Saudi Arabia to reach net zero carbon by 2060: Crown Prince 

October 24, 2021

Riyadh, Oct 24: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Kingdom is aiming to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2060, during a speech to the Saudi Green Initiative forum in Riyadh on Saturday.

The Crown Prince said Saudi Arabia aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 278 million tons per year by 2030, with the adoption of the Carbon Circular Economy — based on zero waste — will help reach the target.

The Kingdom will also join the Global Methane Pledge to contribute to cutting global methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, as part of its commitment to deliver a cleaner, greener future.

The Crown Prince said the Kingdom will plant 450 million trees and rehabilitate 8 million hectares of degraded lands by 2030, reducing 200 million tons of carbon emissions with additional initiatives to be announced in the years to come.

To further amplify its protection of terrestrial, marine and coastal environments, the Crown Prince announced that Saudi Arabia is joining the Global Ocean Alliance, establishing the Ocean Exploration Foundation and announcing a number of initiatives – including a Global Center for Tourism Sustainability.

He added that this first set of initiatives represents over 700 billion Saudi riyals contributing to the growth of the green economy.

The Crown Prince said: “The Saudi Green Initiative will provide huge investment opportunities for the private sector, quality job opportunities for the next generation of leaders in the Kingdom and enhanced international relationships that will have a positive impact on the region and the world.”

October 13,2021

Riyadh, Oct 13: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reiterated its call for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, according to the Cabinet .

It also affirmed the Kingdom’s statement at the meetings of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, of the great attention it attaches to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the importance of its objectives, and its role in strengthening international peace and security.

The comments were made in a statement issued by Acting Minister of Media Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, following a weekly Cabinet meeting, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM.

At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet was briefed on talks conducted with a number of countries during the past few days. They were also briefed on the content of a letter sent by King Salman to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara earlier on Tuesday.

The Cabinet addressed the influential role played by the Kingdom in international forums, through the UN, various international organizations, and the G20, to achieve greater security, peace, stability and development.

Ministers were also briefed on the outcomes of the 7th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, which was held in the Italian capital, Rome, and addressed the results of the Kingdom’s participation in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, and its commitment to joint cooperation, supporting humanitarian and development efforts, enhancing the stability and balance of global oil markets, and contributing to achieving global targets to combat climate change through qualitative initiatives, most notably the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives and the Circular Carbon Economy.

The Cabinet hailed the Kingdom’s election to chair four associations of the World Intellectual Property Organization as a new success added to its record of achievements in this field.

Bin Saeed said the ministers also reviewed regional and international developments, including the Arab coalition’s efforts to support the internationally-recognized government in Yemen, and “the necessary measures it implements to deal with terrorist acts, and (the) futile attempts of the Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom, and threaten shipping lines and international trade in the Bab Al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea.”

The Cabinet said the National Investment Strategy, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, was one of the main enablers to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It includes developing investment opportunities in promising economic sectors, improving the Kingdom’s business environment, enhancing its attractiveness and competitiveness, and increasing the effectiveness of partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Finally, the energy minister was authorized to sign a draft agreement with the UK in the field of energy, and the finance minister and chairman of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority was authorized to sign a draft agreement with Bangladesh on cooperation and mutual assistance on customs issues.

October 24,2021

October 20,2021

Dubai, Oct 20: Two-year-old Kshan Yogesh Gola, an Indian national based in Sharjah, has become the latest winner of $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium draw.

A resident of UAE for two-and-a-half years, Kshan’s father Gole, who works in online trading, said this is the first time he purchased a Millennium Millionaire ticket.

Speaking to Khaleej Times he said, “We hail from Mumbai, India and moved to UAE six months before Kshan was born. This win is obviously a great blessing. We purchased the ticket in my son’s name when we were on our way back from India after a vacation.”

He continued, “We purchased it randomly. Had a good feeling about it, and we do everything in our son’s name.”

“Kshan’s future is now secured, as we can invest the money so he can enjoy a better future. We will also try and donate some money to the needy in his name.”

Kshan’s mother said, “Thank God for this amazing win. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have suffered a lot. Now our lives, and our son’s future are secure. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

Gole is the 184th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Along with Kshan, Ashwani Ganjoo, a 52-year-old Kenyan national based in Nairobi, was also announced the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 372 with ticket number 2626, which he purchased on his way to Delhi from Dubai on October 1.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion, Ganjoo is a CEO for a trading company in Nairobi.

“I'm very thankful to God and to Dubai Duty-Free; you [have] really made my day,” he said.

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said, “I will do a bit of charity work, while the rest, I [will] keep it to myself.”

Ganjoo is only the second Kenyan national to have won the promotion since 1999.

Elisabeth Parsons, a 48-year-old Australian national based in Dubai won a BMW F 900 XR (Racing Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0088 in Finest Surprise Series 472, which she purchased on her way to Hungary to pick up her daughter on September 24.

Jose Anto, an Indian national based in Dubai won a Harley-Davidson Pan America RA 1250 (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0544 in Finest Surprise Series 473 on September 29 in the airport.

