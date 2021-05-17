  1. Home
Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine for covid vaccinated foreign visitors

Agencies
May 17, 2021

Riyadh, May 17: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that foreign visitors arriving by air from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Visitors from 20 other countries - including the United States, India, Britain, Germany, France and the UAE - remain banned from entering the kingdom, however, under measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The civil aviation authority (GACA) said that from May 20 non-Saudi visitors arriving in the kingdom from eligible countries by air who are fully vaccinated, or have had Covid-19 and recovered, will no longer have to spend seven days in government-approved hotels as long as they provide an official vaccination certificate upon arrival.

Currently, all travellers coming into the kingdom need to quarantine for a period of seven to 14 days depending on the countries where they are coming from, and provide negative PCR tests.

Under the new rules, anyone over the age of eight years old who is not vaccinated must quarantine on arrival in Saudi Arabia for seven days at their own expense as of May 20 and provide a negative PCR test on the sixth day of their arrival, GACA said.

They must also provide a valid health insurance policy to cover potential risks from Covid-19. They will also need to provide a negative PCR test taken no later than 72 hours before boarding their flight to the kingdom.

Separately, the Saudi ministry of interior announced that Saudi citizens are still banned from travelling to 13 countries through direct or indirect flights without prior permission form authorities due to Covid-19 risks.

The countries are: Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Belarus, and India.

In February, the kingdom suspended entry from 20 countries, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

News Network
May 8,2021

israeliraid.jpg

Several Muslim countries have denounced a violent Israeli assault on Palestinian worshipers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds.

More than 200 Palestinians were injured as Israeli forces fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at hundreds of Palestinians attending night prayers at the compound.

The clashes took place on the International Quds Day, the last Friday of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said 88 of those wounded were taken to hospital, adding, one of them lost an eye, two suffered serious head wounds and two had their jaws fractured.

Dozens of worshipers were also arrested by the occupation forces, according to Wafa news agency.

In a televised statement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held the Tel Aviv regime fully responsible for the “dangerous developments and sinful attacks that are taking place in the Holy City, and for the consequences thereof," urging the United Nations Security Council to hold an urgent session on the issue.

Tensions have increased in the occupied West Bank during Ramadan, with nightly clashes in East Jerusalem al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah, which sits near the Old City's Damascus gate.

Numerous families face eviction in the Palestinian neighborhood due to illegal settlement expansion policies of the occupying regime.

On Friday, scuffles broke out near Sheikh Jarrah as Israeli forces used water cannon mounted on armored vehicles to disperse protesters.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Islamic Republic “strongly condemns” the Israeli raid on the al-Aqsa Mosque, the first Qiblah of Muslims (a place toward which Muslims pray), on the Quds Day.

"This war crime once again proved to the world the criminal nature of the illegitimate Zionist regime and the need for urgent international action to stop the violation of the most fundamental principles of international humanitarian law," he added.

"In addition to condemning this definite crime against humanity and offering condolences to the families of the martyrs of this incident and wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the UN and other relevant international organizations to fulfill their decisive duty against the war crime.”

Khatibzadeh also noted that Iran “proudly stands by the heroic people of Palestine and calls on all world countries, especially Muslim states, to honor their historic task and stand by the Palestinian nation in the face of the Zionist aggressors.”

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it "strongly condemns" Friday’s attack by Israeli forces on Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque. 

"We call on the Israeli government to put an end to this provocative and aggressive attitude as soon as possible by targeting the freedom of worship of the Palestinian people and the status of the al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, and invite them to sanity," the statement read.

"Turkey will continue to support the just cause of the Palestinian people.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu took to Twitter to say, “It is inhumane for Israel to target innocents praying during Holy Ramadan."

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also tweeted, "Israeli occupation forces, which don't respect any religious values during the holy month of Ramadan, must leave al-Aqsa mosque immediately.”

Qatar said the Israeli raid “was a provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, and a severe violation of human rights and international accords.”

