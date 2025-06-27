  1. Home
  2. UAE investigates India's HDFC Bank for allegedly selling risky bonds to clients

UAE investigates India's HDFC Bank for allegedly selling risky bonds to clients

News Network
June 27, 2025

hdfc.jpg

Dubai, June 27: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, is under scrutiny in the UAE over allegations it sold high-risk Credit Suisse AT1 bonds to retail investors in violation of regulatory norms.

The bonds — complex instruments meant only for experienced or high-net-worth clients — were wiped out in March 2023 during Credit Suisse’s emergency merger with UBS. Several investors claim HDFC Bank relationship managers misrepresented these as safe, forged financial documents to meet eligibility criteria, and failed to disclose crucial risks.

Dubai resident Varun Mahajan says he lost $300,000 in savings and alleges the bank inflated his net worth to bypass DFSA rules. Another investor, NS from the Philippines, claimed he was sold AT1 bonds using a leverage loan he never applied for. Others, including Indian national Pankaj Sinha and South Africa-based AT, described similar misrepresentation, unauthorized document changes, and manipulation of KYC data.

Legal complaints have been filed in India, the UAE, Bahrain, and DIFC. Investors accuse the bank of misleading them and exposing them to losses running into millions of dollars.

In response, HDFC Bank denied any wrongdoing, stating it follows strict processes and takes action against malpractice. The DFSA has declined to comment due to legal confidentiality.

Internal sources say several HDFC executives have recently resigned, and the Dubai offshore head has been replaced, raising questions about accountability.

Experts say the case exposes regulatory gaps across jurisdictions and may prompt closer scrutiny of how banks operate across borders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Business Desk
June 18,2025

onescore.jpg

When in urgent need of funds, securing a personal loan quickly and smoothly can be a lifesaver. If you have a good CIBIL score, then you can secure a better offer and faster approval. Once approved, you can use the loan amount to cover everything from medical bills to education or home repair costs.

Digital lending has made waiting weeks for approval a thing of the past. Applying for personal loan on the OneScore App is one such option that gets you personalized loan offers with minimal paperwork and simple eligibility checks. 

Why Your CIBIL Score Matters for Personal Loans

A CIBIL score, issued by TransUnion CIBIL, is India’s most widely used credit score model. It reflects your credit health based on your borrowing and repayment history. Lenders use it to assess your eligibility for personal loans.

A score above 750 signals strong creditworthiness and boosts your chances of quick approval. It also helps you secure lower interest rates. Lenders see high scores as a mark of a low-risk borrower and may offer better terms.

Moreover, a good score increases your loan amount eligibility and opportunity to get a longer repayment tenure. This way, you could borrow more and repay over a longer period. On the other hand, a low score may lead to rejections or stricter terms like higher rates and smaller loan amounts.

Build a Strong Credit Profile with OneScore

Before applying for a personal loan, having a healthy CIBIL score is essential. OneScore helps you monitor and manage your credit all in one place, so you can confidently approach lenders and unlock better loan offers. 
●    You can check your CIBIL score anytime for free and stay updated on your credit health. Regular monitoring helps you spot changes early and avoid surprises when applying.
●    It also helps detect and report any fraudulent or incorrect loan accounts. Fixing these errors enables you to maintain a strong credit profile.
●    Based on your credit behaviour, you can receive tips on how to improve your CIBIL score over time. These suggestions help you build a healthy credit profile. 

How OneScore Simplifies Personal Loan Applications 

On one hand, OneScore helps you build and maintain a strong CIBIL score. On the other hand, you can use it to unlock personalised and instant loan offers. Here’s how OneScore’s Personal Loan facility simplifies the process:

●    Tailored Loan Offers
Get loan options curated specifically for you, based on your CIBIL score and other details. This helps you avoid any unnecessary delays and improves your chances of approval.

●    Fast Eligibility Check
Quickly check your CIBIL score and assess your loan eligibility in seconds. It doesn’t impact your score, require a formal application or change hefty fees. 

