Karnataka: Skeletons of 5 members of family found in locked home - were last seen in 2019

News Network
December 29, 2023

Chitradurga: The skeletal remains of five members of a family were recovered from a house in Chitradurga district in Karnataka, police said Friday.

The skeletal remains are suspected to be that of a retired government executive engineer Jagannath Reddy (85), his wife Prema (80), daughter Triveni (62), sons Krishna (60) and Narendra (57), they said.

However, the identity of the deceased could be ascertained only after forensic examination, police said, adding that the cause of death will be established through an autopsy.

The family members kept to themselves and had severe health issues. They were last seen months before covid entered India and their residence has remained locked since then, police said.

The police came to know about the incident on Thursday through a local media personnel, who was informed by a person in the locality.

"We visited the spot on Thursday evening and spoke to acquaintances and relatives of the family. All of them claimed that the family used to live a completely secluded life and were facing critical health issues. The family was last seen in June-July 2019. The house was always locked. Around two months ago, the main wooden door was seen broken by someone on their morning walk, but police weren't informed," a senior police officer said.

A police visit to the scene of the crime suggested that the house had been intruded multiple times and ransacked.

Four skeletons (two on beds, two on the floor) were found in one room in a sleeping position, while another skeleton was found in a lying position in another room, he said.

Forensic Science Laboratory experts from Davanagere were called to collect evidence. The crime scene has been guarded and sealed to ensure there is no tampering with evidence, he said.

"The exact cause of death is not clear. It could be suicide or something else. We are in the initial stage of investigation. We will be able to ascertain the cause of death only after the forensic examination and autopsy is done, and the reports are received," the officer added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "There is a report about finding five skeletons in a house. For how long they have been there, and who they are. I have asked the police to investigate it."

"The police are already at work and the samples have been sent to a forensic science lab to find age and other details. Also, information is being gathered as to whom the house belongs to and who were living there.

"Whether they died by suicide or killed by some one, details are not known. After investigation and from a forensic report, we will get to know. Until then, we can't say anything or come to any conclusion," he said. 

December 27,2023

Those testing positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka will have to undergo home quarantine for a week. Following a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday, December 26, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that said that 36 individuals have tested positive for the JN.1 variant of the virus in the state. Currently, there are 436 active Covid-19 cases, with those who tested positive placed under home isolation, closely monitored by health officials.

“Whoever gets Covid has to stay at home for a week. So, we have ordered that (any organisation) government or private should provide leave to a person if they are found to be having Covid-19 and unable to reach the office because of the same,” he said.

Despite the overall rise in Covid-19 cases, minister Rao reported that only seven deaths occurred due to the infection in the state. Among those, three were confirmed cases of the JN.1 variant.

The minister said that out of 60 samples sent for genome sequencing, 34 were identified as the JN.1 variant, along with another variant, JN.1.1. The health minister reassured public, stating that while the variant is new, there is no need for panic. “The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a variant of interest, and there are no advisories suggesting it is dangerous,” he said.

During the meeting, acknowledging the severity of the situation, chief minister (CM) Siddaramaiah advised caution and ordered an inspection of the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the state. Oxygen supply and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been notified to be equipped in the state to prevent oxygen deficiencies.

Currently, out of the 436 positive cases, approximately 400 individuals are in home isolation, and seven are in ICUs. “We keep track of these 400 odd patients who are on home isolation. Similarly, for those who are hospitalised, we will check on them. The data will be used for further precautionary measures,” he said.

Minister Rao said that the state government is securing additional resources. “Four oxygen containers will be procured to support both hospital and home settings. Those eligible have received both doses of the vaccine, and 30,000 additional precautionary vaccines have been requested from the central government. “The precautionary vaccine are corbett vaccines, The others, Covaxin and Covishield are currently not available. We have asked the union government requesting for the stock of these vaccines,” he said.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, 74 new Covid-19 cases were reported, accompanied by two deaths with comorbidities. Both deceased individuals hailed from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Karnataka detected 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, with Bengaluru city reporting 20 cases, Mysuru four, Mandya three, and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar.

