  2. Yemeni rebel attack on southern Saudi Arabia kills 2, wounds many

December 25, 2021

Riyadh, Dec 25: A Yemeni rebel attack on Saudi Arabia's southern border town of Jizan killed two people and wounded seven more late Friday, Saudi state-run media reported.

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a projectile that killed a Saudi citizen and Yemeni resident in the southwestern Saudi province of Jizan, the official Saudi Press Agency reported. Six of the wounded were Saudis and one was a Bangladeshi national, Saudi media said.

Shrapnel also smashed into nearby cars and shops.

The cross-border attack is just the latest in Yemen's long-running civil war by the Shiite Houthi rebels following an escalation of Saudi-led military coalition airstrikes on the rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

Saudi airstrikes rocked Sanaa earlier Friday, hitting a military camp near the city center, Houthi and Saudi media reported.

Yemen's war erupted in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country's north. Months later, the US-backed Saudi-led coalition intervened to oust the Houthis and restore the internationally recognised government.

The war has settled into a bloody stalemate and spawned the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

Intermittently throughout the conflict, Iran-backed Houthis have staged drone attacks and fired missiles across the border at airports, oil facilities and military installations within Saudi Arabia.

Those assaults have rarely caused substantial damage, but over the years have wounded dozens and rattled global oil markets.

Within Yemen, the Saudi-led bombing campaign has drawn international criticism for hitting non-military targets like hospitals and wedding parties and devastating infrastructure in the Arab world's most impoverished nation.

Yemen's civil war has killed some 130,000 people, including thousands of civilians.

Earlier this week the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, reported that attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia have more than doubled this year from last year.

Based on an analysis of thousands of Houthi attacks between 2016 and 2021, it said Houthi attacks on the kingdom averaged 78 a month this year, compared to 38 a month last year.

The cross-border assaults provide a broader view of the regional proxy war between Tehran and Riyadh. Although the regional powerhouses recently have engaged in Bagdad-brokered talks to cool down tensions, peace in Yemen remains elusive as diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting intensify. 

December 17,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 17: A day after he courted controversy over his remarks on rape, former Karnataka Speaker and senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar issued an apology on the floor of the House on Friday. 

Speaking at the start of the Assembly session on Friday, Kumar said, “If my remarks have hurt women, (or) if their feelings are hurt, I regret my remarks.” Kumar said that he had "just referred to a proverb" and his goal was not to insult women or the Assembly or to speak lightly (about rape). 

He said that the video of his comments in the House was aired out of context and "only a part was highlighted".

Kumar pointed out that even Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was a “co-accused”. But, Kageri did not apologise. 

“We’re one family. We also have family ties in our respective lives. I did say, “Let’s enjoy the situation”, to which Kumar said something that has become the subject of a controversy. This House, all of us, have respect for women. We’re committed to protecting that and increasing that,” Kageri said. 

Kageri did not allow Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and other MLAs to speak on the issue. Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar, meanwhile, sought an apology to women from the entire Assembly for the remarks.

On Thursday, Kumar stirred a controversy on Thursday evening at the Assembly after he he told Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, “There’s a saying... when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are."

"If anyone is hurt…I am not ashamed to apologise," he said.

Following his remarks, Speaker Kageri said, "We are bound to uphold their (women's) dignity." He requested members of the House not to drag the controversy further. 
 

December 18,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 18: The government of Karnataka, which issued an order recently restricting social media appearance of the government employees, has now directed the officers at the local level to implement the order effectively.

In the latest circular, the government has come down hard and warned the employees that any criticism of the government or any particular political party will attract action. The department of personnel and administrative reforms has directed the officers at the local level to initiate disciplinary action against such employees.

The circular issued reads: “It has come to the notice of the government that some employees have taken to websites and social media platforms to air their opinions and share their views against other employees and humiliate them by violating the Karnataka Civil Services (Behaviour) Norms 2021.

Some employees are even found posting the articles, videos and opinions on particular political parties despite clear instructions under Karnataka Civil Services (behaviour) Norms 2021.”

However, the government has exempted those who use social media to express their opinion to uphold the conditions, status of the employees, and to improve the working atmosphere.
 

December 18,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 18: Six more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the state's Health Department said on Saturday.

Of the six cases, one is a passenger from the UK, while five others have been detected from Covid-19 clusters that have emerged from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district, and their travel history or contact with the international traveller is being ascertained.

This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to fourteen. While the international passenger from the UK and one person, a 19-year-old from one of the clusters, are vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine, the other four are not vaccinated.

"Two cluster outbreaks of Covid have been reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada today: Cluster 1: 14 cases (of which 4 are Omicron). Cluster 2: 19 cases (1 is Omicron). A traveller from the UK has also tested positive for Omicron," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet.

Sharing details about the cases, the Health Department said, the 18-year-old woman passenger from the UK, an Indian national, had got tested on December 10, at the airport on arrival.

"Once tested positive at Airport, she was immediately shifted in an ambulance to hospital the same day. The patient is asymptomatic and vitals are stable. Primary contacts-3 and 16 Secondary contacts all are tested and reported negative," it said.

Among the cases from the clusters, the 19-year-old woman, who is vaccinated, gave her samples for the Covid test on December 8 at a College in Mangaluru and her reports came on December 9. She is asymptomatic and her vitals are stable, the department said. Her primary contacts - 42 and secondary contacts-293 all have been tested, and of the 18 students tested positive and the rest negative. She is a cluster case from where 19 samples were sent for genome sequencing, according to the department.

The remaining four cases are girls, three are 14-years-old and one is aged 13, and they have not been vaccinated, it said. They gave their samples for Covid test on November 21 in a College at Bantwal and their reports came on 22nd, the department said, adding the patients were symptomatic – fever, loss of taste and smell. They were isolated at the hostel and have recovered presently.

Their primary contacts -79 and secondary contacts - 203 all have been tested, and of the 13 students were positive and the rest negative, it further said, adding that they are cluster cases from where 12 samples were sent for genome sequencing.

The new cases of Omicron have been detected after five cases were reported in the state on Thursday. Earlier, the country's first two Omicron cases-- a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a doctor with no travel history, were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Following this, a 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.

