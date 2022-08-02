  1. Home
US president approves massive weapons sale to Saudi Arabia, UAE to counter Iran

August 3, 2022

Washington, Aug 3: The Biden administration has approved two massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to help them defend against Iran.

The more than USD 5 billion in missile defense and related sales follow President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East last month, during which he met with numerous regional leaders in Saudi Arabia. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been hit in recent months with rocket attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebel movement in Yemen.

Although Tuesday's approvals are for defensive weapons, they may be questioned by lawmakers who had supported Biden's decision last year to cut Saudi Arabia and the UAE off from major purchases of offensive US arms because of their involvement in the war in Yemen.

The new sales include USD 3 billion for Patriot missiles for Saudi Arabia specifically designed to protect itself from rocket attacks by the Houthis, and USD 2.2 billion for high-altitude missile defense for the UAE.

"The proposed sale will improve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's capability to meet current and future threats by replenishing its dwindling stock of PATRIOT GEM-T missiles," the State Department said in its notice informing Congress of the sale.

"These missiles are used to defend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's borders against persistent Houthi cross-border unmanned aerial system and ballistic missile attacks on civilian sites and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia," the department said.

For the UAE, the department said the sale would "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner. The UAE is a vital US partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East."

Early in his administration Biden had pledged to cut off or cut back weapons sales to both Saudi Arabia and the UAE because of their actions in Yemen.

July 28,2022

Mangaluru, July 28: City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 in Surthkal and surrounding areas in the wake of coldblooded murder of a Muslim youth by car-borne assailants. 

Speaking to media persons, the top cop said the prohibitory orders will be in force till 6 a.m. on July 30 under the limits of Surathkal, Panambur, Mulky and Bajpe police stations. 

Liquor shops also will be banned in these areas during this period, he said.

23-year-old Mohammed Fazil was chased and hacked to death when he was standing in front of a shop at Surathkal in the evening. 

The commissioner vowed to nab the miscreants and urged people not to take law into their own hands.

July 20,2022

Bengaluru, July 20: Amidst concerns over intensified saffronisation of education, Karnataka School Education minister BC Nagesh has said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 model will be introduced once it is over.

He also said mainstream subjects will be introduced in madrasas on the lines of the decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The current focus of the government is the learning-recovery programme to make for the gap caused due to Covid-19. However, the nali-kali method of learning (imparting education through fun activities) will be implemented from classes 1-3 as per the NEP guidelines once the learning-recovery programme is over so that students are proficient in basic arithmetic and alphabetical skills.” Nagesh added that the department is also planning to combine the curriculum for anganwadi and primary education as per the NEP guidelines.

In line with the UP government’s decision to introduce general subjects in madrasas, Nagesh said efforts will be made to incorporate mainstream subjects like science, maths, and English in madrasas. He noted that attendance in Urdu schools have reduced drastically and students want to learn more subjects.

“We have got recommendations to change the syllabus in madrasas and incorporate subjects like maths, English and science. No decision has been taken on this yet but we will implement this.”

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nagesh said 15,000 teachers will be recruited this academic year. “Karnataka’s teacher student ratio is 1:23, but we are witnessing shortage of teachers, especially in rural regions. We will recruit a sufficient number of teachers on priority.”

He said about 1,800 schools in Karnataka have less than 10 students. “Out of 48,000 government schools, around 13,800 have less than 25 students. The teacher shortage is also because for every school with less than 10 students we are providing one teacher and for every school with more than 11 students, we are providing two teachers. We will offer free transportation to students by spending Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds and also introduce classes in spoken English,” said Nagesh, who also added that students’ strength in government schools is declining because of lack of quality education.

July 23,2022

Fact checker Mohammed Zubair, who walked free from Tihar Jail three days ago, has vowed to continue to work as he used to. Mr Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 after an unknown Twitter user accused him of hurting religious sentiments. In fact Zubair had tweeted the screenshot of a Bollywood movie.  

"I will do my work as I used to as the honourable court (Supreme Court) has not put any restriction," Mr Zubair said.

On the allegation that he received ₹ 2 crore for his tweets, Mr Zubair said that no investigation asked him about it. "I came to know about this allegation only after my release. No investigation agency asked me about it," he said.

The allegation had been first made by Uttar Pradesh government in a UP Court. Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government had said that the petitioner is not a journalist and alleged that "he is earning by making malicious tweets. The more malicious the tweets are, the more payment he gets".

"He has accepted that he has received ₹ 2 crore for his tweets. He is no journalist", she said, adding that here is a person who takes advantage of hate speech videos and makes them viral to create a communal divide.

While ordering his release yesterday, the Supreme Court had said, "It's a set principle of law that power of arrests must be pursued sparingly. In present case no justification to keep him in continued detention and subject him to an endless round of proceedings in various courts."

The court disbanded a special probe in UP against Mohammed Zubair and transferred all UP cases to Delhi. The judges also rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's request that Mohammed Zubair be "stopped from putting out tweets".

The fact checker also said that he was not tortured by the police.