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed in a statement that the international community must “move swiftly to end the repeated Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and Al Aqsa mosque.”

It further emphasized Doha’s “firm position of the fairness of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their religious rights and right to establish an independent state based on the borders of 1967 with al-Quds as its capital.”

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry blasted the mosque attack, calling it a blatant affront to the feelings of Muslims and rules of human rights.

It also held Israeli authorities responsible for a dangerous escalation and consequences that may result.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry similarly denounced Israeli forces for breaking into the al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking worshipers.

Egypt’s al-Azhar University, the highest seat of Sunni Muslim learning, condemned the "brutal Zionist terrorism in the light of shameful international silence" toward what is going on in Jerusalem al-Quds.

The Islamic Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS), instead, hailed the steadfastness of Palestinians in al-Quds in the face of Israeli aggression and plans to displace them from their homes.

IUMS Secretary-General Ali Qaradaghi encouraged the Muslim world to support the Palestinian cause materially and morally, calling it a religious duty and necessity.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry refused to condemn the attack, only saying Israel’s unilateral measures undermine chances to resume "peace" talks.

"We reject Israel's plans and measures to evict Palestinians from their homes in al-Quds and to impose Israel's sovereignty on them," it said.

News Network
May 17,2021

gazzaairstrike.jpg

Gaza Strip, May 17: The Israeli military launched new strikes on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, just hours after Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an end to hostilities was not imminent.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza entered its eighth consecutive day after raids on Sunday killed at least 42 Palestinians, wounded dozens more and flattened at least two residential buildings.

The home of Gaza’s Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, was also targeted, according to the group’s media.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. Israel has reported 10 dead.

The United Nations Security Council met on Sunday to discuss the violence but failed to agree even a joint statement of concern.

Israel’s Monday air attacks “heavier, longer”

Israeli air bombardment on Monday was “heavier, on a wider area and lasting longer” than the raids on Sunday in which 42 Palestinians were killed.

Fares Akram, AP’s correspondent in Gaza says explosions “rocked the city” from north to south.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent Safwat al-Kahlout says there has been barely “one hour of peace” and that Israeli drones were “hovering overhead, controlling the skies”.

At least 55 Israeli air strikes carried out

Israeli fighter jets carried out at least 55 air raids on Gaza early on Monday.

Sources said the targets included several military and security bases in the Palestinian territory, as well as some empty land east of Gaza City.

A four-storey building was also bombed in the centre of Gaza City, but early reports indicate the building was evacuated before the attack.

“The fire is intensifying on military bases, security bases, empty and evacuated training camps that belong to Palestinian fighting groups,” they said.

It was not immediately clear if any casualties had been reported.

News Network
May 14,2021

gazaschools.jpg

Gaza City, May 14: At least 31 Palestinian schools attended by 24,000 children and a health facility in Gaza have been damaged by Israeli air raids, according to ‘Save the Children’.

The charity organisation said all schooling had been suspended due to the violence.

“We keep telling my young daughter and son that the heavy shelling is celebrations, fireworks, what a joke! We resort to different ways to distract their attention from this awful atmosphere but all are in vain,” said Ibrahim Abu Sobeih, Save the Children’s Gaza field manager.

UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also admitted that Israeli air raids have destroyed or severely damaged more than 200 housing units in the Gaza Strip, while dozens of schools have sustained damages.

The agency said the escalation has been having an impact on access to water, sanitation, healthcare and the COVID-19 response.

It noted that the North Gaza Seawater Desalination Plant was still not operational affecting an estimated 250,000 people’s access to clean drinking water. Another 230,000 people from Gaza City and Khan Younis have limited access to piped water due to increasing power cuts and the damages to the networks, according to OCHA.

Israel continued on Friday to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 119 Palestinians, including 31 children, have been killed and more than 830 wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday. Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in UN-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire, with locals reporting that that the Strip had experienced its “most violent” night.

Meanwhile, violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinian citizens in the West Bank as well as in Israel. In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel.

