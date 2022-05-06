  1. Home
May 7, 2022

Udupi: Now, you can walk over waves at Malpe beach in Udupi district as Karnataka’s first floating bridge has come up here. The 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide bridge can be easily relocated as it is not a permanently attached structure. 

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat inaugurated the bridge on Friday. At a time, 100 visitors will be allowed to walk on the bridge and 10 lifeguards will be deputed to provide security to tourists.

Each tourist will be allowed to stay on the bridge for 15 minutes. Bhat said the floating bridge will attract tourists as it gives the unique feeling of the movement of the sea under their feet. “A team from Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took up this project and the priority has been given to the security of visitors,” he said.

Following recent tragedies at St Mary’s Island, Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao and other officials held a meeting and reviewed the security of the bridge. To avoid any tragedies, the government will buy two jet skis and station one each at St Mary’s Island and Malpe beach. 

They will patrol the area to avoid any tragedies, he said. Sudesh Shetty, leaseholder, Malpe beach, said the floating bridge has been introduced here as they are crowd pullers abroad.

The bridge has been put up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and will be open from 9 am to 6 pm, he said. “Those above five years of age can pay Rs 100 and have the experience of the sea for 15 minutes. A boat will always be near the bridge and also 30 lifebuoy rings will be on the bridge,” Sudesh added.

April 28,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Observing that hate speech incidents are increasing across the country, especially on social media, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai  today said that a committee would be formed as per the Supreme Court direction to curb hate speech and its order would be implemented through guidelines.

Communal or religious feelings are in the minds. India is a country with harmony and unity among religions. All should perform their duty to ensure the continuation of peace and harmony, he added.

Sudeep-Devagan spat

The CM stated that regional languages are supreme in their respective states, and all should understand and respect that.

In the wake of Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep's Twitter reply to Bollywood star Ajay Devgan regarding the national language, Bommai said, "What Sudeep said is right. After the reorganisation of states on linguistic basis, mother tongue or regional language is important and supreme in states. All should understand and respect that."

May 4,2022

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker near a mosque in Charkop area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a day after their party chief Raj Thackeray gave a call to recite the religious hymn to protest against loudspeakers blaring 'azaan'. In a video, an MNS worker, holding the party flag, was seen playing the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker from a high-rise here. In the background, the 'azaan' could be heard from a loudspeaker of a nearby mosque.

In neighbouring Thane city, some MNS activists played the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker at a spot in Indira Nagar area. No mosque was located in the vicinity.

Undeterred by the registration of a case against him, MNS president Raj Thackeray had on Tuesday urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)".

In an open letter, Thackeray had asked people to lodge complaints with police by dialling 100 if they are disturbed by the sound of 'azaan'.

"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers," the MNS leader had said.

Police have already beefed up security in Mumbai and several other parts of the state, especially where the MNS has a sizeable presence.

Bal Thackeray's video 

Raj Thackeray who has appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques today tweeted an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray talking about loudspeakers. In the old video, Hindutva leader Bal Thackeray could be seen speaking on namaz on roads and loudspeakers in masjids. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Bal Thackeray and Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country and Shiv Sena's school of Hindutva is original.

Sharing the video of uncle Bal Thackeray, Raj Thackeray seems to be claiming a fresh stake as the original flagbearer of the Sena legacy amid claims that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has changed from what it was - presumably because of their alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in the state.

Maharashtra is amid a political turmoil over the Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row with independent politicians Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana still behind the bars for their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

Security has been tightened in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra as, in an open appeal on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on Wednesday, since his ultimatum of May 3 is over.

May 4,2022

Mysuru, May 4: KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman on Tuesday alleged that BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is involved in a Rs 600 crore scam. Showing documents to the media, he alleged that Jarkiholi, who runs Soubhagyalakshmi Sugars Ltd, raised Rs 366 crore loans from 15 apex banks, Rs 20 crore each from Union Bank and Hariyan Cooperative Society.

“He had not repaid a single paisa of the loans, and in April 2017, the company was declared a non-performing asset (NPA). A notice was issued to seize the company’s property, but Jarkiholi approached the Dharwad court to bring in a stay. The court instructed him to pay 50 per cent of the loan amount within six weeks, while passing an interim order in 2019,” he said.

Though apex bank president and BJP leader Belli Prakash wrote to the Belagavi deputy commissioner to seize the property of Soubhagyalaxmi Sugars, no action was taken, Lakshman alleged. The Hariyan Cooperative Society, run by Abhinandan Patil — a close confidant of Jarkiholi, approached the National Company Law tribunal (NCLT) and got an insolvency resolution process (IRC) order to get the company auctioned.

“The company, which owns over 1,000 acres of land, has undervalued the property, while it is worth over Rs 850 crore. This is a systematic scam of Rs 610 crore. Jarkiholi is a willful defaulter, but still no action has been taken against him,” he added. Congress will sensitise people by holding press meets and protests across all districts to spread awareness on corrupt practices of BJP leaders.  

