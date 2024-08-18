UAE records mild earthquake; residents feel tremors

  1. Home
News Network
August 18, 2024

uaequake.jpg

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck the Sea of Oman, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported on Sunday, August 18.

The quake was recorded near the coast of Dibba, at 12.14pm UAE time.

At a depth of 5km, residents reportedly felt the tremors from the quake. The NCM confirmed that it did "not have any effect in the UAE".

A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was also recorded in the UAE on June 8, in Masafi at 11.01pm.

On May 29, residents in the UAE also experienced tremors from minor earthquakes that hit the Oman Sea. An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am on Wednesday, May 29, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am.

It can also be noted that a mild 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the UAE on May 17. The quake struck Al Halah at 9.57pm UAE time, at a depth of 5km. Al Halah is an area in Fujairah near Wadi Tayyibah.

Though the UAE detects tremors every now and then, seismology experts had reassured residents that they have no reason to worry about earthquakes in the region.

News Network
August 9,2024

landslidequake.jpg

People living in Edakkal area of Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad district complained on Friday that they heard a noise coming from under the earth, creating panic among residents.

Local residents told reporters they heard a huge sound, accompanied by a jerk-like sensation, prompting government authorities to investigate.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is examining seismic records and also attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous.

"As of now seismic records do not show any indications of movements," it said.

The sound was heard at around 10:15 am, according to a panchayat ward member who spoke to a TV news channel.

A holiday has been declared for schools in the affected area, authorities said.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 16,2024

BCCIUTI1.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 16: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) extended a warm and heartfelt felicitation to Dr U T Ifthikar Ali on Friday, August 16, celebrating his recent appointment as the Karnataka State President of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP). The event, which highlighted Dr. Ifthikar Ali’s significant achievements, took place in the elegant setting of the Ocean Pearl Hotel auditorium in Mangaluru.

In his address following the felicitation, Dr. Ifthikar Ali humbly shared his decision to decline many of the governmental perks associated with his position, opting only for an office in Bengaluru that would enable him to better serve the people. He expressed his unwavering commitment to working for the benefit of the deserving, regardless of background or status.

Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University, graced the event as the chief guest. In his speech, he lauded Dr. Ifthikar Ali as a beacon of inspiration for the youth, expressing confidence that his new role would amplify his efforts to serve the community with dedication and integrity.

Presiding over the ceremony, Dr. S M Rasheed, Chairman of BCCI, spoke highly of Dr. Ifthikar Ali’s future prospects. He conveyed his hope to see him eventually represent Dakshina Kannada as a member of the Lok Sabha, underscoring the potential impact of his leadership.

In addition to his new role, Dr. Ifthikar Ali holds several other esteemed positions, including Syndicate Member of Rajiv Gandhi Health University, State President of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists, President of the Sports and Fitness Training Federation of India, and President of the UT Fareed Foundation.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of BCCI office bearers and community leaders, including Mansoor Ahmed Azad, Shaukat Shauri, Mumtaz Ali, Muhammad Haris, Abdul Razzak Goltamajalu, A H Muhammad, Abdullah Monu, Badruddeen Delta, Muhammad Arabi, Rahim Karnire, Hameed Kuliyar, Altaf Khateeb, H Muhammad, Lateef Mulky, P Hashir, Iqbal Ahmed Bengaluru, Dr. Yusuf Dubai, Dr. Kaup Muhammad, Ibrahim Gadiyar, Ibrahim Kodhichal, Haidar Parthippady, K Ashraf, Asgar Deccan, Riaz Bava, and many others.

The event commenced with a recitation of the Qur'an by Hafiz Hasan Sheikh, setting a reflective tone for the gathering. Nisar Fakir Muhammad from BCCI extended a warm welcome to the attendees, while General Secretary Muhammad Imtiaz managed the proceedings with poise and offered the vote of thanks. Rafeeq Master skillfully compered the event, ensuring its smooth flow.

BCCIUTI3.jpg

BCCIUTI2.jpg

News Network
August 12,2024

pratapsimha.jpg

Bengaluru: A video clip featuring former BJP MP for Mysuru-Kodagu, Pratap Simha, questioning his party’s treatment of Vokkaliga leaders has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Simha indirectly accuses the BJP of sidelining leaders from the Vokkaliga community, while also noting the prominent position held by Lingayat leaders within the party.

The authenticity of the video has yet to be verified. However, in the clip, Simha is seen expressing his disappointment with the current Mysuru-Kodagu MP, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar for not informing him about Yaduveer’s plans to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Simha pointed out that his own situation within the BJP reflects a broader issue faced by Vokkaliga leaders in the party. Despite his strong track record and popularity as an MP, he was not given the party ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He attributed this denial to a scheme by certain leaders who used the ‘OBC’ card to ensure Yaduveer’s nomination as the BJP candidate.

“I don’t think this could ever happen in Lingayat-dominated seats like Haveri, Belagavi, or Shivamogga, where Lingayat leaders are the candidates. It only happens in a seat where a young, popular, and emerging Vokkaliga leader is contesting,” Simha stated.

Despite his criticisms, Simha stopped short of naming any specific party leaders, other than Yaduveer.

