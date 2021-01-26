UAE: You may need to get covid vaccine every year!

  1. Home
Agencies
January 27, 2021

Dubai, Jan 27: People may need to get Covid-19 vaccine every year, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector.

Al Hosani made the remarks on Monday during a virtual panel discussion organised by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives (MBAF), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

New variants of Covid-19 have emerged recently, Al Hosani said, adding that the more mutant the virus, the more is the potential need to vaccinate annually against it.

She gave an example of the mutant flu vaccine which is given to communities every year.

Al Hosani revealed that some vaccines are given to people as young as 16 years and referred to ongoing clinical studies on three vaccines that could be administered to children in the future.

She revealed that 40-50 per cent of the people infected with Covid-19 do not feel any symptoms.

"Based on this, we increased focussing on old people. The earlier the detection of virus among old people and people with pre-existing conditions, the more chance the virus can be contained."

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, board Chairperson of the MBAF, praised the wise leadership's proactive vision for containing the virus and for successfully providing the safe and effective vaccines.

Agencies
January 17,2021

2243946-741619271.jpg

Abu Dhabi, Jan 17: With the number of Covid-19 cases in the country hitting a record high of 3,432 on Saturday, Abu Dhabi has once again tightened norms for entering the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the country, effective from Sunday, 17 January, as part of the proactive efforts and precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/MIkfqUEDZg

— (@admediaoffice) January 16, 2021
From Sunday, stringent measures followed till the last week of December will be implemented in the emirate, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic said on Saturday. But there is reprieve in travel restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated or volunteers of the Phase 3 clinical trials.

This latest development is announced following the number of Covid-19 cases increasing consistently this month and remaining more than 3,200 for the past four days.

Taking precautionary measures, from Sunday, a person needs to enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result instead of 72 hours, which was in place from December 24.

Also, a person needs to take mandatory PCR tests on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, and on day eight of entry for those staying for eight days or more. The day of entry into Abu Dhabi is counted as day one. Since December 24, a person entering Abu Dhabi had to take only one additional PCR test on the sixth day.

The procedures apply to all citizens and residents, including Abu Dhabi residents, except for those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes and volunteers of the Phase 3 Clinical Trials who have received status (letter ‘E’ or gold star) on their Al Hosn app. According to the last available information, till January 10 some 250,000 people have received the second dose.

Meanwhile, the committee has urged community members to continue their cooperation and commitment to follow preventive and precautionary measures.

Those who fail to follow the procedures are liable for fines.

Agencies
January 16,2021

Saudi Arabia to appoint women as court judges &#039;very soon&#039; | Arab News

Riyadh, Jan 16: Saudi Arabia will soon appoint female judges in a landmark move to empower women, Hind Al-Zahid the undersecretary for women’s empowerment at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, announced on Friday.

Recently, Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani issued directives to appoint 100 women notaries for facilitating judicial services for women.

The ministry also recently appointed many qualified women in the fields of law, Shariah, sociology, administration, and technology in the ministry for the first time.

Justice Ministry has been focusing on female employment within the legal sector as part of its plans to support and empower women, widen their career options, and help them play a bigger role in this sector.

Al-Zahid, speaking to Al-Arabiya TV on Friday, stressed that the government is committed to empowering women.

She pointed out that the rate of Saudi women's participation in the labor market has reached 31 percent, surpassing the target set for 2025, which was at 25 percent.

Regarding the lack of female leaders in the public sector, Al-Zahid attributed that to the late entry of women in many ministries and agencies. She pointed out that the percentage of women leaders in the Ministries of Education and Health is the highest compared to other bodies, and attributed this to the early work of women in these two ministries.

Al-Zahid reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s seriousness in supporting women empowerment, at several levels, to enter the labor market, or remain in the labor market through a supportive environment, equal opportunities, and to reach leadership positions. She added that the neutral international indicators reflected the Kingdom's progress in supporting women's empowerment at all levels.

Agencies
January 17,2021

Indian &amp; World Live Breaking News Coverage And Updates

Jerusalem, Jan 17: At least 13 people in Israel have suffered mild facial paralysis as a side-effect post Coronavirus vaccination, WION reported. The Health Ministry said that the actual number of people suffering such side effects could be higher than reported. Also Read - Coronavirus Found on Ice Cream in Chinese City, Thousands of Boxes Seized

Experts are now apprehensive of giving the second dose of the shot to these people, even though the health ministry has insisted on giving the jab once the paralysis heals. Also Read - AIIMS Worker Suffers Allergic Reaction After Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine, Admitted to ICU

“For at least 28 hours I walked around with it (facial paralysis),” one person told Ynet. “I can’t say it was completely gone afterwards, but other than that I had no other pains, except a minor pain where the injection was but there was nothing beyond that.” Also Read - Vaccination Against COVID-19 Begins in India, Bailey Bridge on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Opens After 1 Week: Top Headlines at This Hour

Israel began its Covid-19 vaccination drive on December 20, 2020. About 72 per cent of those aged 60 and over have already been vaccinated.

In an similar incident which was reported last month, four volunteers who were given Pfizer vaccine shots during the trial stage had developed Bell’s Palsy in the UK. Notably, Bell’s palsy is a medical condition that causes one half of the face to droop. This led to Britain’s medicines regulator issuing a warning for people with “significant” history of allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines to not have the Pfizer/BioNTech jabs.

Recently, 23 elderly people died in Norway, shortly after receiving the Pfizer’s mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine. The country launched a mass vaccination campaign at the end of December 2019, with the very oldest citizens and residents of nursing homes being offered vaccination first, including those over the age of 85.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency on its website said that 13 of the 23 people who died had shown common side effects of mRNA vaccines such as diarrhea, nausea and fever.

