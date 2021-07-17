UAE: India, Pak, Bangla flight suspension extended until at least July 31, says Etihad

  1. Home
July 17, 2021
July 17, 2021

Dubai, July 17: UAE national carrier, Etihad Airways, has announced the extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh until July 31.

A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Mumbai, Karachi, Dhaka throws up a message, informing passengers about the July 31, 2021 date.

"The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure," the carrier said.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered carrier had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from the three countries to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

The decision to suspend flights from the countries has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

It is noteworthy that the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.

July 9,2021
July 9,2021

More than 600 scholars, artists, and intellectuals from over 45 countries across the world have lambasted the Israeli practices against Palestinians, calling for an immediate end to “Israel’s apartheid regime” in the occupied territories.

In a petition, organized by the Association of Academics for the Respect of International Law in Palestine (AURDIP), the signatories called for a “democratic constitution” that ensures equal rights and an end to discrimination based on race, ethnic origin, or religion, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported on Thursday.

“Israel has established an apartheid regime over the entire territory of historic Palestine, directed against the entire Palestinian people, which it has deliberately fragmented," the signed petition reads.

“Israel no longer seeks to conceal the character of its apartheid regime, asserting Jewish supremacy and self-determination rights reserved for Jews throughout historic Palestine under the new Basic Law passed in 2018 by the Knesset,” it added.

The signatories also called for an immediate end to the “apartheid regime”, urging equal rights for all and the need to prioritize the “long-delayed right of return of Palestinian refugees driven from their towns and villages during and after the creation of” the Israeli regime.

Back in July 2018, Israel’s parliament (Knesset) adopted a controversial bill that declares the occupying entity as the so-called “nation-state of the Jewish people.”

The law prioritizes “Jewish” values over democratic ones in the occupied territories, declares Jerusalem al-Quds the “capital” of Israel, allows Jewish-only communities, sets Hebrew as the official language of Israel, and relegates Arabic from an official language to one with “special status.”

The AURDIP’s petition blamed “Western powers” for enabling Israel's violations against Palestinians.

“The Western powers have facilitated and even subsidized for more than seven decades this Israeli system of colonization, ethnic cleansing and apartheid, and continue to do so diplomatically, economically and even militarily,” the petition read.

The signatories also advocated the establishment of a “National Commission for Peace, Reconciliation, and Accountability”, which would support the transition from an “Israeli apartheid" to a regime sensitive to human rights and democratic principles and practices. 

They underlined support for formal investigations, led by the International Criminal Court (ICC), into “Israeli political leaders and security personnel guilty of perpetuating the crime of apartheid.”

The signatories included former president of Médecins Sans Frontières Rony Brauman, former president of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee Abdeen Jabaram, musician Roger Waters, Emeritus Professor of International Law at Princeton University Richard Falk, health researcher Sir Iain Chalmers, veteran anti-apartheid leader Ronnie Kasrils, and Nobel Peace Prize laureates Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and Mairead Maguire. 

July 12,2021
July 12,2021

Dubai, July 12: The suspension on inbound passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been extended until at least July 21, Dubai-based airline Emirates said on its website.

"In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 21, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," the airline said.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel, the airline added.

The UAE has suspended flights from India since April 24, following a second and lethal wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. In a similar move, on May 13, it also suspended entry for passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, who, along with Indians, comprise 70 per cent of the workforce in the country. 

July 14,2021
July 14,2021

Dubai, July 14: An Indian seaman has become the latest winner of $1 million (approximately Rs 7.46 crore) at the Dubai Duty Free raffle.

Ganesh Shinde, a resident of Thane, India, won the jackpot with ticket number 0207 in Millennium Millionaire Series 363.

The 36-year-old father of one is currently on vacation while waiting for his deployment in Brazil where he works.

"This is such a great opportunity. I'm very happy and thankful to Dubai Duty Free," he said.

Shinde is the 181st Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Justin French, a 52-year-old Australian national based in Dubai, won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 (Silicon Silver) car with ticket number 0222 in Finest Surprise Series 1778, which he purchased online on July 2.

Rohit Mote, a 30-year-old Nepalese based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red) motorbike with ticket number 0575 in Finest Surprise Series 461, which he purchased online on July 1.

