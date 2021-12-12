  1. Home
  2. ‘We are working together for a better future’: Israeli PM in UAE

‘We are working together for a better future’: Israeli PM in UAE

News Network
December 13, 2021

uae.jpg

Dubai, Dec 13: Prime Minister of Israeli Naftali Bennett has affirmed that the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement established a "new, deep and solid structure for diplomatic, economic and cultural relations" in this region based on cooperation that achieves prosperity for the societies and well-being of the people.

In an exclusive interview with Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during his visit to the UAE today, Bennett said, "In my opinion, this is what the peace and the new reality this region is witnessing, and we are working together to ensure a better future for our children."

On the outcomes of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel on achieving growth and economic partnership, Bennett said, "The relations between the two countries have strengthened in all fields, and I am very satisfied with that, as many cooperation agreements were concluded in the fields of trade, research and development, and cyber security, health, education, aviation and more, and I look forward to the continued development and consolidation of relations."

The Israeli Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at accepting the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to visit the UAE, which is the first visit within a very short period after the signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

On the UAE's efforts to enhance international cooperation for facing common challenges, the Israeli Prime Minister stressed, "the values of tolerance, peace and dialogue are common, and that is why the friendship that unites us developed at such a high speed."

Bennett said that the relations that bind the State of Israel with the United Arab Emirates cover every possible field, pointing out that ministries in the two countries work with each other, as well as many companies and businessmen, and delegations from both sides pay reciprocal visits.

He added, "I expect that our relations will remain good, especially in the economic field. In my opinion, cooperation in the field of health and food security will constitute a major part of the mutual cooperation." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 30,2021

Riyadh, Nov 30: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced that expatriates from 17 countries including India can benefit from the recent government decision to extend the validity of residency permit (iqama), exit and re-entry visas and visit visas without any fee.

The 17 countries are India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini (Swaziland).

The Jawazat has started automatically extending the validity of iqama and exit and re-entry visa until Jan. 31, 2022 without charging expatriate levy or any other fees. This is in line with implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

The extension will not be applicable to expatriates who are fully vaccinated in the Kingdom before their departure abroad on exit and re-entry visa.

The King’s directive also includes extending the validity of visit visas issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for visitors who are outside the Kingdom and who are from countries facing travel ban as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus. The period of extension will be until Jan. 31.

This extension falls within the government’s continuing efforts to mitigate the financial and economic repercussions of COVID-19, and as part of precautionary measures and preventive protocols that ensure the safety of citizens and expatriates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 13,2021

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar today that said that the BJP government of Karnataka would soon introduce a law prohibiting ‘love jihad’, a term that refers to conversion for the sake of marriage. 

Kumar’s statement comes even as the government is set to introduce a bill to regulate religious conversion in the ongoing winter session of the legislature. 

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Kumar said that BJP had announced that it would enact an anti-cow slaughter law, which it did. “In the current session, we’re introducing the anti-conversion bill," he said. “In the coming days, the government will introduce a bill to prohibit love jihad, too.”

Last year, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the Home Minister, Karnataka had announced plans to have a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage based on an Allahabad High Court order. BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have enacted laws to curb ‘love jihad’ as well.

Incumbent Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, however, said that he is not aware of such a proposal. "I don't know in what sense [Kumar] has made those remarks," he said.

Kumar, meanwhile, demanded the Congress explains why they are opposed to the anti-conversion bill. "We know the reasons for conversion and its ill effects. We are not introducing the legislation to target any community," Kumar specified, adding that the BJP is ready for a debate regarding the issue.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that the proposed anti-conversion bill is politically-motivated. “The Constitution itself prohibits forced conversion. What is the necessity to introduce the bill now?" he asked.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 10,2021

church.jpg

Against the backdrop of mosque minarets and a desert oil field, the biggest Catholic church in the Arabian peninsula opened its doors in Bahrain on Thursday.

The cavernous Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, with seats for 2,300 people, will serve the majority-Muslim Gulf country’s small Catholic community.

“We’re happy for this church,” Bahrain-based priest Father Charbel Fayad told AFP. “It will be for the spiritual needs and spiritual health of all the people.”

The modern-style church, with two tiers of seating, lies about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from a large mosque and a stone’s throw from an oil well, in the south of the state.

The Vatican estimates Bahrain has some 80,000 Catholics, mainly workers from Asia, mostly India and the Philippines.

“Christians and non-Christians, all are children of God and they are all welcome here in this beautiful church,” Father Charbel said.

King Hamad last week invited Pope Francis to visit Bahrain.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.