Despite the rise in cases, Minister Rao assured that there will be no restrictions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. He advised the public to exercise necessary precautions in crowded places.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar reacted to the Covid-19 situation in the state and said that there was no need for people to panic about the situation. “People do not have to panic about the Covid-19 situation. They just have to be careful. We have increased the Covid-19 testing and taking all precautions. There are no restrictions on business,” he said.

December 27,2023

Mangaluru: The Pragati Programme of the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), which was launched in association with Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat (ZP), offers 40 deserving students a unique opportunity to receive free, comprehensive coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

ZP CEO Anandh K told reporters here on Tuesday, that the Pragati Programme will help poor students to avail free coaching for competitive exams, which costs about Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh in private centres. “Many deserving students are not able to afford the coaching fees. Circulars have been sent to all government and aided PU colleges in Mangaluru, regarding the Pragati Programme. 

An entrance exam based on Class 10 maths and science was conducted for students of I PU in Government PU Colleges and aided PU colleges in Mangaluru. Around 100 students were shortlisted and given a second assignment of writing a statement of purpose, along with capturing and verifying all other economic details of the students’ families. Based on this SOP, 40 students were selected for the Pragati Programme 2023,” he said.

By providing free education and study materials, CFAL ensures that financial constraints do not hinder talented students from achieving their dreams, he said. “This year, the selected candidates began their transformative journey in September, embarking on a two-year journey of learning and growth,” he added.

CFAL programme coordinator Vijay Moras said, “Our goal is not just to educate but to empower. We believe in nurturing the dreams of these young minds, and providing them with the tools to excel. The total cost of the Pragati Programme for two years, covering 40 students, amounts to nearly Rs 55 lakh,” he added. Vice-principal Gaureesh Raj said that the Pragati Programme will be extended to other parts of the district in future. DDPU CD Jayanna was present.

Anandh said that the ZP has plans to commence competitive exam coaching for students in post-matric hostels run by various departments in the district. “We will prepare modules for the competitive exam coaching involving teachers from various government institutions. Poor students in the post-matric hostels of various departments in the district will be imparted training during free hours in the evening,” he said, adding that the programme is likely to commence within a month.

December 18,2023

Mangaluru: In a good news for tourists and beachgoers in Dakshina Kannada, the first floating bridge of the coastal district was opened at Panambur Beach on the outskirts of Mangaluru city on Sunday, December 17. 

The bridge was installed by Kadali Beach Tourism Development (KBTD), a unit of Bhandary Builders responsible for managing Panambur Beach

Lakshmish Bhandary, MD, Bhandary Builders and partner KBTD said: “The 125m floating bridge has been successfully installed, and trials have already been carried out.

The official inauguration of the bridge, however, is set to take place later this week. This marks the state’s third floating bridge, with the first two being set up at Malpe and Murudeshwar. We hope that with the introduction of the bridge, we will be able to attract more visitors to the beach, enhancing its overall appeal.” Explaining further, he said the bridge has been installed by Mumbai-based HN Marine Private Limited. “To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, visitors’ entry to the floating bridge is restricted to 100 individuals per batch, well below the bridge’s capacity. An entry fee of Rs 150 per person allows visitors a 20-minute experience on the floating bridge. The facility will be operational at the beach for eight months every year, with dismantling scheduled during the monsoon season when access to the beach is restricted,” he said.

The beach is equipped with a team of 12 lifeguards, complemented by additional security personnel.

“Our primary goal is to guarantee the safety and enjoyment of every visitor during their time on the beach. Simultaneously, we are committed to enhancing infrastructure. Diverse programmes will be offered to visitors during weekends. A musical evening was held today. Furthermore, we are working on establishing a food court, restaurant, and event area. Over the next two years, there are plans for the development of cottages/resort. Additionally, within the next month, we are set to launch scuba diving activity, adding another exciting dimension to the beach experience,” said Bhandary.

The beach attracts an average of 6,000-8,000 visitors daily, with numbers soaring to 15,000-20,000 a day during the holiday season.