●    Minimal Paperwork
Complete your loan application with basic documentation. The process is 100% digital, saving you time and eliminating hassles.

●    Instant Loan Access
Once you are approved for financing, you can enjoy instant loan disbursal to meet urgent financial needs.

●    Track Applications in Real Time
Keep tabs on your loan status directly through the app. From application to approval and disbursal, there is no need for follow-ups on phone calls.

●    Safety Without Spam
Your data stays safe and secure and there are no ads, which means you can focus on what is truly important - your creditworthiness and finances. 

●    Competitive Interest Rates
When your CIBIL score is strong, you can unlock better deals. Get loans with interest rates starting at just 12.5% on the app. 

Easy Steps to Apply for a Loan Using OneScore

Just follow these simple steps to check your CIBIL score and explore personalised offers through OneScore’s Personal Loan. 

1.    Get the OneScore App
Get the OneScore app from the Play Store or App Store. Sign up using your mobile number, then enter basic details like your name, email, and date of birth. You will also need to share your PAN details. Your personal details are secure and only used to help fetch your CIBIL score.

2.    See and Boost Your CIBIL Score
Once your account is ready, OneScore shows your CIBIL score. This score impacts your loan eligibility and interest rates. If it needs improvement, OneScore offers helpful tips to boost it.

3.    Check Personal Loan Offers
Go to the Personal Loan section in the app to see personalised loan offers based on your CIBIL score. You will be eligible for them once your score reaches 730. Review the approved loan amount and click ‘Accept and Continue’ to proceed.

4.    Choose The Terms
Pick from EMI options based on loan amount, tenure, and interest rate. When you find terms you like, tap ‘Proceed’ and review your selection.

5.    Finish the KYC Process
Verify your identity by linking your DigiLocker account to confirm your Aadhaar details. Don’t have DigiLocker? The app guides you to create one easily.

6.    Confirm Account Information
Confirm your bank details with a small ₹1 deposit, which will be refunded to you. This step completes your KYC and ensures your loan is linked to the correct account.

7.    Create a Mandate for Repayment
Enable auto-debit from the same bank account. This keeps your EMIs on track without any hassle.

8.    Receive Your Loan Amount
Review all terms and conditions carefully on the final screen. Once confirmed, your loan amount is disbursed directly to your bank account. This usually takes around 24 hours.

Using OneScore, you can check your CIBIL score for free anytime. Once you have a good score, the app allows you to secure loans up to ₹5 lakhs at competitive rates. 

OneScore also helps you detect and report fraudulent loan accounts that could hurt your credit. Clearing these errors is key to maintaining a strong credit profile. Moreover, you can manage your loans, calculate EMIs, and set reminders all in one app.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 23,2025

iranisrael.jpg

Tel Aviv, June 23: The Israeli military said it carried out airstrikes on at least six airports in western, eastern and central Iran on Monday and destroyed a refuelling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft. 

The Israeli military also said that it targeted surface-to-surface missile storage facilities in central Iran, as fighting between the two foes raged for the 11th day.

The military said in a statement that more than 15 fighter jets had struck the Kermanshah area in western Iran, "neutralising a number of surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites aimed toward Israeli territory".

"The IDF continues its efforts to degrade the Iranian Regime's military capabilities and achieve aerial superiority over Iranian airspace in order to protect the State of Israel," the Iranian Defence Forces (occupation force) said in a statement on Telegram.

In a statement posted on X, the IDF said its precision strikes "damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refuelling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian regime."

The Israeli military said the Iranian aircrafts that were destroyed were intended for use against Israel.

IDF also attached an image in the post that listed the airports at Tehran's Mehrabad, Mashhad, and Dezful as among those targeted.

"The Air Force disrupted the ability to take off from these airports and the operation of the Iranian army's air power from them," the post read.

Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on June 13 targeting its missile and nuclear facilities, as well as military leaders and security services.

