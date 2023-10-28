Tremors deep in earth as Israel uses new bombs to penetrate Gaza tunnels

Continuing its inhuman airstrikes on besieged Gaza Strip, the he Israeli occupation forces today targeted multiple infrastructure under the pretext of destroying Hamas network.
The Israeli military claimed that its fighter jets had struck 150 "underground targets" in northern Gaza and killed “several” Hamas fighters during intense overnight raids.
The targeted sites included "tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure,” the military said.
Reports from the area also appear to indicate tremors deep in the earth which can be felt for miles away, which analysts believe is Israel using new bombs to penetrate the Palestinian resistance’s tunnels.
Israel claims such tunnels exist under the Shifa Hospital, a vital lifeline for Palestinians in northern Gaza, where some 5,000 IDPs have taken shelter. In a video released on its social media channels it claims to show how the resistance has built an underground city beneath the hospital, but provides no proof of its claims.
This has, however, led analysts to say Israel is planning to target Al-Shifa Hospital, after it told its administration to vacate the premises earlier this week.
A spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense said Israeli airstrikes destroyed hundreds of buildings overnight.
"Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," Mahmud Bassal said, adding that the intense bombardments had "changed the landscape" of northern Gaza.
Israel has been waging a ferocious war against Gaza since October 7, when Hamas and its fellow Gaza-based resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad launched their biggest operation against Israel in years. The surprise Palestinian offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, came in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.
The death toll in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression has reached over 7,400 -- more than 3,000 of them children -- with upwards of 20,500 wounded.
