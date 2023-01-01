  1. Home
  2. 3-year-old child dies after being hit by bus

3-year-old child dies after being hit by bus

News Network
December 31, 2022

abdulwahid.jpg

Kasargod: A 3-year-old child lost his life while his mother suffered hinjuries after being hit by a private bus at Jerkala in Kasaragod district, on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The deceased child is Abdul Wahid, son of Aashik and Zubeida, residents of Seethamgoli.

This accident occurred when the child was walking with his mother and the bus was taking a reverse at the Jerkala bus station.

Although the child was immediately rushed to the hospital Wahid had already died.

An autopsy was conducted at the Kasargod General Hospital before handing over the mortal remains to the family for last rites. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 1,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 1: Mangaluru International Airport will carry out major rehabilitation/recarpeting work on its runway 06/24 for a little over four-month period starting from January 27, 2023. The work will take place from 9.30am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday on all days except Sunday and national holidays until May 31, 2023. Airlines will be operating their schedules prior to 9.30am and after 6pm in the above-mentioned period.

The 2450m long and 45-metre-wide concrete runway 06/24 was opened for traffic in May 2006, making MIA the first airport in Karnataka not only to have two runways, also the first airport to have a rigid pavement or concrete runway. This rigid pavement runway has since then undergone periodic maintenance. The scheduled rehabilitation/recarpeting will see MIA asphalt or blacktop the runway to standards specified by the regulator.

The runway will be recarpeted to improve its micro and macro texture, and other allied repairs conceptualized over the years. The recarpeting work also includes installation of the runway centerline lights which will aid the aircraft operations at night and in low visibility conditions and improvements to RESA. This will enhance the safety as suggested by the committee of inquiry that probed crash of IX 1344 at Kozhikode.

Mangaluru International Airport has discussed the recarpeting project with the airline and stakeholders concerned, prior to obtaining regulatory approvals. It is pertinent to note that MIA has worked along with the airline partners to ensure that, whilst the flight timings are altered to accommodate the all-important runway recarpeting work, there will be no cancellation of flight to any destination – both international and domestic.

With the commitment to provide the best-in-class travel experience, Mangaluru International Airport continues to uphold the highest standards of engineering and safety measures throughout the duration of the runway recarpeting process. Mangaluru International Airport is also striving for an unsurpassed excellence by creating a safe, secure, and efficient air hub in this coastal city of Mangaluru.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 20,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 20: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have urged city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar not to issue permission for parties that are likely to feature indecent dances, and supply of drugs in the name of New Year celebrations.

In a memorandum submitted to the commissioner, Bajrang Dal divisional coordinator Bhujanga Kulal and district coordinator Puneeth Attavar, said that they oppose western culture in the name of New Year celebrations. 

“It has come to our knowledge that a few organisers of the celebrations in hotels and pubs, have arranged indecent dances. There are also chances of the drugs and sex mafia widening their network at such parties.”

The city police commissioner had recently stated that a task force had been formed, to take action against those who engage in performing wheelies, drag racing, rash driving and shouting in the city.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 25,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 12: The failure of police department in taking tough action against the criminals and communal goons in the coastal Karnataka led to the coldblooded murder of an innocent citizen in Surathkal last night, alleged Mangaluru City MLA and former minister U T Khader. 

Speaking to media persons in the wake of the murder of Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Krishnapura 9th block, Mr Khader said that the police the region have been going soft on criminals that involved in “immoral policing” in the past few months. 

“Instead of taking strict action against the trouble mongers, the police chose to release them because of political pressure soon after taking them into custody. If the police had taken tough action against the miscreants, this murder wouldn’t have occurred,” he opined. 

“As assembly polls are looming in Karnataka, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed in the coastal belt thanks to recent murders and communal attacks. It seems that the BJP government is directly encouraging criminals to divert people from real issues ahead of elections,” he said. 

He also urged the government to release compensation to the family of Jaleel, and other innocent Muslim men murdered by communal forces, just like it released compensation to the family of Praveen Nettaru, and stop differentiating between Hindus and Muslims.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.