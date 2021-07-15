  1. Home
  2. Middle East
  3. Abu Dhabi imposes new rules on entry, restricts movement, updates capacity

Abu Dhabi imposes new rules on entry, restricts movement, updates capacity

News Network
July 16, 2021

Abu Dhabi, July 16: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced sweeping Covid-19 safety measures, including movement restrictions past midnight; new testing and entry rules; and updated capacity restrictions at malls, cinemas and other public places.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the new rules – which are applicable from Monday, July 19 - would help prevent the spread of Covid-19 variants and ensure continuous testing.

Starting Monday, July 19, the National Sterilisation Programme will be back in the UAE Capital. Sterilisation will take place daily between midnight and 5am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the general public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services.

Residents must stay at home unless absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine.

Residents can apply for a movement permit via www.adpolice.gov.ae.

New entry rules

Entry to the Emirate is allowed within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result and within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI one.

Those entering with a negative PCR result must take another on days four and eight after entry.

Those entering with a DPI test result must take a PCR test on days three and seven. A DPI test cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi consecutive times.

The procedures apply to all vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens and residents.

Capacity reduced

Beaches, parks, and swimming pools; restaurants and cafes; gyms, and spas in hotels; and buses and public ferries are to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent capacity and cinemas at 30 per cent. A maximum of three passengers may travel in a five-passenger taxi and four in a seven-passenger one.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2021

Dubai, July 12: The suspension on inbound passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been extended until at least July 21, Dubai-based airline Emirates said on its website.

"In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 21, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," the airline said.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel, the airline added.

The UAE has suspended flights from India since April 24, following a second and lethal wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. In a similar move, on May 13, it also suspended entry for passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, who, along with Indians, comprise 70 per cent of the workforce in the country. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2021

Dubai, July 5: Saudi Arabia's energy minister pushed back on Sunday against opposition by fellow Gulf producer the United Arab Emirates to a proposed OPEC+ deal and called for "compromise and rationality" to secure agreement when the group reconvenes on Monday.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, voted on Friday to raise output by some 2 million barrels per day from August to December 2021 and to extend remaining cuts to the end of 2022, but UAE objections prevented agreement, sources had said.

"The extension is the basis and not a secondary issue," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel.

"We are looking for a way to balance the interests of producer and consumer countries and for market stability in general, especially when shortages are expected due to the decrease in stockpiles," he added.

The UAE said earlier on Sunday it backs an output increase from August but suggested deferring to another meeting the decision on extending the oil supply pact. It said baseline production references - the level from which any cuts are calculated - should be reviewed for any extension.

The standoff could delay plans to pump more oil through to the end of the year to cool oil prices that have soared to 2-1/2-year highs.

"Big efforts were made over the past 14 months that provided fantastic results and it would be a shame not to maintain those achievements. ... Some compromise and some rationality is what will save us," the Saudi energy minister said.

Responding to oil demand destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, OPEC+ agreed last year to cut output by almost 10 million bpd from May 2020, with plans to phase out the curbs by the end of April 2022. Cuts now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.

OPEC+ sources said the UAE contended its baseline was originally set too low, an issue it raised before but was ready to tolerate if the deal ended in April 2022 but not if it went on longer.

Prince Abdulaziz, who made similar remarks to Saudi-owned Asharq television, said no country should use a single month as a baseline reference, adding there was a mechanism for states to file objections and that "selectivity is difficult".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 3,2021

Riyadh, July 3: The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the Kingdom is banning travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam, as concerns grow over the spread of new coronavirus variants.

Flights to and from these three countries will be suspended from Sunday (July 4), at 11 pm. All travellers, including Saudi nationals, arriving in the Kingdom after this date will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, according to an Arab News report.

The restrictions, however, will not apply to travellers who have visited and left the countries, or any other country on which Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban, at least 14 days before arriving in the Kingdom. Entry from Afghanistan has also been suspended, the report said.

Saudi reported 1,338 new Covid cases on Friday and 16 additional deaths.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.