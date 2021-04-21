  1. Home
UAE establishes national commission to protect human rights and freedom

News Network
April 21, 2021

Abu Dhabi, Apr 21: A national human rights commission has come into being in the United Arab Emirates with the members of the Federal National Council (FNC) passing a federal draft.

The commission aims to promote and protect human rights and freedom in accordance with the provisions of the UAE constitution, laws and legislation in force and the relevant international charters, covenants and agreements.

 According to the draft law which was passed in the FNC meeting on Tuesday evening, an independent body called the ‘National Commission for Human Rights’ shall be established to work to strengthen the position of the UAE in regional and international forums in the field of human rights, and to enhance the UAE's communication with individuals and regional and international institutions concerned with human rights.

In order to achieve its goals, the commission will coordinate with competent authorities in developing a national action plan to promote and protect human rights in the country and suggest a mechanism for its implementation. It will work to spread the culture of human rights in the UAE and educate members of the society about it, submit proposals and recommendations and give advice to various authorities in everything that would promote and protect human rights.

The commission will also follow up on the suitability of legislation and laws to international charters, covenants and conventions on human rights to which the state is a party and follow-up thereof, and to contribute to the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

The human rights commission will work on promoting equality and the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State said the the establishment of the commission is a milestone for the country in the human rights records. “The commission will help in the application of international standards, and will push the country to achieve advanced ranks in the global competitiveness record, which is the government’s goal in raising the reputation and stature of the UAE,” he said.

Al Marar stressed the government's keenness to develop and strengthen its legislative and normative system in the field of human rights, and to continue its efforts towards empowering women, and promoting the rights of children, senior citizens, people of determination, and labour rights.

“The National Commission for Human Rights will strengthen the role of national mechanisms concerned with the protection of human rights,” he said adding that establishing the commission aims at completing and strengthening the system of existing national mechanisms in a way that contributes to strengthening the legal and organizational structure for the protection of human rights.

According to the Minister, the resolutions of relevant international charters on human rights grant any country the right to choose the framework that suits its special needs at the national level, when establishing their commission.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021
April 17,2021

Mumbai, Apr 17: As India is struggling with the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar expressed concern that people returning from Kumbh Mela will further add to the woes.

Drawing comparison with the Tablighi Jamaat incident last year wherein only a few hundred covid positive cases were found, Kishori said that the Kumbh Mela returnees will spread Covid-19 across the country like "prasad".

“I don’t know who has gone and who is coming back from the Kumbh Mela. But just like the event of our Muslim brothers in Delhi last year, those who are returning will spread the disease like prasad in every state and the situation will become worse,” she said.

The Mumbai Mayor further said that all those returning from Kumbh Mela should be mandatorily quarantined and tested at their own expenses.

News Network
April 12,2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka may see a peak in Covid-19 cases by May first week and slowdown by May-end, said Health and Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar after holding a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

He cautioned, “We must be vigilant till the end of May. If there is a surge in cases, our health infrastructure will be overburdened. TAC experts have suggested that we should be vigilant along borders and thoroughly test incoming travellers from high caseload states. TAC has been directed to come up with a report which will be submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Further measures will be taken after discussions with the Chief Minister.” He pointed out that suggestions that will impact economic activities will not be considered. “But experts suggested that we should curb large gatherings and crowds which lead to a spread in infections,”  he said. 

With the increase in cases, private hospitals have extended their support to the government, he said. “We were among the first in the country to start tele-ICU and private hospitals too used it. We need to further strengthen the system.”  The state has received 72 lakh doses of vaccine. Around 61 lakh doses have been administered, of which 53 per cent were to women beneficiaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Karnataka’s efforts in containing the second wave, he added.

“Prime Minister Modi spoke to CM Yediyurappa and lauded the state’s efforts. He suggested that we should focus on micro-containment zones. We will take measures accordingly. I will make surprise visits to hospitals and vaccination centres. Irregularities and improper facilities won’t be tolerated. If people are aware and cooperate, there is no need for a lockdown or measures to curb economic activities,” he added. 

Karnataka on Sunday logged a massive 10,250 Covid cases in a single day. Once again, Bengaluru Urban district saw the most positives at 7,584 cases. This spike has also pushed up the state’s single-day positivity rate to 7.72%. While 40 deaths were added to the toll, 2,638 patients recovered during the day.

