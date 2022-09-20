  1. Home
  2. 27-yr-od doctor killed by architect girlfriend in Bangaluru for uploading ‘private photos’ on Facebook

News Network
September 20, 2022

vikaspratibha.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 20: In a shocking case, the Karnataka Police have cracked the murder mystery of a Chennai-based doctor in Bengaluru. The probe has revealed that the young doctor was killed by his fiance for allegedly releasing her and her mother's private photos and videos on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Vikas, 27, and the accused have been identified as his fiancée 25-year-old Pratibha, a resident of Mico Layout, her friend Susheel (25) and Gowtham (27). The police have launched a hunt for the other accused called Surya.

Vikas was fatally attacked on September 10 and he succumbed on September 18 at a private hospital. The incident took place in the limits of Begur police station of Bengaluru.

According to police, Dr Vikas and accused Pratibha hailed from Chennai. She worked as an architect. They got introduced to each other through social media two years ago.

They fell in love and announced it to their families. After getting the consent, they fixed their marriage for next year in November. Dr Vikas had completed his medicine course in Ukraine and practiced in Chennai.

He had come to Bengaluru for coaching regarding pursuing his course further for six months, and they started living together. During this time, Dr Vikas made private videos of his fiance Pratibha. He had recorded her mother's videos also, police said.

Later, he had opened a fake account on social media and published the private videos, which had gone viral. Police said that both Vikas and Pratibha's families fought over the issue.

Pratibha was hurt with the development and shared it with her other accused friends. Susheel invited Dr Vikas to his home on September 10 and when he came, the accused assaulted him with a mop stick and other weapons, police said. Further investigation was on. 

News Network
September 8,2022

kohli.jpg

Virat Kohli’s 71st international century came at the unlikeliest of matches when he reached the coveted triple figures in a dead rubber Asia Cup match against Afghanistan.

The 33-year-old came to open the innings for India with KL Rahul In the absence of Rohit Sharma, and cautiously played the first ten balls. But once he found his touch, there was no going back for the star batter. 

Before this match, Kohli had last scored an international century against Bangladesh in a Pink Ball Test on November 23, 2019.

Kohli got to his 33rd half-century in 32 balls and casually raised his bat. He soon reached to his maiden T20I century with a brilliant six off Fareed Ahmed. 

Kohli hit Ahmed over the deep midwicket boundary to bring his maiden T20I hundred.

He reached the landmark in 53 balls. After reaching to his first-ever century in the shortest format of the game, Kohli was all smiling. 

With this Kohli ended his drought of not scoring a century in international cricket for 1020 days with a sensational career-best 122 off just 61 balls to power India to 212/2 against Afghanistan in a dead-rubber of Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

His unbeaten 122, laced with 12 fours and six sixes, a mix of classic and brutal cricket shots at the same time, came at a strike-rate of 200, which is also the highest score by an Indian men's batter in T20Is.

Kohli now joins former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in scoring 71 international centuries, the joint second-most in the tally led by India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar at 100.

News Network
September 7,2022

deadkatti.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 7: The Karnataka government declared one-day state mourning across the state on Wednesday as a mark of respect on the passing away of Minister Umesh Katti, who died Tuesday night due to heart attack.

The state government in its official notification said that the last rites of the minister, who held the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, and forest portfolios, will be performed with full state honours. It has also declared a holiday to all schools and colleges, along with government offices in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Katti had died due to heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. He was 61. According to sources, Katti collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar's Colony residence in Bengaluru and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors there said Katti had no pulse when he was brought in.

His mortal remains will be taken by an air ambulance to his home district of Belagavi, from where it will be taken to Hira Sugar Factory in Sankeshwar for public to pay their last respects. The body will be later shifted to Katti's native village of Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk, where the last rites will be performed in the evening.

Katti is survived by his wife, son and daughter. During the day-long state mourning, no official entertainment programmes will be conducted and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all official buildings and places, the notification said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Tuesday night broke down remembering his long association with Katti, calling him a "close friend and brother". Katti was an eight-time MLA from Hukkeri assembly constituency. He entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985. Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S).

He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by J H Patel, B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar. Katti was often in news for his statements demanding statehood for the north Karnataka region and also openly expressing his chief ministerial ambitions. 

katti.jpg

News Network
September 7,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 7: Income Tax raids are underway at Manipal Group of Institutions at multiple locations in Bengaluru. Officials are said to be conducting raids at 20 locations including Manipal hospitals and offices.

Raids are also being conducted at Manipal Hospital near High Grounds Police Station since 6:30 am today. 16 officers are said to be checking documents at the hospital.

Raids are also being conducted at Manipal Groups' finance division in Manipal town of Udupi district, sources said.

