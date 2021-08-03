  1. Home
UAE allows valid visa holders stranded in India, 5 other countries to return – conditions apply

News Network
August 3, 2021

Dubai, Aug 3: Fully vaccinated UAE residents holding valid visas from six countries - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda - will be allowed to enter the UAE from August 5.  At least 14 days should have passed after receiving the second vaccine dose. They must also hold a certificate to this effect.

This is among a string of exemptions announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

Passenger entry from these six countries is, otherwise, on hold.

Additionally, vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from the following categories are allowed entry from August 5:

>> Health workers employed in the UAE. These include doctors, nurses and technicians

>> Those working in the UAE’s education sector: Universities, colleges, schools and institutes

>> Students in the country

>> Humanitarian cases who hold valid residency

>> Those employed in federal and local government agencies

Previously, only passengers under eight exempted categories were allowed entry from restricted countries. The categories were:

>> Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives;

>> Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers;

>> Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval;

>> Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

>> UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit;

>> Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies;

>> Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned;

>> Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. 

News Network
July 22,2021

Bengaluru, July 22: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday said he was ready to accept any decision made by the BJP high command after July 26, when he completes two years in office. 

"BJP has not allowed anyone above the age of 75 to be in power anywhere in the entire country. Yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have shown special concern towards me," the 78-year-old Chief Minister said. 

"I will complete two years as CM on July 26. I will abide by any decision taken by the high command," he said, suggesting his preparedness to go. 

Yediyurappa's remarks came amidst strong speculations of imminent change in state leadership as soon as he completes two years in office. The BJP government has planned a programme to highlight its 2-year achievement on July 26.

Yediyurappa had not issued any media statements over the last two days as he huddled with seers of various mutts. This was interpreted as a show of strength as prominent seers pressed for the continuation of Yediyurappa as CM for the full term.

He advised party leaders and workers against issuing any statements favouring his continuation in the top post. "My aim is to strengthen the party in the coming days and bring it back to power (in Karnataka)," he said. 

News Network
July 26,2021

MediaAcademy.jpg

Bengaluru, Jul 26: The government of Karnataka on Monday appointed Sadashiva Shenoy as the President of Karnataka Media Academy.

The appointed members are Gopal Singappaiah Yedager, Chief Reporter, Kannadaprabha, K.K.Murthy, Shivakumar Bellithatte, Shivananda Tagaduru, President, Karnataka Working Journalists Association President, senior reporters from Mysuru C.K. Mahendra, Koodli Gururaj, Jagannath Baala, Senior Reporter, Jayakirana Dainika, Mangaluru, Devedrappa Kapanuru, Editor, Buddhaloka, Kalaburagi and K.V. Shivakumar, Editor, Nammanadu, Shivamogga.

News Network
July 25,2021

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow, but asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said this evening that he was yet to receive the "message" from the party's central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit.

He expressed confidence that the communication may come by tonight or be known on Monday morning.

Yediyurappa said he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign and go about doing party work.

"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10-15 years. Let there be no doubt about it", he said.

He said he will speak on the achievements of his government at a function, as planned earlier, on Monday.

"After that, other things you will come to know". On what he would do if the "message" does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said "I will take a decision then".

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Belagavi, he said he would abide by the decision of the high command, that he was "content and satisfied" and would not cross the disciplinary line.

"I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda", Yediyurappa said.

He said he has the "lone target" of toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023. Yediyurappa agreed with BJP national general secretary C T Ravi's statement that everyone in the BJP was an ordinary party worker and he would abide by the party's instruction.

"He is 100 per cent right. We will not exceed the disciplinary line. We have been following it and would do so in future as well", the Chief Minister said.

