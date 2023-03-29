  1. Home
  2. Karnataka polls: UTK’s Mangaluru, DKS’ Kanakapura… 20 seats to watch out for

News Network
March 29, 2023

For the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, following are the 20 seats to watch out for:

1. Shiggaon: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is the sitting MLA. He won the 2018 assembly election with a victory margin of 9,265 votes against Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri (Congress).

2. Varuna: Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going back to his old constituency, which he had ‘sacrificed’ for his son S Yathindra in 2018 and went on to contest from Chamundeshwari and Badami. While he lost from Chamundeshwari to JD(S) candidate G T Deve Gowda, he won with a margin of 1,996 against the BJP candidate B Sriramulu in Badami. Now, it is his son’s turn to make the "sacrifice".

3. Mangaluru: The Congress has again fielded its Deputy Leader in Assembly, U T Khader Ali Fareed. He is the only Congress MLA in the BJP stronghold of Dakshina Kannada district.

4. Mandya: M Srinivas from the JD(S) had won the 2018 assembly election defeating the Congress candidate. The BJP, which was in the third position, now has the backing of independent MP Sumalatha, who recently extended her support to it.

5. Kanakapura: Congress state president D K Shivakumar, nick-named as ‘Kanakapura Rock’ is a seven-time MLA and has maintained his winning streak from 1989 to till date.

6. Hassan: The BJP’s Preetham Gowda broke the JD(S) monopoly last time by defeating H S Prakash with a victory margin of about 13,000 votes. This time, the JD(S) is confronted with a ‘family feud’ where Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law (H D Revanna’s wife) Bhavani has demanded a ticket to contest from Hassan.

7. Kolar: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressed his willingness to contest from here but withdrew at the last moment. The JD(S) sitting MLA K Srinivasa Gowda had sided with the Congress during the Rajya Sabha election last year in June. The JD(S) has to hunt for a new candidate.

8. Channapatna: JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy decided to contest from here instead of Ramanagara in 2018 only to defeat the local strongman C P Yogeeshwara. Kumaraswamy is again contesting from the same constituency.

9. Shikaripura: The seat held by former CM and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa is now vacant following his retirement from active politics. There is a buzz in political circles that his second son B Y Vijayendra may get the ticket.

10. Shivamogga: K S Eshwarappa, who resigned as minister following a bribery charge, is the sitting MLA here.

11. Soraba: This constituency may see the two sons of former chief minister late S Bangarappa, Kumar Bangarappa, who is a sitting BJP MLA, and Madhu Bangarappa, pitted against each other again. Last time the JD(S) gave Madhu ticket but this time he is in the Congress.

12. Gokak: Nicknamed as 'Sahukara', Ramesh Jarkiholi of the powerful Jarkiholi family of Belagavi has been representing this seat since 1999. Jarkiholi resigned from his ministerial position following a sex scandal two years ago. Jarkiholi quit Congress and joined the BJP in 2019.

13. Devanahalli: The Modi Juggernaut in 2019 had halted Congress MP K H Muniyappa’s long stint in Lok Sabha continuously from 1991. Muniyappa who had spent all his electoral politics in Lok Sabha is trying his luck from Devanahalli and he will fight the assembly election against JD(S) sitting MLA L N Narayana Swamy.

14. Gangavati: Gangavati has suddenly become important after the mining baron and former BJP minister G Janardhana Reddy decided to fight from here representing his new party “Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha ''. Currently it is held by Paranna Ishwarappa Munavalli of BJP.

15. Vijayapura: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, known for his controversial statements, is the BJP MLA here.

16. Ballari city: Former Minister, mining baron and chief of Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, G Janardhana Reddy has announced that his wife Aruna Lakshmi will be fielded from here. Reddy's brother G Somasekara Reddy is the sitting BJP MLA.

17. Chittapur: Former Minister Priyank Kharge, son of AICC President M Mallikarjuna Kharge, is seeking reelection from here.

18. Koratagere: Former Deputy Chief Minister and five time MLA, G Parameshwara, is seeking reelection from here. A former state congress chief, who served in that post for eight years, he has already said he is among the Chief Ministerial aspirants.

