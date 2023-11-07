US plans to send $320-mn worth precision bombs to aid Israel’s genocide in Gaza

  1. Home
News Network
November 7, 2023

The United States is planning transfer of 320 million dollars worth of precision bombs to Israel amid the regime's relentless genocidal war against the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Wall Street Journal revealed the information in a Monday report, citing a source familiar with the plan.

The report said US President Joe Biden's administration has informed Congress of the planned transfer of Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies through a formal notification sent to congressional leaders on October 31.

Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies constitute a special type of precision-guided weapon, which is fired by warplanes.

Citing correspondence it had viewed, the report added that weapons manufacturer Rafael USA would transfer the bombs to its Israeli parent company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for deployment by the Israeli military.

The report came on the 31st day of Israel's genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, which started after the territory's resistance movements waged a surprise attack against the occupying entity, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

On Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced that the death toll from indiscriminate Israeli bombardments has reached 10,022 people, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. It added that the number of those who have been wounded over the past 31 days has risen to 25,408.

The United States, Israel's biggest and oldest ally, has provided the regime with thousands of arms consignments since the initiation of the war.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for Israel. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate. 

Washington, which has backed Tel Aviv's ferocious attacks on Gaza as a means of "self-defense," has also been casting its veto against the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.

News Network
November 1,2023

At least 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and injured after Israeli airstrikes hit the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, amid the regime’s ongoing bombing campaign against the besieged territory.  

Gaza’s health ministry announced the death toll on Tuesday. The Palestinian interior ministry also said the strikes had left 400 dead or wounded in total.

Iyad al-Bazum, interior ministry spokesperson, also noted that US-made bombs have targeted residential homes causing a "massacre," adding that an entire residential complex had been destroyed in the attack.

“These buildings house hundreds of citizens. The occupation’s air force destroyed this district with six US-made bombs. It is the latest massacre caused by Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip,” he said, calling on the international community “to act immediately to stop Israel before it is too late."

Video footage from the camp showed buildings completely leveled to the ground, and panicked Palestinian residents could be seen carrying wounded children away from the scene or searching for survivors.

On October 7, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched its biggest operation against Israel in years in a surprise offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The ongoing Israeli massacre has killed 8,610 Palestinians and left more than 23,000 wounded, according to the figure provided on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health in its daily report on the situation in the occupied territories. The figure excludes the casualties from the Israeli attack on Jabaliya. 

Beside its relentless bombardment, Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the besieged territory into a humanitarian crisis.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times to take action due to the US recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

News Network
November 7,2023

Puttur, Nov 7: A 24-year-old man was hacked to death by miscreants last night at Nehru Nagar in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased is Akshay Kallega, the leader of ‘Kallega Tigers’, the famed tiger dance troupe of Puttur. He is survived by parents and two brothers.

Led by Akshay for past six years ‘Kallega Tigers’ had won the hearts of people. 

It is learnt that a verbal duel after a minor accident led to the murder of the youth. 

According to sources, Akshay was chased near Canara Bank ATM on Nehru Nagar-Vivekananda College road. He ran for life till Mani-Mysuru highway. However, he was cornered and killed near a bush at around 11:30pm. Blood stains were found from one end of Mysuru highway to the other.

Akshay’s mortal remains were found near the bushes on the opposite side of the road that leads to Vivekananda College. Police sources said that there were three assailants. Among them Manish and Chethu, have reportedly surrendered to the police.

As per complaint filed at the police station filed by Vikhyat, a friend of Akshay, there was heated argument over phone between Akshay and accused regarding the accident that occurred at Nehru Nagar. 

After sometime, when Vikhyat was standing with his friend Akshay near the ATM at Puttur Nehru Nagar, the accused Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava who arrived by car, hurled expletives and assaulted him with two swords. 

Vikhyat ran and escaped from them. But Akshay was hacked to death by Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava.

A case under registration No. 106/2023 under IPC sections 341, 504, 506, 307, 302 together with section 34 is registered at Puttur town police station in this connection and is under investigation.

News Network
November 4,2023

At least 132 people were killed in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck a remote region of Nepal late Friday. According to Nepal authorities, over 140 people have been injured and the death count is expected to rise. 

Locals were filmed digging through rubble in the dark of night, searching for survivors in the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.

Several houses collapsed or sustained damage, as survivors huddled outside in fear, surrounded by the wail of emergency sirens. The earthquake's tremors even reached New Delhi, over 500 kilometres away.

Bihar's Disaster Management Department reported that tremors were felt in Patna, Katihar, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, Sasaram, Nawada, and several other districts along the India-Nepal border.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the 6.4 magnitude earthquake originated in Jajarkot district, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west-northwest of Kathmandu. Tremors were felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas, with the worst damage in the western districts of Jajarkot and Rukum.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal offered his condolences over the terrible loss of life and the severe infrastructural damage caused by the earthquake.

"Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured," Nepal PMO posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and damage caused by the powerful earthquake. 

"Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," he said in a post on X.
 
Nepal is nestled in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, causing widespread devastation. The quake killed nearly 9,000 people, injured over 22,000, destroyed over 500,000 homes, and damaged or destroyed nearly 8,000 schools, leaving almost a million children without classrooms. 

