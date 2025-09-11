Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli attack on Doha

  1. Home
September 11, 2025

Doha, Sept 11: The Qatari capital will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Sunday and Monday to discuss the Israeli attack on Doha that targeted Hamas leaders on Tuesday, according to an invitation by Qatar's news agency. 

US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his decision to target Hamas inside Qatar wasn't wise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing senior administration officials.

Trump made the comments during what the Journal described as a heated phone call on Tuesday after the attack.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu responded that he had a brief window to launch the strikes and took the opportunity. A second call between the men later on Tuesday was cordial, with Trump asking Netanyahu if the attack had proven successful, the Journal reported. 

August 30,2025

Sanaa, Aug 30: The Israeli strikes on Saturday killed the prime minister of the Houthi-controlled Yemen government in capital Sanaa, official sources said.

Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday in Sanaa along with a number of ministers, the rebels said in a statement.

The Israeli military said it “precisely struck a Houthi regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen."

"We announce the martyrdom of the fighter Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi... along with several of his ministerial colleagues, as they were targeted by the treacherous Israeli criminal enemy," the statement said.

"Others among their companions were injured with moderate to serious wounds and are receiving medical care since Thursday afternoon," the statement added.

Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister to the Houthi-led government since August 2024, was targeted along with other members of his government during a routine workshop held by the government. He is the most senior official known to have been killed in the Israeli strikes during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Israeli military launched attacks on Sanaa, the Huthi-held capital, on Thursday. The latest strikes is a part of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen after the Iran-backed ground launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for more than 22 months. Houthis have said that they are carrying out the attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

September 10,2025

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has condemned the Israeli strike on Doha as “state terrorism”, warning that Qatar will not tolerate violations of its sovereignty.

He made the comments during a televised press conference.

Israel struck the headquarters of Hamas’ political leadership in Qatar on Tuesday as the group’s top figures gathered to consider a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to sources.

Hamas said in a statement its top leaders survived the strike but that five lower-level members were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya — Hamas’ leader for Gaza and its top negotiator — three bodyguards, and the head of al-Hayya’s office, according to sources.

The surprise strike will not be “overlooked,” and Qatar “reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack,” the prime minister told a press conference, according to RT. 

“Today, we have reached a turning point for there to be a response from the entire region against such barbaric conduct,” he stressed. He accused Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu of disrupting regional stability for the sake of “narcissistic delusions” and personal gains. The Qatari PM added that his country will not abandon the role of a mediator in the region.

 

September 10,2025

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a monumental international fleet of Gaza Strip-bound boats, has vowed to keep sailing towards the blockaded and genocide-stricken coastal sliver, despite successive Israeli attacks.

On Wednesday, the GSF reported that Alma, a boat in its fleet, had been attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters.

The vessel sustained fire damage on its top deck, it noted, but added that the fire had since been extinguished, and all passengers and crew were safe.

It billed the aggression as “an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission,” but simultaneously vowed sustained conviction.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people,” the flotilla noted, pledging to “press forward with determination and resolve.”

The attack followed one staged on Monday against the flotilla’s main vessel, which was similarly responded with the crew’s assertions of resolve to stay on course.

“Despite last night’s attack on one of our boats, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF)… [is] preparing to depart from Tunis, pending final mechanical checks, weather assessments, and participant readiness,” the flotilla said.

‘Nothing compared to Gaza’s plight’

“The aggression we endured can in no way be compared to the daily horrors that Palestinians face under Israel's brutal occupation, bombardment, and blockade,” it added.

The flotilla cited the regime’s daily bombardment of the Palestinian territory as part of the latter’s October 2023-present war of genocide that has so far claimed the lives of more than 64,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It also pointed to the regime’s having imposed a complete communications and media blackout on the territory as well as its weaponizing starvation through the parallel siege.

The collective instruments of aggression, the flotilla noted, “deliberately seek to silence Palestinians and erase their suffering from the world's view.”

It described the attack on its vessel as a calculated attempt to intimidate the Gaza-bound activists and distract global attention from the genocide.

GSF Steering Committee Member, Saif Abukeshek asserted, though, "We are leaving on this mission. No acts of aggression will stop us. In the coming days, the flotilla will be united at sea in our mission to break the siege, to end the genocide and to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for freedom.”

"We are a superpower as a people,” Mariana Mortágua, a member of the Portuguese parliament, who has likewise joined the flotilla, also stated.

‘Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us’

Mortágua, meanwhile, underlined that, if not properly confronted, the Israeli regime would go on to expand the scope of its aggression.

“We are with the Palestinian people because we are defending humanity and human rights. Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us. All eyes on Gaza.”

The GSF comprises more than 50 boats, which embarked from Barcelona late last month on a mission to break, what has been denounced by human rights bodies as, one of the world’s strictest and most inhumane blockades.

The flotilla has been described as the largest maritime mission of its kind in decades, carrying delegations from at least 44 countries.

Its potential success would mark the first time in nearly 15 years that a flotilla has reached Gaza’s shores.

Israeli officials have openly raged against the mission, with far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatening to designate the activists as “terrorists” and confiscate the boats.

