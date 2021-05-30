  1. Home
UAE-India travel suspension extended until further notice

May 30, 2021

Dubai, May 30: The suspension of carriage of passengers on India-UAE flights has been extended, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced.

This came as India's official count of Covid-19 cases surpassed 20 million on Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000.

The suspension of entry for travellers from India was to have ended today, May 4, but now it has been extended until further notice.

Oman extends travel ban on India, Pakistan

Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by international or local carriers. The only exemptions are UAE citizens, diplomats, official delegations, golden residency visa holders, and flights of businessmen.

Exempted travelers must take a Covid PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to travel – down from 72 hours.

They must also take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and the eighth days of entry. They must also undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The NCEMA did not specify when the suspension would be lifted.

An official with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) told Khaleej Times: “A final date about when the suspension will be lifted is under continuous assessment. We are closely monitoring the situation in India.”

India-UAE flights were first suspended for 10 days from 11.59pm on April 24.

Cargo flights between the two countries are not affected.

Transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for India can operate.

Travellers coming from India through other countries must have stayed in those countries for at least 14 days in order to be allowed entry to the UAE.

The GCAA called on all travelers affected by the decision to contact the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights.

With 3.45 million active cases, India recorded 357,229 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose 3,449 for a toll of 222,408, health ministry data showed.

The UAE reiterated its support for the Republic of India and its tireless efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic, underscoring its full solidarity with India in these challenging circumstances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its condolences to the government and people of India over Covid-19 victims and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.

The ministry also expressed hope that India would overcome this difficult period as soon as possible.

May 21,2021

tarun-tejpal.jpg

Panaji, May 21: Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal was acquitted by a Goa court on Friday in the 2013 sexual harassment case.

He was accused of forcing himself on the woman, against her wishes, inside an elevator of the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa on November 7 and 8, 2013, during his newsmagazine Tehelka's official event - the THiNK 13 festival.

The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi reserved her verdict in the seven-year-old case, last month. The trial was held in-camera at Tejpal's instance.

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal. He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).

Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora assisted by advocate Cyndiana D'Silva represented the Goa Police while Advocates Rajeev Gomes and Amir Khan represented Tejpal.

The Arrest

On November 18, 2013, a few days after the incident, the victim complained to Tehelka's then managing editor, another acclaimed journalist - Shoma Chaudhry. The next day, in a long email, Tejpal sent a formal apology to the victim in which he said, "I apologise unconditionally for the shameful lapse of judgement that led me to attempt a sexual liaison with you on two occasions on November 7 and November 8 2013, despite your clear reluctance that you did not want such attention from me."

He further wrote to Chaudhry, in which he called the incident a bad lapse of judgement, an awful misreading of the situation, have led to an unfortunate incident that rails against all we believe in and fight for.

The victim, however, insisted that an anti-sexual harassment cell be set up under the Vishakha guidelines to investigate the matter.

Given that his apology presents an entirely different version from my testimony, ie. attempts to establish that a "sexual liaison" took place as opposed to him sexually molesting me, I insist once again in the spirit of justice, to constitute an anti-sexual harassment cell in accordance with Vishakha Guidelines.

Tejpal eventually stepped down as editor for six-months to allow a fair internal inquiry.

In the meantime, on November 22, 2013, the Goa Police took suo motu cognisance of the allegations that had become front-page news and registered a complaint. Tejpal alleged he was being framed, and the case was a political conspiracy against him, especially since BJP was the ruling party in Goa.

It may be noted that Tehelka, and with it Tejpal, shot to fame in 2001 with Operation West End, a sting that exposed the then ruling party – NDA led by BJP's - corrupt defence deals, forcing the exit of BJP president, late Bengaru Laxman and defence minister George Fernandes. Tejpal had started the news website along with journalist Anirudhha Bahal.

As for the sexual harassment case, Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, after a local court in Goa rejected his anticipatory bail application. He was granted regular bail by the Supreme Court less than a year later, in July 2014. In February 2014, the Goa Police Crime Branch filed a 2,846-page charge sheet against him.

Three years later, in June 2017, the Sessions Court allowed Tejpal's application to conduct the trial in-camera to protect both the parties' dignity, respect, and privacy.

On September 28, 2017 the Sessions Court framed charges against him, and the victim testified in March 2018. The prosecution has examined 71 witnesses and cross-examined five defence witnesses in the case. The prosecution's case mainly rests on the victim's statement, statements of her colleagues, and electronic evidence in the form of CCTV footage, e-mails and WhatsApp messages.

In August 2019, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai SC rejected Tejpal's plea to quash the charges against him. Terming the offence "morally abhorrent" and an "assault on the privacy of the victim", the bench directed the Sessions Court to complete the trial within six months.

The prosecution then filed a supplementary charge sheet in January this year, citing ten more witnesses. In March, the prosecution and defence arguments concluded arguments and the case was reserved for orders.

May 18,2021

lebenon.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 18: Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as Palestinian groups fired rockets towards Israeli cities and diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire intensified.

The Israeli military said it also shelled Lebanon, in response to six failed rocket launches from areas south of the country.

In Washington DC, US President Joe Biden held his third phone conversation with Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his support for a ceasefire, but stopped short of demanding an end to violence that has killed more than 200 people.

The White House said Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians” and that the two leaders “discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza”.

The latest escalation between Israel and Hamas, which governs Gaza, is now in its second week and shows no sign of abating.

At least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed in Gaza since the violence erupted on May 10. Some 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded.

Amnesty condemns US approval of arms sales to Israel

The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began.

Human rights group Amnesty has condemned US move in the midst of the latest conflict with Palestinian armed groups saying the approval undermines the US commitment to upholding human rights around the world.

“By supplying weapons that could be used to commit war crimes, the US government is taking the risk of fueling further attacks against civilians and seeing more people killed or injured by US weapons,” Philippe Nassif, Amnesty International USA’s advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement urging Biden to reconsider the decision. 

May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: Amidst social media rumours that “essential shopping” will be allowed only two days a week henceforth, the district administration of Dakshina Kannada has clarified that no such decision has been taken. 

“The status quo will be continued in Dakshina Kannada and the same lockdown guidelines will be followed till May 24. Hence essential shops will remain open from 6a.m. to 9 a.m. every day,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra. 

The DC said that the state government is likely to issue a fresh list of lockdown guidelines on May 23 to curb the covid-19. He requested the public not to pay heed to rumours and to continue following the official guidelines. 

