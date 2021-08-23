  1. Home
  Mangaluru origin boy Madhav Kamath bags 2nd place in Scrabble World Youth Cup

Mangaluru origin boy Madhav Kamath bags 2nd place in Scrabble World Youth Cup

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23, 2021

MadhavKamath.jpg

Ten-year-old Madhav Gopal Kamath, a Mangaluru origin boy, has made India proud by securing the second place in the 2021 Scrabble World Youth Cup on Sunday, August 22, 2021. The event, which is normally held in different parts of the world, was this time held online due to the pandemic. Madhav’s second-place finish in the main Under-18 event is the best performance by an Indian scrabble player in the history of the World Youth Cup. The prize comprises a trophy and cash award.

Equally impressive was 12-year-old Suyash Manchali from Bengaluru, a class VII student at MESKKPS, Vidyaranyapura, who finished eighth and was named as the best Under-14 player. This was the first time India had two players in the top ten. The Indian team also received the ‘Spirit of Scrabble’ award for being the team that best played in the true spirit of the game.

Madhav narrowly lost out on the top spot to defending champion 15-year-old Syed Imaad Ali of Pakistan. Madhav and Imaad both had nine wins from 13 games, but Imaad won the title due to a better spread (difference between his scores and opponent’s scores). The annual global event is organised by World English-Language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) and was hosted this year by Pakistan Scrabble Association. India's participation in the tournament was coordinated by the Scrabble Association of India.

Madhav, who is a class VI student at Sanskriti School, New Delhi, is the second son of Sudhir Kamath and Malavika P. His father Mangalore born Sudhir Kamath is the CEO and Co-founder of 9stacks, India’s fastest growing online poker platform. His grandmother, Surathkal Gowri Kamath was earlier a resident of Pound Garden, Kadri, Mangalore.

Madhav started playing scrabble when he was six. He has previously won the Under-8, Under-10, and Under-12 works titles held in Malaysia 2017, Dubai 2018 and Kaula Lampur 2019 respectively. This year, apart from runner up (2nd rank) in the main Under-18 event, he has won the Under-12 too. He has participated and won prizes in adult tournaments too, including top five finishes in two national level tournaments for adults.

2021 Scrabble World Youth Cup

2021 Scrabble World Youth Cup tournament featured the top 72 Scrabble players aged under 18 from 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, UK and the USA. Each of the players first played 36 games in a hard-fought preliminary round held over two weekends from 7th to 15th August. The top ten players from the group stage proceeded to the final round on 21st and 22nd August and played a further 13 games each. The tournament was played online, with strict monitoring protocols in place to prevent unfair play, with the players being observed constantly.

India’s competitive Scrabble circuit has seen an upswing in recent years, with India-born Akshay Bhandarkar winning the world title a few years back, and Indians consistently ranking in the top 50 in the World Championships for adults and amongst the top 20 in the Youth Championships. The recent lockdown has given a further push to online Scrabble, and many talented youngsters have taken to the game in a big way. With both Madhav and Suyash being under 12, they have many more years to participate in the Under-18 Championships, said a media release by Scrabble Association of India.

teamIndia.jpg

coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2021

saudibangera.jpg

Udupi, Aug 18: Harish Bangera, who spent around 19 months in jail in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after being arrested on charge of 'blasphemous' Facebook post against holy mosque of Makkah, finally walked free. 

A resident of Gopady village, Koteshwar near Kundapur in Udupi district, 34-year-old Bangera flew back to Bengaluru from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport on August 17. He was greeted by his wife Sumana, daughter Anishka and others at the airport. The family is expected to reach their home in Udupi by night.

Following investigation based on a complaint by Bangera's wife, Udupi police in Oct 2020 arrested Abdul Huyez and Abdul Thuyez, brothers from Moodbidri on charge of impersonating as Bangera on social media and posting blasphemous content.

This development had reportedly played a crucial role in securing the release of Bangaera.

saudibangeraairport.jpg

News Network
August 19,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Like last two weekends, the district administration will be imposing curfew in Dakshina Kannada this Saturday and Sunday (August 21 and 22) too to check the spread of covid-19. 

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V today. 

Only shops selling essential commodities and roadside vegetable and fruit stalls will be allowed to remain open these two days till 2 p.m. 

Restaurants will be open only for parcel service and home delivery. Bus, train and flight services will remain not be affected, said the DC. 

The weekend curfew will come to force in the district at 9 p.m. on August 20 and will remain until 5 p.m. on August 23. 

The Mangaluru city police will erect 18 check posts including inter-state border check posts to enforce the weekend curfew.

Action will be initiated against those who loiter without any valid reasons under Epidemic Diseases Act and NDMA Act. 

News Network
August 14,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the state has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts where the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR)is less than 2%.

The Karnataka government has decided not to open schools in the districts where the positivity rate is above 2%.

CM Bommai has said that it is mandatory for all parents and school employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for entry into the school premises.

The decision came after CM Bommai held a meeting in Bengaluru today with experts about the issue of opening schools.

The Karnataka CM had announced earlier that schools in the state would reopen for physical classes from 23 August for classes 9 to 12.

Testing should also be increased in Bengaluru, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Vijayapura, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 1,669 fresh coronavirus infections and 22 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and the death toll to 36,933. 

The day also saw 1,672 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,66,739. 

Bengaluru urban accounted for 425 new cases, as the city saw 424 discharges and 5 deaths. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 22,703. 

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.98%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.31%. 

Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported 3 deaths each, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Tumakuru (2 each), followed by others. Dakshina Kannada recorded 390 new cases, Udupi 115, Hassan 113, Mysuru 106, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,32,220, Mysuru 1,74,421 and Tumakuru 1,18,534. 

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,08,097, followed by Mysuru 1,70,967 and Tumakuru 1,16,690. Cumulatively a total of 4,06,02,759 samples have been tested, out of which 1,69,332 were tested on Friday alone. 

