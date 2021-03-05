  1. Home
  2. Miscellaneous
  3. PayPal plans to hire over 1000 engineers in India this year

PayPal plans to hire over 1000 engineers in India this year

Agencies
March 4, 2021

Global digital payments platform PayPal plans to hire over 1,000 engineers for its India Development Centres across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad over the course of the year. The move comes despite PayPal announcing last month that it had decided to wind down its domestic payment services in India from April 1.

From April 1, the company will focus all its attention on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses.

Revealing the hiring plans for the year in India, the digital payments major said that talent will be hired across software, product development, data science, risk analytics and business analytics streams at entry, mid-level and senior roles. 

PayPal India also announced its plans for campus hires from top engineering colleges across India.

"Our India Technology Centres are the largest for PayPal outside of the U.S. and play a pivotal role in enabling us to constantly innovate and remain ahead of the curve," Guru Bhat, Vice President Omni Channel & Customer Success, GM -- PayPal India, said in a statement.

"As digital payments move from a nice to have to an essential service, we are focused on investing in and nurturing world class technology talent to continue to offer products and services that meet the needs of our growing base of consumers and merchants."

The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital payments and highlighted the benefits of adopting a digital first approach. 

PayPal said that its products and services have become even more relevant now and hence the need to focus on technology innovation across Artificial Intelligence /Machine Learning, data science, risk and security, customer experience and other key areas.

The India Development Centres currently employ over 4,500 people across the three centres.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 2,2021

New Delhi, Mar 2: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said that it has acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub GHz, mid band and 2m300 MHz bands for a total consideration of Rs 18,699 crore in the latest spectrum auction conducted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

A company statement said the the acquisition give Airtel the most formidable spectrum holdings in the country.

"Airtel has now secured pan-India footprint of Sub GHz spectrum that will help improve its deep indoor and in building coverage in every urban town," it said.

In addition, this spectrum will also help improve its coverage in villages by offering the superior Airtel experience to an additional 90 million customers in India, it added.

Through this auction, Airtel has also strengthened its mid band and capacity spectrum holdings that will help it provide an exceptional customer experience at marginal capex. All the spectrum will enable Airtel to deliver 5G services in future.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said: "Airtel now has a solid spectrum portfolio that will enable it to continue delivering the best mobile broadband experience in India. We are most excited at bringing the power of Airtel services to an additional 90 million customers in India through the power of our Pan India Sub GHz footprint."

The company added that despite the large amount of spectrum made available, the 700 MHz band did not get any bid from the operators as it made no economic case for them based on the high reserve prices.

The 700 MHz band coupled with the 3.5 GHz band has the potential to accelerate India's progress to the top league of digitally enabled nations. Therefore, the reserve pricing of these bands must be addressed on priority in future.

This will help the nation to benefit from the digital dividend that will inevitably arise out of this, the telco said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
February 20,2021

Image result for Passport services integrated with DigiLocker platform

New Delhi, Feb 20: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday launched a new scheme by which an applicant can leverage the DigiLocker platform of the Government of India while applying for passport-related services from anywhere in India.

"With the launch of this new scheme, applicants applying for passport services can provide link to their specific documents uploaded in the DigiLocker. This would enable citizens to submit various documents required for Passport Services through DigiLocker in a paperless mode. They are not required to carry the original documents," read a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

DigiLocker is a key initiative under Digital India, a flagship program aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. DigiLocker provides citizens a sharable private space on a public cloud enabling availability of all documents/certificates provided on this cloud.

"Targeted at paperless governance, DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents/ certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents. Further, once passports are also uploaded in DigiLocker, details would be easily accessible to authorized users from any location, which would be useful especially in case of loss of passport," read the release.

The MEA said there was much improvement in passport-related services in the last 6 years.

"The Ministry plans to roll out ePassport for citizens, which will increase security and improve facilitation of immigration processes at foreign airports. In the upcoming Passport Seva Programme V2.0, the use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Chat-Bot, Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), etc. will help ease the citizen experience and expeditious service delivery," the ministry said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
February 24,2021

Strong leadership fought COVID-19 in Africa: the next step is to harness research

Geneva, Feb 24: Poorer countries will most likely "bear the brunt of hundreds of thousands of needless deaths" due to inequalities in access to COVID-19 vaccines.

This dire warning was given by the Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland in a video address to the High-Level Segment at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

More than 130 high-level dignitaries, including heads of state, foreign ministers and heads of international organisations, spoke during the High-Level Segment.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General said: "COVID-19 has shone a harsh light on health inequalities within and between countries. Nowhere is this more evident than in access to vaccines.

"Although vaccines are a vital lifeline, they remain out of the grasp of far too many.

"Crucially, it means that citizens of the poorest nations may bear the brunt of hundreds of thousands of needless deaths.

"We must not allow this. Leaders of our world must come together to ensure that this does not happen."

The Secretary-General also warned inequitable vaccine access could derail the global economic recovery and make wealthier nations lose money.

She added: "Covid has taught us that in order for any of us to be safe, we all must be safe. We must act together."

This past year has enhanced lingering existential threats, including the climate emergency, the Secretary-General stated.

She reaffirmed the Commonwealth's resolve to support small states and other vulnerable countries to protect the environment and tackle climate change.

The Commonwealth's 54 member countries include 32 small states.

Social injustices, including discrimination, poverty among marginalised communities and violence against women and girls, have also been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The Secretary-General called for inclusive development and multilateral co-operation, stressing that recommitment to human rights must be central to Covid-19 recovery efforts.

She concluded: "Human rights are not the panacea to all challenges brought about by the pandemic, by climate change or by the never-ending list of conflicts across the world. But the last 12 months have taught a painful lesson to humanity. We must learn from experience.

"We have to make human rights central to building back better. Without human rights, humanity is not a sustainable project. We cannot afford to fail."

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal sovereign states. The combined population is 2.4 billion, of which more than 60 per cent is aged 29 or under.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.