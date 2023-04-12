  1. Home
‘We must strike with great force’, says Israel’s notorious police minister as tension mounts in Al-Aqsa

April 12, 2023

Ramallah, Apr 12: Amidst escalating tensions in Palestine, Israel has banned visits by non-Muslims to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of Ramadan.

The move followed outrage after Israeli security forces permitted about 800 settlers to pray in the compound on Tuesday morning, the sixth day of the Passover holiday, in breach of a longstanding agreement that prohibits such activity during the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month.

It remains unclear whether Israel’s increasingly empowered radical settler movement will comply with the Al-Aqsa policy. 

One of their leaders, far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — a notorious religious bigot with a criminal record for supporting terrorism and incitement to racism — denounced the ban. “…we must strike… with great force, not surrender to its whims,” he said.

Sheikh Ekrima Said Sabri, former grand mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine and the current preacher at Al-Aqsa, said: “Israel wants to prove that they are the ones who decide what can and cannot happen at Al-Aqsa, and we see this as an extreme violation and provocation.”

Meanwhile, there was no letup on Tuesday in Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank. The army killed two Palestinians and injured a third in the village of Deir Al-Hatab, east of Nablus, during an ambush near the Elon Moreh settlement.

Palestinian sources said that the two who died, Saud Al-Titi and Mohammed Abu Dira, were former prisoners and members of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the military wing of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party. 

March 30,2023

Mangaluru: A 22-year-old youth accidentally fell down from the ninth floor of an apartment in Nanthoor while fixing an air-conditioner on Wednesday, March 29, evening.

The deceased is Vinay Joel Tauro, an AC technician. 

The tragedy occurred at around 7:38 pm when Vinay was fixing an AC unit outside the window on the 9th Floor of the Mount Tiara Apartment building. 

According to police, Vinay accidentally slipped and fell to death. The post-mortem was conducted at the mortuary of AJ Hospital. 

April 4,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 4: Former Congress MLA Nandihalli Halappa and noted ophthalmologist Dr Appaji Gowda, who is aspiring for a ticket to contest the upcoming election from Kanakapura constituency against Congress state president D K Shivakumar, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Welcoming their entry into the BJP, state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party got a mighty support in the newly carved Vijayanagara district with the arrival of Halappa.

Speaking about Gowda, who is also a former Vokkaliga Sangha president, Kateel said the party will be immensely benefited in the old Mysuru region.

Halappa had started his political career from Congress and became an MLA from Hadagali constituency in Vijayanagara district. P T Parameshwara Naik of the Congress was elected as MLA from the constituency in 2018 assembly election. Halappa is keen on contesting on the BJP ticket from Hadagali.

Speaking to reporters after joining the ruling party, Gowda said times have changed now and he has the confidence to contest against Shivakumar.

“Once upon a time, Congress was all over the country, which has changed now. We will present the works and achievements of the BJP before the electorate. They will decide,” Gowda said.

He added that the idea behind contesting from the constituency was to “bring the people of Kanakapura to the mainstream.” Voting for the state assembly polls will be held on May 10 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

April 6,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Congress on Tuesday announced the second list of 42 candidates for the state's Assembly election set to take place on May 10. 

The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier. 

In the first list, Congress announced that state party president DK Shivakumar will be contesting from the Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. 

Amid expectations that former chief minister and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress's high command.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and JD(S) has 28 seats. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

The counting of votes will be done on May 13, the CEC said in a press conference here.

The BJP government, being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also putting in efforts to return to power and stressing on the Kannadigas issue, reservation to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by scrapping a religion-based reservation for the Muslim community, a decision which the state government took recently.

CongList.jpg

CongList2.jpg

