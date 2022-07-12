  1. Home
US, Israel pledge to use power to ensue Iran never obtains nuclear weapon

July 13, 2022

Jeddah, July 13: US President Joe Biden will sign an agreement with Israel this week pledging that both countries will use “all elements of national power” to ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, Israeli officials said on Tuesday.

The declaration of a joint stance against Iran’s nuclear program and regional aggression will be the centerpiece of Biden’s visit to Israel this week, after which he will travel to Saudi Arabia.

Iran is at the top of Israel’s agenda for meetings with US representatives at all levels, including Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s meeting with Biden, one official said. “Iran is continuing to violate its obligations and continues to deceive the international community.”

The official said Iran was “playing for time” in talks aimed at reviving the collapsed 2015 deal to curb its nuclear program. “As long as Iran believes time is on its side, it will not give in or make any concessions. Time has run out and it is crucial to exert pressure on Iran.”

Collaboration with the Biden administration on the Iran front was “very strong,” and Israel was grateful for it, the official said, and work on a joint strategy would be taken “to the next level” during Biden’s visit.

The new joint declaration would be “a living testimony to the unique quality, depth and scope of the US-Israel relationship,” an Israeli diplomatic source said on Tuesday. “It expresses the warmth and profound commitment to the relationship on both sides, specifically to Israel’s security, prosperity and wellbeing.”

Before traveling to Jeddah Biden is expected to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, and visit Augusta Victoria, a Palestinian hospital in east Jerusalem, where he will announce that the US is restoring aid to Palestinian hospitals in the city.

The Biden administration refused to allow Israeli officials to accompany the president in occupied EastJerusalem, indicating that they do not recognize that part of the city as Israeli.

July 2,2022

BJPagents.jpg

After the police revealed the Pakistani links of Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, who beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, it has come to light that the duo was in touch with the local leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party for past few years. 

Soon after committing the crime, the duo had filmed themselves brandishing a meat cleaverand calling the human slaughter they committed an act of retribution against insulting the Prophet, drawing entire nation’s attention towards them.

Meanwhile, quoting local sources, several media reports claimed that Riyaz Attari, appeared to have made his way into BJP events through its loyalists.

An Image which went viral on social media shows a leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in Rajasthan, Irshad Chainwala, garlanding Attari in 2019. 

Chainwala’s own association with the local BJP unit dates back to more than a decade. Meanwhile, he admitted before media that Riyaz used to attend BJP events in Udaipur.

“Yes, it’s mine,” the BJP leader said when shown the photo. “I garlanded him because he had come back from Umra,” he was quoted as saying by ‘India Today’.

“Did he attend BJP events?” the reporter asked.

“He did. Somebody would accompany him. He attended many events of Gulab Ji (BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria),” Chainwala replied.

“He would come on his own. He said he wanted to work with the party,” Chainwala recounted.

A close friend of BJP worker

Riyaz Attari got into BJP events through a man called Mohammad Tahir, whom Chainwala described as a party worker. 

“Tahir Bhai is our worker,” Chainwala said. “Tahir Bhai was close to Riyaz.” Both Tahir and Riyaz could be seen pictured in photos together.

chaiwala.jpg
BJP Minority Morcha leader Chainwala with Riyaz Attari in 2019

 

July 9,2022

king salman.jpg

Riyadh, July 9: King Salman of Saudi Arabia today delivered his traditional greetings as the Muslim world celebrated Eid al-Adha.

In an address on Saudi state television, King Salman noted that the Kingdom had been able to increase the number of pilgrims this year to a total of a million — from inside and outside the country — due to positive efforts made in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that precautionary measures were still being taken into account to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The king prayed to Allah to accept the Hajj of all the pilgrims and praised the efforts of everyone involved in facilitating the annual event.

The pilgrims returned to Mina on Saturday after an emotional day on the plains of Arafat, performing prayers and supplicating to Allah. They will continue to perform the Hajj rites over the next few days, including the “stoning of the devil” ritual at the Jamrat complex.

This year's Hajj was the first time the number of pilgrims had reached a million since the pandemic. In 2020 when COVID-19 placed the entire planet into a standstill, the Kingdom allowed only 1,000 selected pilgrims to perform Hajj. In 2021, the number was raised to 60,000 fully vaccinated pilgrims.

July 11,2022

New Delhi, July 11: Fourteen children, including one student from Karnataka, have secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains exam, the National Testing Agency said Monday.

Of the fourteen, Boya Haren Sathvik from the OBC category is the lone face from Karnataka, while Telangana had four toppers, and Andhra Pradesh had three. Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh had one topper each. 

Sneha Pareek from Assam was the only girl among the toppers. There were two from the OBC category, and ten from the general category. Two of the ten were from the EWS category.

While as many as 8.72 lakh students registered for the test, 7.69 lakh appeared for it. This included 2.2 lakh girls, 5.47 lakh boys and three from the third gender. 

The NTA conducted the test across 588 examination centres in 407 Cities, This included 17 cities outside India – Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis and Bangkok.

Over 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy or independent observers and two national coordinators were involved, the testing agency said. 

The examination was conducted in 13 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

Meet toppers

JASTI YASHWANTH V V S
SARTHAK MAHESHWARI
ANIKET CHATTOPADHYAY
DHEERAJ KURUKUNDA
KOYYANA SUHAS
KUSHAGRA SRIVASTAVA
MRINAL GARG
SNEHA PAREEK
NAVYA
PENIKALAPATI RAVI KISHORE
POLISETTY KARTHIKEYA
BOYA HAREN SATHVIK
SAUMITRA GARG
RUPESH BIYANI

