  2. What’s the situation on ground after U.S. bombardment of Iran’s key nuclear sites?

June 22, 2025

The United States has launched a direct military attack on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, bombing three key facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The move, ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, comes just days after Israel initiated an unprecedented offensive on Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran,” Trump declared on Truth Social, referring to the strikes as a “spectacular military success.” The U.S. Air Force deployed stealth B-2 bombers armed with 13,000 kg bunker-busting bombs, while U.S. Navy submarines reportedly fired cruise missiles at strategic targets.

The sudden escalation has triggered alarm across the globe, evoking memories of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq and raising fears of a wider regional war.

What Exactly Did the U.S. Bomb?

The targets were three of Iran’s most significant nuclear sites:

•    Fordow: A deeply buried underground uranium enrichment facility near Qom, heavily fortified and previously considered nearly impervious to aerial attack.

•    Natanz: Iran’s largest and most well-known enrichment complex. It was previously hit by Israeli strikes on June 13 and has long been seen as the heart of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

•    Isfahan: A vital research and uranium conversion center that plays a key role in processing nuclear materials for reactor use.
According to U.S. media, the attack involved a combination of bunker buster bombs and cruise missiles, marking the first known combat use of the U.S. military’s GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator — capable of piercing dozens of meters of concrete.

How Much Damage Was Done?

President Trump claimed Iran’s enrichment capabilities were “completely and totally obliterated.” However, Iran offered a sharply different account.

Iranian officials said the Fordow facility had been evacuated in advance, minimizing any potential damage. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed that no radiation leaks had occurred, and that field surveys found no contamination near any of the targeted sites.

Iranian authorities dismissed the attack as largely symbolic and vowed to continue their nuclear program, calling it the result of the sacrifices of the country’s “nuclear martyrs.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also reported no rise in off-site radiation levels. Director Rafael Grossi announced that the agency would hold an emergency meeting on Monday to assess the full scope of the strikes.

Will Iran Retaliate Against the U.S.?

Iran has condemned the strikes as an act of war. Its Foreign Ministry called the attack a “dangerous escalation” and declared that Iran reserves the right to respond with full force to protect its sovereignty.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its right to stand against U.S. military aggression and defend national interests,” a statement said.

Military experts say retaliation is highly likely. Iran could:

•   Target U.S. military bases in the region — many of which are within range of Iranian drones and missiles.

•   Disrupt global shipping in the Persian Gulf, threatening oil supply routes.

•   Activate proxy forces in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon to strike U.S. or allied targets.

•   Consider withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) — a move that could further escalate global tensions.

Iran has already signaled its intent by deploying the Kheibar Shekan missile, one of its most advanced, in a retaliatory strike on Israel.

Global Reaction: A Region on Edge

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed,” warning that the U.S. strikes posed a direct threat to international peace and security.

“This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge,” Guterres said. “There is a growing risk that this conflict could spiral out of control, with catastrophic consequences.”

Analysts believe the U.S. move might entangle it in a long-term conflict. Stephen Zunes, a Middle East expert at the University of San Francisco, said Iran has several “painful” options at its disposal and warned of a broad regional backlash.

Adam Weinstein, from the Quincy Institute, warned that this could be just the beginning. “The U.S. is now at risk of being pulled into a war of choice with Iran. What started as a single strike could become an open-ended escalation,” he said.

The Road Ahead

While the U.S. may have delivered a powerful military blow, the long-term consequences remain uncertain. Iran insists its nuclear program will continue. The region remains on high alert. And the prospect of a wider conflict now looms larger than ever.

As the dust settles, the world is watching closely — not just to assess the damage, but to see what comes next.

June 21,2025

Iran and Israel exchanged fresh attacks early on Saturday, June 21. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that his country’s nuclear programme is peaceful and his country remains open to diplomacy, but Israel’s attacks must stop first.

In a new phase of Operation True Promise III in the wee hours of Saturday morning, Iranian armed forces fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at the occupied territories.

The eighteenth wave of the historic retaliatory operation started at around 3:10 am local time in Iran, with some videos circulating online showing the night sky over the occupied territories lit up by the Iranian long-range missiles.

Air raid sirens were activated as soon as the missiles arrived, forcing settlers to head back to underground bunkers, where they have been spending most of their time these days.

Israeli media reported massive explosions in the heart of Tel Aviv, indicating that the missiles yet again managed to evade three-tier air defense systems to hit their intended targets.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. in Israel (2330 GMT on Friday), the Israeli military warned of an incoming missile barrage from Iran, triggering air raid sirens across parts of central Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Interceptions were visible in the sky over Tel Aviv, with explosions echoing across the metropolitan area as Israel’s air defense systems responded.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that the military had killed a veteran commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ overseas arm, in a strike in an apartment in Iran’s Qom.

The veteran commander, Saeed Izadi, led the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, Katz said in a statement.

22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services 

Police in Iran’s Qom province said Saturday that 22 people “linked to Israeli spy services” had been arrested since June 13, Fars news agency reported.

“22 people were identified and arrested on charges of being linked to the Zionist regime’s spy services, disturbing public opinion, and supporting the criminal regime,” the agency stated, citing the head of police intelligence in Iran’s Qom province.

