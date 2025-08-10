  1. Home
Under pressure, TikTok moves to rein in pro-Palestine content; Zionist becomes new ‘hate policy’ chief

August 11, 2025

Facing political heat in the U.S. and pressure from pro-Israel lobbying groups, TikTok has appointed Erica Mindel, an American Zionist and former Israeli military instructor, as its Public Policy Manager for Hate Speech. The move, announced in July 2025, has sparked global criticism, with many seeing it as a step toward curbing pro-Palestinian voices on the platform.

Mindel’s role centers on shaping TikTok’s hate speech guidelines, with an emphasis on “combating antisemitism.” However, critics argue this emphasis could be used to label criticism of Israel as hate speech, effectively shielding the regime from online scrutiny during its ongoing war on Gaza.

From Israeli Army to TikTok Headquarters

Public details about Mindel’s early life are limited, but she describes herself as a “proud American Jew.” She holds degrees in political science from the University of Michigan and public policy from Johns Hopkins University.

After immigrating to the occupied Palestinian territories, she served for two and a half years as an instructor in the Armored Corps of the Israeli military’s spokesperson unit—an arm heavily involved in hasbara (state propaganda). This service preceded her work at the U.S. State Department, where she was a contractor for Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

TikTok reportedly hired Mindel after lobbying by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which has long pushed for tighter moderation of pro-Palestinian content online. The ADL had named TikTok the “worst offender” for antisemitic content after October 7, 2023, when Israel launched its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Based in New York City, Mindel earns an estimated £280,000 annually in her new role.

Political Pressure and Platform Policy

TikTok has been under threat of a U.S. ban for more than two years, fueled by claims from pro-Israel lawmakers and conservative pundits that the app amplifies Palestinian perspectives and undermines American support for Israel.

A 2024 Northeastern University study found that pro-Palestinian posts significantly outnumbered pro-Israeli ones on TikTok, suggesting a sustained grassroots movement rather than coordinated manipulation. Still, opponents of the platform have seized on the disparity to demand tighter controls.

Mindel’s appointment is widely seen as TikTok’s attempt to placate U.S. political pressure. Critics argue her personal and professional background makes her incapable of objectively moderating content about Israel and Palestine.

Accusations of Silencing Dissent

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), along with several digital rights groups, has condemned the hiring, warning that pro-Palestinian activism will be disproportionately targeted under the guise of combating antisemitism.

Since 2023, TikTok says it has removed over 850,000 videos and accounts for hate speech. While the company denies targeting specific political viewpoints, users have reported increased scrutiny of hashtags like #FreePalestine in recent months. The platform insists removals are consistent with existing rules.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has warned of a “chilling effect” on political speech, particularly when one category of hate—antisemitism—is given policy priority over others without transparency on enforcement standards.

The lack of clarity on Mindel’s moderation framework has deepened concerns. Critics point out that she has not addressed how antisemitism policies will avoid conflating criticism of Israel with hatred toward Jewish people—a distinction many free speech advocates say is vital.

Growing Backlash

Protests outside TikTok’s New York office in late July 2025 drew attention to Mindel’s Israeli military service and her settlement ties. Online petitions demanding her removal have gathered over 50,000 signatures. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has suggested possible legal action if her policies disproportionately censor protected speech.

Observers note similarities to the case of Elon Musk’s platform X, which, after political pressure, ramped up moderation of anti-Zionist content under the banner of combating antisemitism.

For now, Mindel remains in position, but the controversy threatens TikTok’s image as a politically neutral space—especially among its younger and more diverse audience, many of whom have been vocal in supporting Palestinian rights online.

Whether TikTok’s leadership can balance political demands with its stated commitment to free expression remains an open question. What is clear is that Mindel’s appointment marks a decisive moment in the battle over who gets to shape the global conversation on Israel and Palestine in the digital age.

News Network
August 1,2025

New Delhi: The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. 

The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan received the National award for Best Actor in Jawan. It was a tie as Vikrant Massey too won the Best Actor award for 12th Fail. This is the first National award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey

The jury submitted its report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State L Murugan at 4 pm.

