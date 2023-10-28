  1. Home
  2. Tremors deep in earth as Israel uses new bombs to penetrate Gaza tunnels

Tremors deep in earth as Israel uses new bombs to penetrate Gaza tunnels

News Network
October 28, 2023

gazabomb.jpg

Continuing its inhuman airstrikes on besieged Gaza Strip, the he Israeli occupation forces today targeted multiple infrastructure under the pretext of destroying Hamas network. 

The Israeli military claimed that its fighter jets had struck 150 "underground targets" in northern Gaza and killed “several” Hamas fighters during intense overnight raids. 

The targeted sites included "tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure,” the military said. 

Reports from the area also appear to indicate tremors deep in the earth which can be felt for miles away, which analysts believe is Israel using new bombs to penetrate the Palestinian resistance’s tunnels.

Israel claims such tunnels exist under the Shifa Hospital, a vital lifeline for Palestinians in northern Gaza, where some 5,000 IDPs have taken shelter. In a video released on its social media channels it claims to show how the resistance has built an underground city beneath the hospital, but provides no proof of its claims. 

This has, however, led analysts to say Israel is planning to target Al-Shifa Hospital, after it told its administration to vacate the premises earlier this week.

A spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense said Israeli airstrikes destroyed hundreds of buildings overnight.

"Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," Mahmud Bassal said, adding that the intense bombardments had "changed the landscape" of northern Gaza. 

Israel has been waging a ferocious war against Gaza since October 7, when Hamas and its fellow Gaza-based resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad launched their biggest operation against Israel in years. The surprise Palestinian offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, came in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The death toll in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression has reached over 7,400 -- more than 3,000 of them children -- with upwards of 20,500 wounded.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 20,2023

zubair.jpg

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Friday, October 20, won the 2023 Freedom of Expression Award in journalism, which is awarded by the Index on Censorship.

“Zubair faced significant threats after challenging mis/disinformation propagated by influential members of the ruling party,” Index on Censorship said.

Index on Censorship is a London-based non-profit organisation campaigning for freedom of expression. The annual Freedom of Expression Awards, are handed out in four categories – arts, campaigning, journalism and trustee – to those having a “significant impact fighting censorship anywhere in the world,” according to the organisation.

Commenting on him receiving the award, Zubair said that the award would “serve as a flicker of hope” for his young colleagues.

“It’s both an honour and privilege to receive the [Index on Censorship] Freedom of Expression [award], especially at a time when fake news and disinformation has emerged as a Frankenstein monster here in India,” Zubair said in a video posted by the organisation.

The fact-checker expressed gratitude to those who “stood by me when I was attacked, slandered and even jailed for doing my job”.

While announcing the nominees in September, Index on Censorship highlighted Zubair’s work and his arrest in June last year. “Using both his personal Twitter account, as well as the outlet’s website, Mohammed Zubair and his colleagues have reported on inter-communal violence in India, the actions of vigilante groups, as well as the use of social media platforms to amplify hate speech.”

The other nominees in the category were Franco-Afghan journalist Mortaza Behboudi and Bilan Media, which is Somalia’s first women-only media organisation.

Zubair was jailed for 24 days last year till he was granted bail by the Supreme Court. The Alt News co-founder is facing six cases in Uttar Pradesh and one case in Delhi in connection with allegations of promoting enmity between groups and hurting religious sentiments.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 21,2023

khalid.jpg

London, Oct 21: Senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal has said the resistance movement was aware of the ramifications of its Oct. 7 attack on the bloodthirsty Israeli regime, and added that they were ready to sacrifice their lives in order to win liberation.

Speaking in a fractious interview with Al-Arabiya host Rasha Nabil, Mashal praised the ingenious Hamas attack and called it “legitimate resistance” to Israeli occupation.

Nabil challenged the former political leader of Hamas and questioned whether the group could call its “transgressions against Israeli civilians” in southern Israel true resistance, saying it was “more like a declaration of war” decided upon without the backing of the Palestinian people.

She also noted that in the Western media Hamas was now being compared to Daesh, and pressed Mashal on how he had expected to encourage sympathy for the Palestinian cause by carrying out the attacks, which killed nearly 1,400 Israelis (including soldiers and illegal settlers).

She also highlighted the fact Hamas likely expected the response such an attack would prompt from the Israeli military and must therefore hold responsibility for the “great human tragedy” unfolding in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed or wounded and more than 1 million internally displaced.

“We know very well the consequences of our operation on Oct. 7,” Mashal said.

He added that sacrifices had to be made for liberation and cited examples of the Soviet Union in the Second World War, the Vietnamese during their war with the US, Afghan resistance to Soviet and American occupation, and the Algerian battle for independence.

He said: “The Palestinian people are just like any other nation: No nation is liberated without sacrifices. Israel will kill us, whether we resist it or not.”

Mashal was asked if treating civilians in such a way was part of Hamas’ ideology, and he responded by saying the group only focused its resistance on “occupation forces, on the soldiers.”

He added: “In all wars, there are some civilian victims.”

Mashal was asked if he wanted to apologize for civilian deaths in the attacks. He replied: “Apologies should be demanded from Israel. Hamas does not kill civilians on purpose. It focuses on the soldiers. Period.”

The Hamas official urged Egyptian leaders to do more to assist Hamas, while thanking those he said were resisting with Palestinians in Gaza, naming Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He said: “Outside of Palestine, we are grateful to whoever is standing by us.”

Nabil asked Mashal why Arab nations who “did not participate in making the decision” to attack Israel should be asked do more. He said: “When people are under occupation, they have a natural right to do so. Nobody has the right to ask us why we did this and whether we consulted with anyone.”

He said he hoped to use hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attack to “empty Israeli prisons” of “our sons and daughters from all the factions.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 20,2023

church.jpg

Days after ruthless bombing on Gaza’s Christian-run hospital, the Israeli occupation forces now have bombed a Greek Orthodox Church in the besieged enclave. 

According to reports, the attack on Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, one of the oldest churches in the world, took place last night while dozens of Palestinian families were sheltering there. 

Rescuers were pulling people out of the rubble, several of whom were injured, according to people at the site.

At least eight people lost their lives and dozens more reported wounded after an airstrike hit the church. 

The development comes as Israel’s war minister told gathered troops they will soon see Gaza “from inside”, suggesting an imminent ground invasion.

United States President Joe Biden has compared Hamas to Russia, saying it is a “priority” to bring US captives held by Hamas home.

Meanwhile, the US reportedly shot down missiles and drones fired from Yemen, “potentially at Israel”, and confirmed reports of attacks on bases hosting US troops in Syria and Iraq.

The European Commission president said the “risk of a regional spillover” from the Israel-Hamas war is “real”.

World Health Organization chief Tedros said aid trucks are “loaded and ready to go” into Gaza as dozens of US senators urge swift implementation of the US-Egypt deal.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

Biden expected to seek $14bn military aid package for Israel

The final amount that will go towards Congress will be revealed later on Friday but my understanding is the figure talked about for Israel is about $14bn.

That might not seem much compared with the $60bn that Ukraine is likely to receive but you have to remember that at the moment, the US already funds the Israeli military by about $3.2bn a year.

So this is essentially four years of money.

That money won’t come through in time to fund what is happening in Gaza. But it will certainly help replenish the Israelis and the Israelis can always use that if there was to be a second front opened up in the war.

That, of course, is the big concern for Joe Biden. So, many times over the last seven days he’s said the words, “don’t, don’t, don’t” – just telling people that if they think they are going to attack Israel at this time they shouldn’t do it.

And that’s another reason why the Americans are moving so much military equipment into the eastern Mediterranean.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.