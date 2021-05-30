UAE-India travel suspension extended until further notice

Dubai, May 30: The suspension of carriage of passengers on India-UAE flights has been extended, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced.

This came as India's official count of Covid-19 cases surpassed 20 million on Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000.

The suspension of entry for travellers from India was to have ended today, May 4, but now it has been extended until further notice.

Oman extends travel ban on India, Pakistan

Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by international or local carriers. The only exemptions are UAE citizens, diplomats, official delegations, golden residency visa holders, and flights of businessmen.

Exempted travelers must take a Covid PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to travel – down from 72 hours.

They must also take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and the eighth days of entry. They must also undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The NCEMA did not specify when the suspension would be lifted.

An official with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) told Khaleej Times: “A final date about when the suspension will be lifted is under continuous assessment. We are closely monitoring the situation in India.”

India-UAE flights were first suspended for 10 days from 11.59pm on April 24.

Cargo flights between the two countries are not affected.

Transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for India can operate.

Travellers coming from India through other countries must have stayed in those countries for at least 14 days in order to be allowed entry to the UAE.

The GCAA called on all travelers affected by the decision to contact the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights.

With 3.45 million active cases, India recorded 357,229 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose 3,449 for a toll of 222,408, health ministry data showed.

The UAE reiterated its support for the Republic of India and its tireless efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic, underscoring its full solidarity with India in these challenging circumstances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its condolences to the government and people of India over Covid-19 victims and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.

The ministry also expressed hope that India would overcome this difficult period as soon as possible.