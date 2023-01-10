  1. Home
  UAE's giant step towards a greener future: Here's the full list of plastic items that are banned

News Network
January 11, 2023

The UAE has taken a giant step towards a greener future with the announcement of a nationwide ban on single-use plastic. In less than a year, single-use plastic shopping bags will be banned across all stores and shopping malls.

Items banned from January 1, 2024

The import, production and circulation of single-use plastic bags of all kinds.

Items banned from January 1, 2026

Plastic or foam products like:
•    Cups
•    Plates
•    Cutlery
•    Containers
•    Boxes
•    Spoons
•    Forks
•    Knives
•    Straws
•    Stirrers.

Products that are exempted

•    Thin bag rolls
•    Products that are to be exported or re-exported. These must be clearly labelled.
•    Bags made out of recycled materials in the country.

How life will change

Single-use materials will not be used to package items. Authorities are required to come up with alternatives to pack ear buds, cigarettes, wet wipes and balloons, among others.

Multi-use bags will be readily available in shopping centres and retail stores across the country.

News Network
December 28,2022

Moscow, Dec 28: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an arch loyalist of Vladimir Putin given a new job this week, predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil war in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.

Medvedev, deputy head of Putin's advisory security council, served as president during a four-year spell when Putin held the office of prime minister. He appears to have seen his fortune rise in the Kremlin, which said on Monday he would now serve as Putin's deputy on a body overseeing the military industry.

In his list of predictions for 2023, published on his personal Telegram and Twitter accounts, he also foresaw Britain rejoining the EU, which would in turn collapse.

Musk, the Tesla boss who now owns Twitter, responded to the suggestion he would emerge as U.S. president by tweeting back "Epic thread!!", although he also criticised some of Medvedev's predictions. Medvedev has praised Musk in the past for proposing Ukraine cede territory to Russia in a peace deal.

Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk, framing the conflict in apocalyptic, religious terms and referring to Ukrainians as "cockroaches" in language Kyiv says is openly genocidal. Last week he made a rare foreign visit to China, holding talks on foreign policy with President Xi Jinping.

Political scientist Vladimir Pastukhov said Medvedev's newly outspoken public persona appeared to have found favour with his boss.

"Medvedev's Telegram posts have found at least one reader, and indeed an admirer: Putin," Pastukhov, a political science professor at London's University College London, wrote on his own Telegram. 

News Network
January 6,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 6: Expressing concern over the situation in coastal Karnataka, former chief minister and Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah said that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were becoming a Hindutva factories that release Bharatiya Janata Party’s communal hatred to the society.

“The BJP has made the coastal region a laboratory of their communal politics. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel even wants Yakshagana to be made a campaign platform for their communalism,’’ he remarked, referring to his speech a few days back.

The former chief minister was addressing a public rally organised by the Ullal and Mudipu Block Congress Committees, at Harekala on Thursday. 

Siddaramaiah said Basavaraj Bommai is the chief minister of seven crore Kannadigas. However, when he visited the family of one murder victim to release compensation, why did he not visit the family of another murder victim belonging to the minority community? 

“Is it his father’s property to release compensation to only one family? The CM has become a puppet of the RSS. Congress under Mahatma Gandhi fought for the Indian Independence and not the RSS,” he said. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of providing Rs 15 lakh everyone, Siddaramaiah said they could not give even 15 paise.

“If the BJP believes in ‘na khaoonga na khane doonga’ in reality, then the Modi government should have dismissed the Bommai government. People should decide whether such a government that is against development is needed in the state,” he said.

He said that the BJP wants inequality in society, so that they can exploit society. “Former Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde is not eligible to become even a gram panchayat member. He had declared that the BJP came to power only to change the Constitution. It was Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who made him say so, or else they would have taken action against Hegde,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

News Network
January 9,2023

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, January 9, warned private satellite channels against compromising on 'good taste and decency while covering incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly. 

In a detailed advisory, the Ministry said it observed several television channels reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly in w way that grossly compromised on "good taste and decency" and were quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer.

The Ministry called for adherence to the programme code under The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The advisory noted that "television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots" without taking the precaution of "blurring the images or showing them from long shots". 

"The manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful, heart wrenching, distressful, indignifying, sensational, thereby offending good taste and decency," it added. 

Television, being a platform usually watched by families in households with people from all cohorts - old aged, middle aged. children, etc., and with various socio-economic backgrounds, place certain sense of responsibility and discipline among the broadcasters, which have been enshrined in the Programme Code and the Advertising Code laid down under the said Act, it said.