The names of the winners were revealed to the press at 6pm briefing at the National Media Center in New Delhi.

The award ceremony will take place at later date where the President of India will bestow the honour to best of Indian cinema.

Here's the list of winners and categories for 2023

Non feature films 2023

Best script--Chidanand Naik

Kannada -- Sunflowers were the first one to know

Best Non-feature film 2023

Flowering Man (Hindi)

Director: Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar

Best Feature Films- 2023

Best Kannada film--- Kandeelu (Ray of hope)

Best Hindi film-- Kathal: A jackfruit mystery

Best Malayalam film: Ullozhukku

Best Marathi film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Choreography: Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani (Dhindhora Baje Re)

Best lyrics: Balagam (Ooru Palleturu)

Best Sound design: Animal

Best Actress in supporting role: Ullozhukku-- Urvashi

Vashi--- Janki Bodiwala

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pookkaalam (Malayalam)-- Vijayaraghavan

Parking (Tamil)---Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar

Best Actress in a leading role: Rani Mukherjee—Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Actor in leading role: Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey-- Jawan and 12th fail

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best feature film: 12th fail

Best Debut Film of a Director: Aatmapamphlet (Marathi)

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Direction: The Kerala Story (Hindi)

Agencies
July 29,2025

Meerut, July 29: In a chilling display of medical negligence, a man injured in a road accident bled to death at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut—while two junior doctors reportedly slept just feet away. The disturbing events unfolded at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM), where 28-year-old Sunil was rushed in on Monday evening by police after sustaining serious injuries.

Security footage and eyewitness accounts paint a nightmarish scene: Sunil lay on a stretcher, writhing in pain, blood pouring from his leg, while two doctors on duty—Bhupesh Kumar Rai and Aniket—appeared asleep in the emergency ward. One was spotted lounging with his leg up in front of the air conditioner as a woman tried in vain to rouse him, child and prescription in hand.

The family alleges that Sunil was ignored for an extended period, leading to a fatal delay in treatment. Duty-in-charge Dr Shashank Jindal was not present at the time, but claimed he rushed to administer aid upon hearing complaints. Despite last-ditch efforts involving IV fluids and casting, Sunil succumbed to his injuries early the next morning.

The viral footage triggered public outrage, resulting in the immediate suspension of the two junior doctors. Principal Dr R.C. Gupta confirmed disciplinary action and promised a full investigation, with the Meerut District Magistrate now stepping in to examine the case.

The tragedy has sparked widespread debate over emergency healthcare standards in public hospitals and the accountability of medical professionals in life-or-death situations.

News Network
August 4,2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged defamatory statement against Indian Army during his 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra, saying "if you are true Indian, you should not have said those things".

"How could he say that 2000 km of land were occupied by Chinese," a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih asked him, while hearing his plea against the Allahabad High Court's order declining to quash a summons issued to him by a Lucknow court in a defamation case.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, contended that if he cannot say those things, he can't be the Leader of Opposition.

"Say it in Parliament, why do you have to say in social media," the bench asked him.

The court pointed out he does have a right under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution but he was also the Leader of Opposition and should not have said those things when there was a conflict on the border.

"How do you (Gandhi) get to know when 2000 sq km was occupied by China? What is the credible material? A true Indian will not say this. When there is a conflict across border. Can you say all this? Why can't you ask the question in the Parliament," the bench told the counsel.

The bench, however, stayed further proceedings in the defamation case and issued notice to the complainant. It fixed the matter for consideration after three weeks.

Singhvi raised the contention that the High Court stated that the complainant was not a person aggrieved but a person defamed, which was a novel concept but not a correct one. He said one can't be harassed like this by filing defamation cases.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the complainant, contended that this was not a case of stay as the statement of the complainant has already been recorded.

In May this year, the Allahabad High Court had rejected Gandhi's plea challenging the issuance of summoning order passed by an MP MLA court in Lucknow against him.

The defamation complaint was filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, the former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director against the alleged derogatory remarks made by Gandhi on December 16, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