19. Ramanagara: Anitha Kumaraswamy, wife of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had won the 2018 election. This time the party has fielded Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil. He had lost his maiden poll battle in the Lok Sabha election in 2019 to the BJP backed independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya.

20. Chikkamagaluru: BJP national general secretary and four-time MLA C T Ravi, is representing this seat. 

News Network
March 18,2023

Udupi, Mar 18: A ghastly road mishap involving a truck and a car claimed the life of a lecturer of a private engineering college at Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district.  

The deceased is identified as Anantesha Rao (45). He is survived by wife Sripriya Anantesh, principal of a private college in Mangaluru and a son.

It is learnt that Rao’s car collided with a container truck at Honnavar when he was travelling to Sode Moola Mutt from Udupi. Rao died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. 

News Network
March 21,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Even as the Karnataka assembly elections are nearing, the Dakshina Kannada district police are gearing up to handle the situation.

Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Vikram Amathe visited checkposts at Naravi, Charmadi, Kokkada in Belthangady assembly constituency on Sunday and held meetings with the officers concerned. 

The SP briefed the police officers and staff on election duties and asked them to ensure effective functioning of the checkposts.

The officer also visited polling booths in Naxal-hit areas and sensitive booths at Navoor, Thotathadi and Ujire. Citizen committee meetings were held in Navoor and Charmadi villages where there are sensitive polling booths, to instil confidence among the people. Warnings were issued to rowdy-sheeters.

The SP also inspected basic facilities at schools and colleges which are shortlisted for the accomodation of paramilitary personnel, who will be deployed across the district for election duty.

In a meeting with the victims of various cases pertaining to Belthangady police circle jurisdiction on Sunday, the SP directed the local police to investigate the issues raised by the public. The victims were provided details on the status of their case.

News Network
March 24,2023

Damascus, Mar 24: The US military has carried out multiple airstrikes in eastern Syria in another flagrant breach of Syria’s sovereignty, killing a number of Syrian military forces.

The US military earlier alleged that Iran-aligned groups carried out a drone attack on a US-occupied base in northeastern Syria. A US contractor was killed, another was injured, and five US troops were wounded in the attack.

"At the direction of President [Joe] Biden, I authorized US Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)," Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said in the statement, issued late Thursday.

However, local sources pointed out that the target was not an Iran-aligned military post as the US military claimed, but rather a rural development center and a grain center in Hrabash neighborhood, near Dayr al-Zawr military airport.

Meanwhile, no Iranian was killed in the act of aggression. 

A military source in Syria said that the resistance groups reserve their right to respond to the American attack and will take reciprocal action.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army launched an act of aggression with missiles that targeted Aleppo International Airport causing material damages.

Since March 2011, when Syria fell in the grip of foreign-backed militancy, the Syrian government has said that the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies aid Takfiri terrorist groups continue to wreak havoc in the country.

Iran's military forces play an advisory role in Syria at the request of Damascus, unlike the American troops that are deployed to the Arab country without the Syrian government's consent.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country's rich mineral resources.

US and Israeli attacks have severe humanitarian repercussions for the people of Syria, who are currently facing a humanitarian crisis, and will only worsen their situation.

‘Misinformation’

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said that the US, France, the UK and Germany are still spreading misinformation and misleading world public opinion to escape their involvement in the war on Syria and imposing unilateral coercive measures for further suffering to the Syrian people.

Sabbagh, in a statement at UN Security council session on the humanitarian and political issues in Syria, said that the counterproductive policies by some member states prevented the security council dealing seriously with hundreds of letters addressed to the UN on aggression and violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Moreover, he said that Syria has always called for protecting and promoting human rights away from political considerations, still, they are politicized by others.

“The West keeps politicizing the humanitarian and development work along with imposing coercive measures on Syria, the issue that hindered securing items needed for searching and rescuing the earthquake victims,” Sabbagh said.

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake and series of aftershocks struck southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria on February 6.

Due to US sanctions and the Caesar Act, the Syrians had to suffer severe repercussions in the aftermath of the earthquake, amid lack of all sorts of logistical and humanitarian aid.

This comes at the time Iran and other countries said the international community should focus on removal of unilateral and inhumane Western sanctions in order to solve the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria more effectively. 