Aerial assaults raged between the two foes early Monday, while Tehran vowed retaliation over the bunker-buster bombs American warplanes unleashed at the weekend on three nuclear sites.

US President Donald Trump insisted the attack had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities, but other officials said it was too soon to determine how significantly Tehran's nuclear programme had been impacted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 22,2025

bombsUS.jpg

The United States has launched a direct military attack on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, bombing three key facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The move, ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, comes just days after Israel initiated an unprecedented offensive on Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran,” Trump declared on Truth Social, referring to the strikes as a “spectacular military success.” The U.S. Air Force deployed stealth B-2 bombers armed with 13,000 kg bunker-busting bombs, while U.S. Navy submarines reportedly fired cruise missiles at strategic targets.

The sudden escalation has triggered alarm across the globe, evoking memories of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq and raising fears of a wider regional war.

What Exactly Did the U.S. Bomb?

The targets were three of Iran’s most significant nuclear sites:

•    Fordow: A deeply buried underground uranium enrichment facility near Qom, heavily fortified and previously considered nearly impervious to aerial attack.

•    Natanz: Iran’s largest and most well-known enrichment complex. It was previously hit by Israeli strikes on June 13 and has long been seen as the heart of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

•    Isfahan: A vital research and uranium conversion center that plays a key role in processing nuclear materials for reactor use.
According to U.S. media, the attack involved a combination of bunker buster bombs and cruise missiles, marking the first known combat use of the U.S. military’s GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator — capable of piercing dozens of meters of concrete.

How Much Damage Was Done?

President Trump claimed Iran’s enrichment capabilities were “completely and totally obliterated.” However, Iran offered a sharply different account.

Iranian officials said the Fordow facility had been evacuated in advance, minimizing any potential damage. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed that no radiation leaks had occurred, and that field surveys found no contamination near any of the targeted sites.

Iranian authorities dismissed the attack as largely symbolic and vowed to continue their nuclear program, calling it the result of the sacrifices of the country’s “nuclear martyrs.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also reported no rise in off-site radiation levels. Director Rafael Grossi announced that the agency would hold an emergency meeting on Monday to assess the full scope of the strikes.

Will Iran Retaliate Against the U.S.?

Iran has condemned the strikes as an act of war. Its Foreign Ministry called the attack a “dangerous escalation” and declared that Iran reserves the right to respond with full force to protect its sovereignty.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its right to stand against U.S. military aggression and defend national interests,” a statement said.

Military experts say retaliation is highly likely. Iran could:

•   Target U.S. military bases in the region — many of which are within range of Iranian drones and missiles.

•   Disrupt global shipping in the Persian Gulf, threatening oil supply routes.

•   Activate proxy forces in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon to strike U.S. or allied targets.

•   Consider withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) — a move that could further escalate global tensions.

Iran has already signaled its intent by deploying the Kheibar Shekan missile, one of its most advanced, in a retaliatory strike on Israel.

Global Reaction: A Region on Edge

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed,” warning that the U.S. strikes posed a direct threat to international peace and security.

“This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge,” Guterres said. “There is a growing risk that this conflict could spiral out of control, with catastrophic consequences.”

Analysts believe the U.S. move might entangle it in a long-term conflict. Stephen Zunes, a Middle East expert at the University of San Francisco, said Iran has several “painful” options at its disposal and warned of a broad regional backlash.

Adam Weinstein, from the Quincy Institute, warned that this could be just the beginning. “The U.S. is now at risk of being pulled into a war of choice with Iran. What started as a single strike could become an open-ended escalation,” he said.

The Road Ahead

While the U.S. may have delivered a powerful military blow, the long-term consequences remain uncertain. Iran insists its nuclear program will continue. The region remains on high alert. And the prospect of a wider conflict now looms larger than ever.

As the dust settles, the world is watching closely — not just to assess the damage, but to see what comes next.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.