force. At that point, I broke down. It was public, humiliating, and inhuman,” Jain said.

He added that the student reportedly shouted:

“Main pagal nahi hoon, yeh mujhe pagal bana rahe hain. Main pagal nahi hoon, yeh mujhe pagal sabit kar rahe hain” (“I’m not mad, they’re trying to make me mad. I’m not mad, they want to prove that I am.”)

Jain believes the student may have been denied entry due to perceived disorientation at immigration. “But even if he was stressed or confused, officials usually handle such cases while maintaining a person’s dignity. This wasn’t that,” he said.

A painful reminder

This incident has rekindled painful memories of mass deportations of Indians during the Trump-era immigration crackdown. In one such instance in February, over 100 Indians were deported in shackles, handcuffed with legs bound, as they deboarded a flight in India — imagery that drew widespread condemnation back home.

The latest episode has once again raised questions about the treatment of Indian nationals abroad and whether enough is being done to ensure their dignity during deportation or detention procedures.

P A Hameed Padubidri
June 11,2025

hajj2025.jpg

The Hajj pilgrimage of 2025 concluded with remarkable success, as over two million pilgrims from across the world completed the sacred rites in an atmosphere of peace, safety, and spiritual unity. The seamless organization and operational excellence displayed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were widely praised by pilgrims and observers alike.

Strategic Planning

Under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia once again demonstrated exceptional capability in managing one of the world’s largest and most complex religious gatherings.

From the very outset, the Hajj 2025 operation reflected meticulous planning and coordination. Critical services — including transportation, crowd management, sanitation, and multilingual assistance — were executed with precision. Enhanced infrastructure at key pilgrimage sites such as Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, coupled with the integration of advanced technology, ensured a smooth and spiritually enriching journey for all pilgrims.

Thousands of dedicated volunteers, healthcare workers, and security personnel worked tirelessly to uphold the sanctity and safety of the pilgrimage.

Robust Healthcare Systems 

A cornerstone of this year’s success was the robust healthcare response. The Ministry of Health deployed more than 250 mobile clinics and medical units, providing comprehensive services across the Hajj sites. Over 37,000 medical procedures were performed without any reported major health incidents — an extraordinary achievement considering the vast scale and diversity of the gathering.

Emergency teams were stationed at strategic locations, and preventative health measures were strictly enforced to safeguard public health throughout the pilgrimage.

Pilgrim Satisfaction

Pilgrims from across continents expressed deep appreciation for the Kingdom’s hospitality and organization. Whether participating for the first time or returning after previous Hajj experiences, pilgrims consistently described the arrangements as efficient, well-managed, and spiritually fulfilling.

Saudi Arabia’s ability to host millions with care, precision, and unwavering commitment has once again earned international acclaim.

A Global Model

The successful execution of Hajj 2025 stands as a global benchmark for managing large-scale events with cultural, religious, and logistical complexity. The Kingdom’s investment in infrastructure, technology, and human resources reflects a long-term vision that prioritizes service to the Guests of Allah (Duyuf ar-Rahman). 

May 30,2025

floodings2.jpg

Mangaluru, May 30: Relentless monsoon rains battering Mangaluru and surrounding areas over the past week have triggered a series of tragic landslides and widespread flooding, leaving a trail of destruction, loss, and despair. At least four people, including three children, have lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents. Several others are critically injured. Authorities and rescue teams are racing against time amid ongoing rainfall and unstable terrain.

Montepadavu Landslide: A Mother's Desperate Fight Ends in Tragedy

In one of the most heart-wrenching incidents of the week, a pre-dawn landslide in Montepadavu, under Ullal limits, flattened a house and claimed the lives of three family members, including two young children and their grandmother.

The incident occurred around 4:00 am on Friday, May 30, as the family lay asleep in their modest hillside home. The victims were identified as:

•    Prema Poojary (grandmother)

•    Aryan (3 years)

•    Aarush (2 years)

Inside the house at the time were six members of the family: grandparents Kanthappa and Prema Poojary, their son Seetharam, his wife Ashwini, and their two children. The intense rainfall triggered a sudden landslide that sent a large chunk of hillside crashing down, instantly collapsing a wall of the house onto the sleeping family.

Ashwini, in a desperate and heroic act, tried to shield her children from the falling debris using her own body. Despite sustaining serious injuries, she attempted to pull them to safety. According to neighbors who rushed to the scene, one child was playing in Ashwini’s lap moments before the collapse.

Tragically, both children were buried under the rubble and later found dead, while Ashwini lay unconscious, clutching their lifeless bodies. A video shot by a local showed Aarush, the younger child, briefly attempting to move under the debris, a chilling testament to the final moments before his death.

Rescue efforts were first attempted by local residents, who had to retreat multiple times due to the unstable hillside and continued downpour. Ashwini was heard pleading, "Save my children, don’t worry about me," before being pulled from the wreckage nearly 11 hours later by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Ashwini is now battling for her life in the ICU, unaware that her children are no more. Her husband Seetharam and father-in-law Kanthappa also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident has left the entire Ullal region in mourning.

Separate Landslide Claims Child’s Life in Ullal Taluk

In another rain-triggered tragedy, a 5-year-old girl named Nayeema, daughter of Naushad, died late Thursday night in Kanakare near Bella village (Ullal Taluk) after a retaining wall gave way. The mud and debris from the slide crashed through a window and fell directly onto the bed where the child slept. She died on the spot.

Local officials, including Ullal Tahsildar Puttaraju, Revenue Inspector Pramod, and other municipal staff, visited the affected area and are currently overseeing emergency relief efforts.

Urban Flooding Brings Mangaluru to a Standstill

Mangaluru city recorded its highest single-day rainfall this season on Thursday night, submerging several low-lying neighborhoods in knee-deep water. Inundated areas include:

•    Mission Street

•    Rao and Rao Circle

•    Koppar Hitlu

•    Padil

•    Bajal

•    PVS

•    Jeppinamogaru

Flooded streets brought traffic to a standstill. Overflowing sewage lines and clogged manholes worsened the chaos, with residents voicing strong criticism of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for not executing timely pre-monsoon preventive measures.

At Balmata near Ambedkar Circle, stagnant water flooded bus stops and disrupted interstate bus services, affecting college students and officegoers alike.

Infrastructure Damage Across the City

•    A massive tree was uprooted on the Bejai–Kapikad Road, blocking movement near the KSRTC bus stand.

•    Another tree fell onto the railway line between Mangaluru Central and Junction near Jeppu, damaging electric wires and forcing railway authorities to operate trains in a one-way pattern.

•    In Jokatte, a landslip destabilized a hill, prompting fears among residents living downhill. Officials are assessing whether further evacuations are needed.

•    At Kumpala, floodwaters lifted a Mahindra Thar and Maruti Swift, leaving the vehicles stranded mid-road. Dramatic videos of the incident circulated widely, drawing large crowds.
________________________________________

Relief Measures Underway

Rescue and relief teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, and local emergency services, are on high alert. Shelters are being set up for displaced residents, and restoration work is ongoing in affected areas.

The district administration has issued a red alert, urging people in vulnerable zones to evacuate immediately and avoid hilly or low-lying areas.

floodings1.jpg

