  2. UN chief demands probe as Israel massacres starving Palestinians while waiting for food

UN chief demands probe as Israel massacres starving Palestinians while waiting for food

June 3, 2025

Israeli forces have opened fire again on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid from a distribution site in Gaza, raising the number of those killed whilst trying to obtain food to more than 75 people in less than six days.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded an independent investigation into the repeated mass shootings of aid seekers in Gaza.

“It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food,” he said. “I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.”

The Israeli military has shamefully denied targeting civilians, claiming its soldiers fired “warning shots” at individuals who “posed a threat”.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, three Palestinians were killed and at least 35 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site in Rafah operated by the US and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which Israel and the United States back.

The ministry reported that at least 75 Palestinians had been killed and more than 400 wounded whilst queuing for food since May 27 at aid distribution sites run by GHF.

“The Israeli military opened fire on civilians trying to get their hands on any kind of food aid without any kind of warning,” Al Jazeera reported from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

“This is a pattern that’s been widely condemned by international aid organizations because it enhances the breakdown of civil order without ensuring humanitarian relief can be received by those desperately in need.”

According to reports, Israeli snipers and quadcopter drones routinely monitor aid sites run by GHF.

Monday's killings came hours after Israeli forces shot dead at least 35 Palestinians at two US-Israeli food distribution points in Rafah and central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses and local officials said that Israeli troops opened fire directly at civilians, shooting them in their head or chest.

On Sunday, the Commissioner General of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said the newly established aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip have become “death traps” for starving civilians in the blockaded territory. 

Philippe Lazzarini further condemned the aid delivery and distribution model introduced by the Israeli regime and the US, saying, “This humiliating system has forced thousands of hungry and desperate people to walk for tens of miles to an area that’s all but pulverized due to heavy bombardment” by the Israeli military.

He also noted that aid deliveries and distribution must be at scale and safe, emphasizing that this can only be done through the United Nations, including UNRWA.

Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Health Ministry in Gaza, condemned “the international silence regarding the massacres being committed against the starving residents of the Gaza Strip," adding that severe shortages of medical supplies in the territory are producing "dire conditions" at hospitals.  

He went on to say that 3000 trucks carrying badly needed medical supplies are currently stalled at the border, accusing Israel of "deliberately spreading infectious diseases and epidemics” by the blockade.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated dramatically since March 18, when the Israeli regime violated its ceasefire agreement with the resistance group Hamas.

According to the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), Gaza suffers from phase 5 famine, and nearly 71,000 children under the age of five are at risk of acute malnutrition.

May 29,2025

Mangaluru, May 29: What began as a virtual connection on Instagram ended in a heart-wrenching tragedy in the quiet village of Badagumijaru Marakada in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada. A 29-year-old married woman, Namiksha Shetty, and her alleged lover Prashanth were both found dead in a village well on Wednesday — victims of a shocking murder-suicide.

According to police sources, Namiksha, a mother of two young sons, was living at her father's home after facing marital discord. Her husband Satish is currently employed in Pune. Namiksha had reportedly grown close to Prashanth, a divorced man from Bagalkote, after meeting him on Instagram.

Their social media friendship allegedly turned into an affair, with Prashanth frequently visiting her house, especially when the rest of the family was away.

On Wednesday, with no one else home, the couple is said to have had a violent argument. In a chilling turn of events, Prashanth allegedly pushed Namiksha into a well, and upon realizing that one of her children had witnessed the horrifying act, he too jumped in, ending his own life.

The bodies were later recovered by fire and rescue personnel. The sight left villagers and police shaken, especially given the presence of her young child at the scene.

Moodbidri Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The tragic end of what began as a digital romance has left two children motherless — and a community reeling in shock.

June 3,2025

May 26,2025

Gaza City, May 26: At least 54 Palestinians have been killed - most of them in a school building sheltering displaced families - during Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight, hospital directors said. 

Fahmi Al-Jargawi School in Gaza City was housing hundreds of people from Beit Lahia, currently under intense Israeli military assault. At least 36 were reported to have been killed when the school was hit.

Separately, a strike on a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza killed 19 people, according to the director of al-Ahli hospital Dr Fadel el-Naim. The Israeli military has not yet commented on what was being targeted.

According to Gaza's Civil Defense agency, rescuers retrieved 20 bodies—many of them children—from the school, with numerous victims charred after fires tore through two classrooms that had been converted into shelters.

Local sources report the casualties included Mohammad al-Kasih, Hamas's northern Gaza police investigations chief, as well as his wife and children.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that just before the school attack, an Israeli airstrike struck a residential building on Thawra Street in Gaza City.

The airstrike hit both a residential building and adjacent tents housing displaced families. The force of the explosion caused debris from the destroyed home to collapse onto the nearby tents, leading to further casualties. According to reports, at least four people were killed in the attack. 

The twin strikes mark an intensification of Israel's military campaign, which has seen a significant escalation in northern Gaza over the past week.

An Israeli airstrike Friday struck the home of Gaza physician Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, killing nine of her ten children. The attack left her 11-year-old son wounded and her husband, Hamdi al-Najjar, in critical condition.

Israeli military forces systematically target civilian families, medical facilities, and healthcare personnel as part of its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Wood stressed that he was proud of the work he oversaw, including "developing a pragmatic plan that could feed hungry people, address security concerns about diversion, and complement the work of longstanding NGOs in Gaza.”

But, he said, it had become “clear that it is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon.”
In a statement, the board of the foundation expressed its disappointment regarding Wood's departure; however, it pledged to remain undeterred in its attempts to connect with the entire population of Gaza in the upcoming weeks.

“Our trucks are loaded and ready to go,” it said, adding that the GHF would initiate direct aid distribution in Gaza from Monday, aiming to assist over one million Palestinians by the week's conclusion.

At least 53,939 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 122,797 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

