  UAE temporarily suspends visa-on-arrival facility for passengers from India

UAE temporarily suspends visa-on-arrival facility for passengers from India

News Network
August 24, 2021

Dubai, Aug 24: Authorities in the UAE have temporarily suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days, according to Etihad Airways.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered airline, which is the second flag carrier of the UAE, said in a tweet that it is working to update its website with the latest information.

“The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days,” Etihad said on Twitter.

The tweet was in response to a query by a passenger whether an Indian citizen holding a US visa can fly to Abu Dhabi and get visa-on-arrival and travel to Dubai without quarantine.

The airline also advised passengers to “please keep an eye out for latest regulations”.

The latest travel update is applicable to passengers having a visa or residence permit issued by the US, the UK or a European Union member state.

Travel regulations to and from the UAE have frequently changed in recent weeks considering the developing Covid-19 situation.

On April 22, Dubai-based Emirates Airline announced that its flights from India to the UAE will be suspended for 10 days.

On August 5, the UAE lifted a ban on transit passengers from India.

On August 10, the UAE’s flag carrier Emirates announced that UAE residents flying in from India and five other nations are no longer required to present Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry. 

News Network
August 10,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A woman from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada has reportedly lost Rs 5.61 a cyber fraudster who had allegedly fooled her by assuring of a temporary job through SMS.  

The victim, Poornima R, wife of Ravishankar D K, has lodged a complaint with city cybercrime police station in the city in this regard.

According to the complainant, she received a stranger’s call from mobile number 9324118159, who introduced himself as Kartik and claimed that he was recruiting urgently for part time work and one can earn Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day. 

He sent an SMS to contact https://wa.me/+917259213629 for the same. When Poornima believed and contacted the given number, she was sent htps://fun-earn.com/Home/Public/reg/smid/478150 link.

When Poornima registered herself on the link, Rs 100 was credited to her account instantly. Later in the website that was sent to the woman by the stranger, she was given one by one tasks to complete and fleeced of Rs 5,61,537.

News Network
August 10,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 10: As all efforts to assuage the disgruntled leaders upset over the cabinet portfolio allocation seems to be failing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is preparing to visit New Delhi to find a solution to quell the dissidence in the party.

Bommai has already announced that he would be making a Delhi trip over the issue of Mekedatu in the coming week. The party insiders said that meeting party high command over rising dissidence is also one among the top agendas of Bommai's Delhi trip.

He is going to convey the message that it is not possible to quell the dissidence at the state level and party high command should intervene, they added.

Bommai already held a first round of talks with MTB Nagaraj, the minister for Municipal Administration who has been venting out in public that he did not get what he wished for. "I have been demoted by the BJP government. If nothing changes, I will take my call," he stated.

MTB Nagaraj resigned as a cabinet minister from the Congress-JD (S) coalition government to join the BJP.

Anand Singh, a three-time MLA from Vijayanagar, has made his displeasure public as soon as he was allocated the Tourism portfolio. Party sources said he is simmering with discontent and even contemplating resigning. "I was the first one to resign from the Assembly to bring the BJP to power. Eight days later everyone followed. Is there no contribution from me to the party," he questioned.

MTB Nagaraj is the richest man in the cabinet and Anand Singh is also quite resourceful, Bommai is trying hard to convince them but they seem to be not relenting, say sources.

In another development, prominent Backward Class leader B. Sriramulu ironically stated that he is neither satisfied nor disappointed with the allocation of cabinet berth. Sriramulu's supporters staged a protest in Ballary alleging that their leader was snubbed by the party.

Senior party leader from Mysuru A. Ramdas did not turn out to welcome Bommai, when he took charge as the Chief Minister. Sources in the party confirmed that even as Bommai tried to get in touch, Ramdas has avoided it.

Senior BJP leader Apachu Ranjan's followers are planning a car rally from Madikeri to Bengaluru to protest against the non-inclusion of their leader into the cabinet.

Meanwhile, former minister C.P. Yogeshwar has camped in New Delhi to meet top leaders over the issue of non allocation of cabinet berth. He is expected to stay in Delhi for two days. If the high command hears him out, then all other disgruntled elements would parade to New Delhi, party sources said.

In another important development, powerful BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was dropped from the cabinet following the sex-cd case when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, had been meeting former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. Shettar declined a cabinet berth as he called Bommai his junior.

BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi, brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi has been trying to arrange a meeting of former minister C.P. Yogeshwar, Chief Minister aspirants Aravind Bellad, Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, former minister Sreemanth Patil and MLA Mahesh Kumatalli. Party sources also said that Balachandra Jarkiholi is in touch with Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra.

State intelligence has briefed about all these developments to Bommai. Party sources explained that he has decided to deal with the situation without giving any room for further developments. Sources further stated that Bommai would discuss counter strategy to deal with the existing situation, including reallocation of ministries.

