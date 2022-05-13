  1. Home
  UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed no more

May 13, 2022

Abu Dhabi, May 13: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a Wam statement read.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.KT Quick Chat with Ranveer Allahbadia.

He was elected to succeed his father, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as the UAE’s first president since the union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed.

Since becoming the president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa has presided over a major restructuring of both the Federal Government and the government of Abu Dhabi.

Under his reign, the UAE has witnessed an accelerated development that ensured decent living for the people calling the country home.

After being elected as the President, Sheikh Khalifa launched his first strategic plan for the UAE government to achieve balanced and sustainable development, placing the prosperity of UAE citizens and residents at the core.

His key objectives as the president of the UAE was to continue on the path laid down by his father Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy, he said "will continue to be the beacon guiding us into the future, a prosperous future where security and stability will reign."

Sheikh Khalifa steered the development of the oil and gas sector and the downstream industries that have contributed successfully to the country's economic diversification.

He undertook extensive tours throughout the UAE to study the needs of the Northern Emirates, during which he gave instructions for building of a number of projects related to housing, education and social services.

In addition, he launched an initiative to evolve the nomination system for members of the Federal National Council, which was seen as a first step towards the establishment of direct elections in the UAE.

Sheikh Khalifa was known for being a good listener, modest, and deeply interested in the affairs of his people.

He was a much-loved figure in the UAE and the region. He frequently conducted direct outreach through official missions and other occasions.

May 12,2022

Mumbai, May 12: Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said on May 12. He was 52.

"Latke died late night on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation," the functionary said.

Mr. Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from the Andheri East assembly constituency in Mumbai city. Prior to his becoming an MLA, Latke was also a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

His mortal remains are likely to be brought back to Mumbai on May 12.

"We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring back his body. We hope that the mortal remains would be brought back on Thursday," the Sena functionary added.

Expressing grief over Mr. Latke's death, party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi remembered him for his work during the pandemic and his connection with the people from his constituency.

"Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Shri Ramesh Latke ji. His constant energy, his dedicated work during COVID & his connect with the constituency was immense. He will be missed& he has gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she tweeted.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said in a tweet, "Shocked to hear the news of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke's sudden demise! I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just few months back. I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting. He was a friend beyond party lines. Unbelievable!!"

The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress.

May 3,2022

Jodhpur, May 3: In an unfortunate development, a clash erupted between members of two communities over hoisting a flag on a freedom fighter’s statue in Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate area late last night. 

Miscreants pelted stones and it led to a few policemen getting injured. Meanwhile internet services being suspended in the district.

According to the police, the incident took place at 11.10 pm on Monday. The clashes started over some flags that were put up on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti, which is on the same day as Eid.

“There were flags of Parashuram near the area where namaaz is offered. There was a dispute about removing the flags as the local Muslim community puts up a flag on the occasion of Eid,” said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria.

With the area being adjacent to the Eidgah and the possibility of a large number of people offering namaaz in the area on Eid, the police commissioner intervened and did not let the crowd come near the place. 

“But while dispersing, tension escalated and there was stone pelting. At present, the situation is under control and internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur,” Ghumaria added.

“The tension resulting from a clash between two groups in Jodhpur’s Jalori gate is unfortunate. I have instructed the administration to maintain peace and order at any cost. Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood in Jodhpur, Marwar, I appeal to all sides to help in maintaining peace and law and order,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday morning. Jodhpur is the chief minister’s home district.

May 3,2022

Mangaluru, May 3: The coastal city of Mangaluru today witnessed the celebration of Eid al-Fitr with thousands of Muslims offering prayers at mosques and prayer grounds.

In fact a few areas in neighbouring Uttara Kannada and Udupi district had celebrated Eid yesterday (Monday) following reports of moon sighting in remote areas in the previous evening. 

However, most of the Muslims in the twin coastal district of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi completed the 30th fasting yesterday and celebrated Eid today. Muslims in rest of Karnataka also celebrated Eid today, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan

With this, a truly festive mood has gripped the region almost two years after muted celebrations.

Mangaluru residents said they were able to embrace the true spirit of Eid two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents were seen exchanging Eid greetings freely for the first time after two years of covid-19 protocols. 

Overwhelmed by the sights, some were seen at prayer grounds taking pictures and videos of the momentous occasion.

For some tiny tots, aged four, this was the first Eid prayer of their life. After prayers, residents rushed home to have their first breakfast after Ramadan.