Iran’s Isfahan nuclear site was targeted by Israel, Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Saturday, adding that there was no leakage of hazardous materials.

At the same time, Israel launched a new wave of attacks against missile storage and launch infrastructure sites in Iran, the Israeli military said.

Sirens also sounded in southern Israel, said Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service. An Israeli military official said Iran had fired five ballistic missiles and that there were no immediate indications of any missile impacts.

There were no initial reports of casualties.

The emergency service released images showing a fire on the roof of a multi-storey residential building in central Israel. Local media reported that the fire was caused by debris from an intercepted missile.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying its longtime enemy was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Iran, which says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel.

Israel is widely assumed to possess nuclear weapons. It neither confirms nor denies this.

June 20,2025

Israel and Iran’s air war entered a second week on Friday, June 20, and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump said any decision on potential US involvement would be made within two weeks.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear program is peaceful.

Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people, mostly civilians, in Iran, said the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Those killed include the military’s top echelon and nuclear scientists. Dozens of settlers also have lost their lives due to Iranian attacks across Israel. 

‘Stop attack then negotiate’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected any negotiations with the United States while Israel continues its attacks on Iran, in an interview with state TV broadcast on Friday.

“The Americans have repeatedly sent messages calling seriously for negotiations. But we have made clear that as long as the aggression does not stop, there will be no place for diplomacy and dialogue,” said the chief diplomat, who was due in Geneva for talks with his European counterparts.

Israeli warns Hezbollah 

Israeli defense (war) minister Israel Katz warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah to exercise caution on Friday, saying Israel’s patience with “terrorists” who threaten it had worn thin.

The head of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said on Thursday that the Lebanese group would act as it saw fit in the face of what he called “brutal Israeli-American aggression” against Iran.

Nuclear talks 

Foreign ministers from Britain, France and Germany together with the EU’s top diplomat will hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart in Geneva on Friday, officials and diplomats said.

The meeting comes as European countries call for de-escalation in the face of Israel’s bombing campaign against Iran’s nuclear program — and as US President Donald Trump weighs up whether or not to join the strikes against Tehran.

“We will meet with the European delegation in Geneva on Friday,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

European diplomats separately confirmed the planned talks, set to involve French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, as well as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Thursday after meeting high-level US officials that there is still time to reach a diplomatic solution with Tehran.

Lammy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff at the White House, before talks on Friday in Geneva with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alongside his French, German and EU counterparts.

“The situation in the Middle East remains perilous,” Lammy said in a statement released by the UK embassy in Washington.

“We discussed how Iran must make a deal to avoid a deepening conflict. A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution,” Lammy said.

Israel has targeted nuclear sites and missile capabilities, but also has sought to shatter the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Western and regional officials.

“Are we targeting the downfall of the regime? That may be a result, but it’s up to the Iranian people to rise for their freedom,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Iran has said it is targeting military and defense-related sites in Israel, but it has also hit a hospital and other civilian sites.

Israel accused Iran on Thursday of deliberately targeting civilians through the use of cluster munitions, which disperse small bombs over a wide area. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With neither country backing down, the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany along with the European Union foreign policy chief were due to meet in Geneva with Iran’s foreign minister to try to de-escalate the conflict on Friday.

“Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one,” said British Foreign Minister David Lammy ahead of their joint meeting with Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s foreign minister.

Trump ponders Iran attack

Trump has mused about striking Iran, possibly with a “bunker buster” bomb that could destroy nuclear sites built deep underground. The White House said on Thursday Trump would decide in the next two weeks whether to get involved in the war. That may not be a firm deadline. Trump has commonly used “two weeks” as a time frame for making decisions and has allowed other economic and diplomatic deadlines to slide.

The role of the US, meanwhile, remained uncertain. On Thursday in Washington, Lammy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, and said they discussed a possible deal.

Witkoff has spoken with Araqchi several times since last week, sources say. Trump, meanwhile, has alternated between threatening Tehran and urging it to resume nuclear talks that were suspended over the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping both condemned Israel and agreed that de-escalation is needed, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

With the Islamic Republic facing one of its greatest external threats since the 1979 revolution, any direct challenge to its 46-year-long rule would likely require some form of popular uprising.

But activists involved in previous bouts of protest say they are unwilling to unleash mass unrest, even against a system they hate, with their nation under attack.

“How are people supposed to pour into the streets? In such horrifying circumstances, people are solely focused on saving themselves, their families, their compatriots, and even their pets,” said Atena Daemi, a prominent activist who spent six years in prison before leaving Iran.

Agencies
June 9,2025

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) moved the Karnataka High Court on Monday seeking to quash criminal case against it in M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident that claimed 11 lives.

DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, the event organiser, has also filed a separate petition challenging the FIR against it.

Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has contended that it has been falsely implicated in the case.

According to the petition, RCSL claimed that it had clearly communicated on social media that only limited passes were available. It also said that even for free passes, pre-registration was mandatory for entry.

It alleged that stadium gates, which were supposed to open at 1.45pm, were actually opened only at 3pm, causing a crowd surge.

According to the event mangement firm, the incident occurred due to failure of crowd management by the police. The High Court is expected to hear the matter on Monday afternoon.

