  1. Home
  2. Middle East
  3. Saudi Arabia renews call for Middle East free from nuclear weapons

Saudi Arabia renews call for Middle East free from nuclear weapons

News Network
October 13, 2021

Riyadh, Oct 13: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reiterated its call for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, according to the Cabinet .

It also affirmed the Kingdom’s statement at the meetings of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, of the great attention it attaches to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the importance of its objectives, and its role in strengthening international peace and security.

The comments were made in a statement issued by Acting Minister of Media Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, following a weekly Cabinet meeting, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM.

At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet was briefed on talks conducted with a number of countries during the past few days. They were also briefed on the content of a letter sent by King Salman to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara earlier on Tuesday.

The Cabinet addressed the influential role played by the Kingdom in international forums, through the UN, various international organizations, and the G20, to achieve greater security, peace, stability and development.

Ministers were also briefed on the outcomes of the 7th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, which was held in the Italian capital, Rome, and addressed the results of the Kingdom’s participation in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, and its commitment to joint cooperation, supporting humanitarian and development efforts, enhancing the stability and balance of global oil markets, and contributing to achieving global targets to combat climate change through qualitative initiatives, most notably the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives and the Circular Carbon Economy.

The Cabinet hailed the Kingdom’s election to chair four associations of the World Intellectual Property Organization as a new success added to its record of achievements in this field.

Bin Saeed said the ministers also reviewed regional and international developments, including the Arab coalition’s efforts to support the internationally-recognized government in Yemen, and “the necessary measures it implements to deal with terrorist acts, and (the) futile attempts of the Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom, and threaten shipping lines and international trade in the Bab Al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea.”

The Cabinet said the National Investment Strategy, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, was one of the main enablers to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It includes developing investment opportunities in promising economic sectors, improving the Kingdom’s business environment, enhancing its attractiveness and competitiveness, and increasing the effectiveness of partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Finally, the energy minister was authorized to sign a draft agreement with the UK in the field of energy, and the finance minister and chairman of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority was authorized to sign a draft agreement with Bangladesh on cooperation and mutual assistance on customs issues.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 3,2021

shaheen.jpg

Dubai, Oct 3: Tropical Cyclone Shaheen bore down on Oman on Sunday, killing at least three people, and authorities urged residents to evacuate coastal areas and delayed flights to and from the capital, Muscat.

A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another person was missing. Two Asian workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their housing area in an industrial zone as a result of the cyclone, the state news agency reported.

The eye of the storm was about 60 km (40 miles) from Muscat and it was carrying top winds of 120 kph (75 mph) or more, a joint statement by the country's hazard, weather and civil aviation agencies said.

The storm's centre was expected to hit land during the late afternoon and evening, bringing very high winds and heavy rainfall, but the outer bands of the system were already being felt.

The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut in al-Qurm, east of the capital, to avoid accidents. More than 2,700 people were put up in emergency shelters.

Most of the oil-exporting country's five million people live in and around Muscat. Roads in the capital would be open only to vehicles on emergency and humanitarian journeys until the storm dies down, authorities said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 6,2021

APMusliyar.jpg

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, the grand mufti of India and the Chancellor of the Jamia Markaz has been honoured by the UAE government with a Golden visa. 

The religious leader received the Golden Visa at a ceremony held at the office of Dubai Naturalisation and Residence Department. 

The honour is given in recognition of the international ties between the UAE and Jamia Markaz, as well as educational exchanges and charitable activities.

The ten-year Golden Visa is issued by the UAE government to prominent individuals in various fields. 

Musliyar is said to be the first person to receive a Golden Visa from India for educational and charitable activities. He has a significant influence on the Arab region and international arenas as the grand mufti of India.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Mohd. Happiness was also shared.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 13,2021

Riyadh, Oct 13: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reiterated its call for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, according to the Cabinet .

It also affirmed the Kingdom’s statement at the meetings of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, of the great attention it attaches to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the importance of its objectives, and its role in strengthening international peace and security.

The comments were made in a statement issued by Acting Minister of Media Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, following a weekly Cabinet meeting, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM.

At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet was briefed on talks conducted with a number of countries during the past few days. They were also briefed on the content of a letter sent by King Salman to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara earlier on Tuesday.

The Cabinet addressed the influential role played by the Kingdom in international forums, through the UN, various international organizations, and the G20, to achieve greater security, peace, stability and development.

Ministers were also briefed on the outcomes of the 7th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, which was held in the Italian capital, Rome, and addressed the results of the Kingdom’s participation in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, and its commitment to joint cooperation, supporting humanitarian and development efforts, enhancing the stability and balance of global oil markets, and contributing to achieving global targets to combat climate change through qualitative initiatives, most notably the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives and the Circular Carbon Economy.

The Cabinet hailed the Kingdom’s election to chair four associations of the World Intellectual Property Organization as a new success added to its record of achievements in this field.

Bin Saeed said the ministers also reviewed regional and international developments, including the Arab coalition’s efforts to support the internationally-recognized government in Yemen, and “the necessary measures it implements to deal with terrorist acts, and (the) futile attempts of the Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom, and threaten shipping lines and international trade in the Bab Al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea.”

The Cabinet said the National Investment Strategy, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, was one of the main enablers to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It includes developing investment opportunities in promising economic sectors, improving the Kingdom’s business environment, enhancing its attractiveness and competitiveness, and increasing the effectiveness of partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Finally, the energy minister was authorized to sign a draft agreement with the UK in the field of energy, and the finance minister and chairman of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority was authorized to sign a draft agreement with Bangladesh on cooperation and mutual assistance on customs issues.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.