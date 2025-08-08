UK, Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand denounce Israeli plan to seize Gaza

  1. Home
August 9, 2025

Gaza, Aug 9: The foreign ministers of Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to launch a new large-scale military operation in Gaza.

“The plans that the Government of Israel has announced risk violating international humanitarian law,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, escalating military operations in the devastated Palestinian territory. The move drew renewed criticism at home and abroad on Friday, as concerns mounted over the nearly two-year-old war.

July 31,2025

Mumbai: Seventeen years after a powerful bomb ripped through the communally-sensitive town of Malegaon, a Special Court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday acquitted all the seven accused in the case, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur alias Swami Purnachetanand Giri, former Military Intelligence official Lt Col Prasad Purohit (Retd), and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi alias Dayanand Pandey alias Swami Amrutanand Devtirth, a self-proclaimed Shankaracharya.

Special Judge A K Lahoti acquitted the accused for want of evidence.

The Navratri-eve blast coinciding with the month of Ramadhan just a couple days before Eid, on September 29, 2008, had claimed the lives of six persons and injured 101 others at Malegaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The investigations were transferred from the Nashik Rural Police to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police and later to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

There were a total 12 accused in the case of which five were discharged on 27 December 2017.

Besides Pragya Singh, Col Purohit and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi, the four other accused who were acquitted are Maj Ramesh Upadhyaya (Retd), Sameer Kulkarni alias Chanakya Sameer, Ajay alias Raja Rahirkar, and Sudhakar Onkarnath Chaturvedi alias Chanakya Sudhakar.

“The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused conspired to executed the blast. There is no conclusive evidence linking them to the crime,” the court observed.

"Prosecution proved that a blast occurred in Malegaon but failed to prove that bomb was placed in that motorcycle," the judge noted, adding that the prosecution could not prove that the LML Freedom belonged to Pragya Singh and there is no evidence of storing or assembling the explosives at Col Purohit's residence.

The trial in the case was for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code since the charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused were dropped.

The court also directed the Maharashtra government to provide compensation— Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Shahid Nadeem, who represented the victims and their families, said that they would move the Bombay High Court against the NIA Special Court verdict.

Rattled by the NIA Special Court verdict in the Malegaon case, lawyer-activist Nitin Satpute said he would file a PIL in the Bombay High Court, making the NIA a party.

“The investigating agency has kept deliberate lapses in investigations and deliberately not collected sufficient evidence and filed defective charge sheet so that to help, save, shield and protect accused in Malegaon bomb blast case,” he said.

“FIR must be filed against the police authority officer who has not investigated properly at the behest of someone to save all accused, resulting which all accused got acquitted by special court. I am going to file a PIL against this investigation agency,” he added.

The accused faced trial under sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and under IPC sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups).

Initially, the probe was conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) led by Special Inspector General of Police Hemant Karkare, who was killed during the 26/11 terror attack. The ATS had filed the chargesheet in 2009 and thereafter a supplementary chargesheet. The case was later transferred to the NIA, which filed another supplementary chargesheet in 2016.

The trial in numbers:

323 prosecution witnesses and 8 defence witnesses were examined in the course.

10,800 exhibits were submitted.

404 articles were seized as part of the investigation.

The trial spanned five different Special Judges, with written submissions running over 1,300 pages.

July 29,2025

Meerut, July 29: In a chilling display of medical negligence, a man injured in a road accident bled to death at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut—while two junior doctors reportedly slept just feet away. The disturbing events unfolded at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM), where 28-year-old Sunil was rushed in on Monday evening by police after sustaining serious injuries.

Security footage and eyewitness accounts paint a nightmarish scene: Sunil lay on a stretcher, writhing in pain, blood pouring from his leg, while two doctors on duty—Bhupesh Kumar Rai and Aniket—appeared asleep in the emergency ward. One was spotted lounging with his leg up in front of the air conditioner as a woman tried in vain to rouse him, child and prescription in hand.

The family alleges that Sunil was ignored for an extended period, leading to a fatal delay in treatment. Duty-in-charge Dr Shashank Jindal was not present at the time, but claimed he rushed to administer aid upon hearing complaints. Despite last-ditch efforts involving IV fluids and casting, Sunil succumbed to his injuries early the next morning.

The viral footage triggered public outrage, resulting in the immediate suspension of the two junior doctors. Principal Dr R.C. Gupta confirmed disciplinary action and promised a full investigation, with the Meerut District Magistrate now stepping in to examine the case.

The tragedy has sparked widespread debate over emergency healthcare standards in public hospitals and the accountability of medical professionals in life-or-death situations.

July 26,2025

Patna, July 26: A 26-year-old woman participating in a Home Guard recruitment drive in Bihar's Gaya district was allegedly gang-raped in a moving ambulance while being transported to a hospital after collapsing during a physical test. 

The alleged assault occurred on July 24, during an ongoing Home Guard recruitment exercise at the Bihar Military Police grounds in Bodh Gaya. According to police, the woman fainted while undertaking a physical endurance test, part of the standard procedure for recruitment.

Event organisers arranged for her immediate evacuation to a hospital via an ambulance stationed at the site. The woman alleges she was raped by multiple individuals inside the ambulance while she was unconscious.

Following her statement, an FIR was registered at the Bodh Gaya police station. 

An SIT and a forensic team were deployed to probe the matter. Within hours of the FIR, the SIT arrested two suspects identified as Vinay Kumar, the ambulance driver, and Ajit Kumar, the technician on board. The two men are currently in police custody and are being interrogated. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage from the vicinity has provided confirmation of the vehicle's route and timeline.

According to the police complaint, the woman stated that she lost consciousness during the physical test and was only partially aware of the events during the transport. She later informed police and hospital authorities that three to four men inside the ambulance raped her.

The incident has prompted a response from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan. Mr Paswan criticised the law-and-order situation in Bihar and questioned the functioning of the state police.

