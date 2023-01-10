UAE’s giant step towards a greener future: Here’s the full list of plastic items that are banned

The UAE has taken a giant step towards a greener future with the announcement of a nationwide ban on single-use plastic. In less than a year, single-use plastic shopping bags will be banned across all stores and shopping malls.
Items banned from January 1, 2024
The import, production and circulation of single-use plastic bags of all kinds.
Items banned from January 1, 2026
Plastic or foam products like:
• Cups
• Plates
• Cutlery
• Containers
• Boxes
• Spoons
• Forks
• Knives
• Straws
• Stirrers.
Products that are exempted
• Thin bag rolls
• Products that are to be exported or re-exported. These must be clearly labelled.
• Bags made out of recycled materials in the country.
How life will change
Single-use materials will not be used to package items. Authorities are required to come up with alternatives to pack ear buds, cigarettes, wet wipes and balloons, among others.
Multi-use bags will be readily available in shopping centres and retail stores across the country.
