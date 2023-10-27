  1. Home
  2. US forces strike 2 Iran-backed facilities in Syria, call it 'self-defence'

October 27, 2023

US forces struck two Iran-backed military facilities in Eastern Syria, the Pentagon said, warning the U.S. will take additional measures if attacks by Iran's proxies continue.

The strikes were ordered by President Biden in response to surging attacks on US personnel and bases in Syria and Iraq this week.

U.S. forces have been hit more than a dozen times in Iraq and Syria in the past week by what Washington suspects are Iran-backed groups. Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Lebanon's Hezbollah are all backed by Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel's offensive against Hamas did not stop, the United States will "not be spared from this fire".

The U.S. military carried out strikes on Thursday against two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it backs, the Pentagon said.

"These precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

"These Iranian-backed attacks against U.S. forces are unacceptable and must stop," Austin said.

Biden has sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting U.S. personnel in the Middle East, the White House said earlier on Thursday.

Israel said on Friday military raids into Gaza were preparing "the next stage of the operation", amid fears that a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave could spark a wider Middle East conflict.

October 23,2023

khanyunis.jpg

Israeli warplanes have carried out new strikes against the besieged Gaza Strip, bombarding areas near three hospitals.

According to Palestinian media reports, the early Monday attacks struck near Gaza City's Shifa and al-Quds hospitals, and also near the Indonesian Hospital, in the northern part of the territory.

It was not immediately clear whether the first two hospitals were damaged in the attacks.

However, the director of the Indonesian Hospital was quoted by Al Jazeera news channel as saying that the Israeli strikes caused "serious damage and injuries," without providing details. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on October 14 that Israel had ordered them to evacuate al-Quds hospital, adding that it was not possible to move the sick and wounded.

The strikes came after on Saturday, Israeli regime’s authorities ordered 20 hospitals in northern Gaza to evacuate.

An unnamed Israeli security official said six of the 20 hospitals had complied with the order and 10 were in the process of evacuating, adding that four hospitals had refused to evacuate.

The regime’s order came after its warplanes killed at least 500 civilians in a strike on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza.

The Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry said most of the Israeli airstrike’s victims were women and children, adding, "Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble."

The attack was described by the Palestinian Civil Defense as the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars the regime has fought against the blockaded territory since 2008.

Israel’s brutal war against the people of Gaza started on October 7 after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise attack against the regime, called Operation al-Aqsa Storm, by firing thousands of rockets at the occupied territories.

The operation, which was a legitimate response to recurrent acts of violence against Palestinians, touched off an incessant onslaught by the illegal entity on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 4,700 people, mostly civilians, while leaving more than 15,000 others injured.

October 13,2023

Palestine.jpg

Frightened Palestinians packed belongings and left their homes in northern Gaza on Friday after Israel’s military demanded that more than 1 million civilians move to the south of the blockaded coastal strip within 24 hours, a possible precursor to a ground invasion but one that the United Nations warned could be calamitous.

Israel’s buildup of soldiers near the border with the Gaza Strip has fueled speculation that it is preparing to invade the Hamas-held territory in response to last weekend’s incursion that killed more than 1,300 people. Israel last sent troops into the enclave in 2014.

But many Gazans were reluctant to leave their homes, and Hamas officials urged Palestinians not to comply with what they called Israel’s “psychological warfare.”

Israel’s airstrikes since Saturday, deadlier and more widespread than in its past campaigns in Gaza, have wiped out entire neighborhoods, brought the medical system to the brink of collapse and forced about 400,000 people into temporary shelters as they face dire shortages of food, water and fuel. Gaza’s health ministry said that 1,537 Palestinians, including 500 children, had been killed since Saturday, and that 6,612 people, one-quarter of them children, had been injured.

The United Nations pleaded for Israel to rescind the demand for a forced relocation out of fear of a humanitarian disaster. The Israeli military said Friday morning that there was no firm deadline for people to leave the north and acknowledged that it “will take time.”

Panic gripped many residents of Gaza City, the most populous part of the territory, as they weighed whether to leave their homes for a more rural area with even fewer resources. The roads on the route have been damaged by a week of airstrikes, many people do not have cars and few have places to stay in southern Gaza.

Here is what else to know:

— Protesters were gathering in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as well as in Iraq, Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Hamas has called for worldwide demonstrations on Friday to oppose Israeli actions in Gaza.

— A day after visiting Israel, the U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, met with King Abdullah II of Jordan and discussed the need to speed the delivery of emergency supplies into Gaza “while protecting civilians and working to end the escalation and the war,” according to a statement by Jordanian officials. Israel has said it will not allow any supplies into Gaza, and Egypt, which controls the other border with the territory, has not said whether it will do so.

— Blinken was later scheduled to meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, which lost control of Gaza in 2007 when Hamas took it by force. Blinken is then expected to fly to Qatar, after which he will go on to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, in an effort to “prevent the conflict from spreading,” according to the State Department.

— A Hamas spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, said Thursday that the group had achieved more than it had hoped for in its attack on Israel, which he said involved a 3,000-person battalion and a 1,500-person backup force. “We are telling the enemy, if you dare enter Gaza, we will destroy your army,” he said. 

October 27,2023

Indianavy.jpg

A Qatar court has handed the death penalty to eight former Indian Navy personnel, a verdict that was described as "deeply shocking" by India as it vowed to explore all legal options in the case. 

The eight Indians were arrested in August last year in an alleged case of espionage for Israel and have since been in solitary confinement.

India, reacting to the development, said that it is attaching "high importance" to this case and is exploring all legal options.

Who are these 8 Indians?

The Indian Navy veterans, who were arrested in August 2022, are Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht and Sailor Ragesh Gopakumar.

All of the former Navy officers had a distinguished service record of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and had held important positions including that of instructors in the force.

In 2019, Commander Purnendu Tiwari was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. In a post at the time, the Indian Embassy in Doha had said the award was given to Commander Tiwari for enhancing India's image abroad.

What were they doing in Qatar?

All eight Indians worked for a private firm, Dahra Global Technologies, and Consultancy Services, which provided training and other services for Qatar's armed forces.

The company is owned by a retired squadron leader of the Royal Oman Air Force, Khamis al-Ajmi. Ajmi too was arrested along with the Indians last year but was released in November 2022.

Sources said some of the Indians on death row were working on a highly sensitive project -- Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth characteristics.

In May, Al Dahra Global closed its operations in Doha and all those working there (primarily Indians) have since returned home.

Why were they arrested?

The eight men were arrested by Qatar's intelligence agency on August 30, 2022. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public yet.

According to reports, the eight men were allegedly arrested for espionage. The charges were filed against the eight Indian Navy veterans on March 25 and they are tried under Qatari law.

Their bail petitions had been rejected several times and the verdict against them was pronounced on Thursday by the Court of First Instance in Qatar.

What India is doing?

Reacting to the verdict, the Ministry of External Affairs said that they are awaiting the detailed judgement in the case and are exploring all legal options.

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the MEA said in a statement.

The government said it would continue to extend all consular and legal assistance to the Indians.

"We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the MEA statement said.

It is learnt that the families of the former Indian Navy personnel had filed a mercy plea to the Emir of Qatar. However, there is no confirmation of it.

