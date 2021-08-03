  1. Home
IGNOU programmes on offer at Mangaluru Study centre

News Network
August 3, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is a distance learning national university located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, India., the university was established in 1985, after the Parliament of India passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (IGNOU Act 1985). It is run by the central government of India, and with over 3 million students, claims to be the largest university in the world, has 21 schools and a network of 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres, it offers academic programs comprising courses at certificate, diploma and degree levels.  IGNOU offers 175 academic programs that comprise of 1,100 courses at degree, diploma and certificate course levels.  Today, IGNOU is considered as a University of International Standard and is recognised across the globe as a premier Open University.

Besides these courses, IGNOU also offers several non-accredited extension and skill-oriented programs. IGNOU also has 11 Divisions that are responsible for various activities. These include the Academic and Coordination Division, Administrative Division, Computer Division, Construction and Maintenance, Finance and Accounts Division, International Division, Library and Documentation Division, Material Production and Distribution, Planning and Development Division, Regional Services Division & the Student Registration and Evaluation division.

With an enrolment of over 3 million learners, IGNOU is one of the most sought-after varsities in India for a number of reasons. Not only the university offers you the flexibility to pursue your education at all levels (UG, PG, Diploma, PG Diploma and Post PG courses) simultaneously while being a part of a corporate or running a business, but also offers a plethora of programmes to choose from. Furthermore, what’s there to worry about when the programmes offered by IGNOU hold equal recognition and validity across the country. So if you are also eyeing a seat at IGNOU in the course of your choice, it’s imperative for you to stay updated with what’s new or what is happening at the university in terms of admission, registration, classes, etc. IGNOU admission cycles – January and July, now the IGNOU Admission July 2021 is open.

IGNOU Learning Support centre / Study Centre (1302) at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

IGNOU study centre was established at St Aloysius College, Mangalore in 1988.  This centre has catered thousands of young men and women who belong to the working class / Entrepreneurs / Running the Family Business.  The study centre is currently activated for the under graduate programmes such as BA, B.Com, B.Com (F& CA), BCA, BSW, BTS; PG programmes such as – MCA (2 years), MBA, MBA (Banking & Finance), M.Com, M.Com (F&T), MSW, MSW (Counselling), MTTM (Tourism Management); MA (Economics / English / History / Political Science / Public Administration / Rural Development / Sociology); PG Diploma in CSR, PGDCA, PGDDM, PGDFM, PGDMM, PGDOM, PGDHRM, PGDIBO, Diploma in Creative Writing in English (DCE), Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education (DNHE), DWED, DCCE, DTS (Tourism Studies); Also several Certificate programmes are on offer.   New programmes are available such as Master in Entrepreneurship, BA & MA Psychology, PG Diploma in Applied Statistics, PG Diploma in IPR, DMOP.

The Centre has a good band of professional counsellors approved by IGNOU; Learner centric approach by the counsellors.  The Study materials are available in hard copy format as well as they are available at e-gyankosh; students are given career guidance and support for various programmes; Online Classes (offline classes after the covid 19 situation) are available to the students; project guidance and mentoring through expert guides.   Through various webinars of wide range of topics, students have been supported through various Government initiatives such as NPTEL and SWAYAM platforms.  These programmes are ideal for those who are working / having a business / Entrepreneurs / practicing as CA etc and wanted to upskill themselves, IGNOU is a best platform with variety of programmes with true value.  The programmes are been offered at a very minimal cost and highly supported by Govt of India.  

The July 2021 admission is open for the programmes.  The office is open from Monday- Friday (10:00 Am – 12:00; 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM).  You may contact:  Coordinator, IGNOU Study centre, St Aloysius College, Light House Hill, Mangalore; Phone: 0824-2449734  E-mail :  [email protected]   

IGNOU.jpg

IGNOU1.jpg

News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Karnataka has reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll to 36,491, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,332 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,41,479. Out of 2,052 new cases reported on Thursday, 506 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 257 discharges and only 9 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 23,253. 

Out of 35 deaths reported on Thursday 9 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada 8, Chamarajanagara, Kolara, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 506, Dakshina Kannada 396, Udupi 174, Mysuru 157, Hassan 136, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,463, followed by Mysuru 1,72,637 and Tumakuru 1,17,667. Cumulatively a total of 3.83 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,861 were tested on Thursday alone.

News Network
July 28,2021

bommayi.jpg

Bengaluru, July 28: Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 26th Karnataka Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan today, with B S Yediyurappa and other senior leaders present at the ceremony.

Bommai visited a temple ahead of the oath-taking. BJP supporters gathered outside Raj Bhavan ahead of Basavaraj Bommai’s oath-taking ceremony. 

Bommai's appointment is the second instance in the state's politics for a father-son duo to have occupied the top post. 

Soon after his election as the leader of the BJP legislature party, Bommai, along with caretaker Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, drove to the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government on Tuesday.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office. The Governor had accepted Yediyurappa's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, with immediate effect, but had asked him to continue to function as Chief Minister till alternate arrangements were made.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2021

eid1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 21: Eid al Adha, which commemorates the blessed life and sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, was celebrated coastal district of Dakshina Kannada as well as other parts of Karnataka and country today with all necessary covid precautions. (It was celebrated in the Middle East and other parts of the world yesterday.)

Eid prayers were held in most of the mosques in Mangaluru and Udupi. However, due to the covid-induced restrictions imposed by the state government, the number of devotees in the mosques was less. 

In the Eidgah mosque at lighthouse hill, Khateeb Sadaqatullah Nadvi led the Eid prayers while Zeenat Bakhash mosque Khateeb Abul Akram Muhammad Baqavi led the prayers. In Ullal Central Juma Masjid Khateeb Anwar Ali Darimi led the prayers. 

The government had urged the mosques to not to allow devotees beyond its 50% capacity. Besides people aged above 65 years and children below 10 years were also barred from taking part in the Eid prayers at mosques. Wearing of mask, physical distancing and sanitization etc were also among the requirements. 

As this Eid falls in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, it is also the time when pilgrims undertake their pilgrimage of Hajj. “When we enter the first 10 days of this blessed month, the Muslims’ hearts and prayers are with those undertaking the holy pilgrimage of Hajj during these days,” said a cleric. 

eid2.jpg

eid3.jpg

eid4.jpg

