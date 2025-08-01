Bengaluru horror: 2 held for kidnapping, killing 13-year-old schoolboy over failed ₹5 lakh ransom

Bengaluru: Police have arrested two men for the shocking kidnapping and murder of 13 year old Nishcith A, whose charred body was discovered in a deserted forest area near Kaggalipura on Thursday night.

The accused — Gurumurthy (27) and Gopalakrishna (25) — allegedly abducted the boy and demanded ₹5 lakh ransom via WhatsApp. When the demand went unmet, they slit his throat, poured petrol over his body, and set him on fire.

Timeline of the Crime

• Wednesday night: Nishcith, a Class 8 student from Arakere, failed to return home after tuition classes. His bicycle was later found abandoned near a local park.

• Missing complaint: His father filed a report at the Hulimavu police station after searching unsuccessfully among friends and relatives.

• Ransom demand: On Thursday, the family received a WhatsApp message demanding ₹5 lakh for Nishcith’s safe release.

Body Found in Forest

Later that night, police were alerted to a semi-burnt body of a boy in the Bilwaradahalli forest area, bordering Bannerghatta police limits. The family identified Nishcith from half-burnt clothes and a silver waist thread.

Swift Arrest and Encounter

Acting on mobile tower and CDR data, police traced the suspects to the same forest area. During the arrest operation, the accused allegedly attacked police officers with knives and daggers.

• PSI Aravindkumar fired warning shots in the air; when the accused refused to surrender, he shot Gurumurthy in both legs.

• PI Kumaraswamy B G was also attacked and fired in self defense, injuring Gopalakrishna’s right leg.

Both men were hospitalized at Victoria Hospital after initial treatment at Jayanagar General Hospital. The injured officers were also treated for minor wounds.

Investigation Findings

Preliminary investigations revealed:

• The accused, both drivers, were acquainted with the victim’s father.

• They plotted the kidnapping after learning of the family’s financial status.

• When ransom negotiations failed, they murdered Nishcith and attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body.

Police have registered a case under Hulimavu police limits and further investigation is underway.