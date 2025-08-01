  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru horror: 2 held for kidnapping, killing 13-year-old schoolboy over failed ₹5 lakh ransom

coastaldigest.com news network
August 1, 2025

Bengaluru: Police have arrested two men for the shocking kidnapping and murder of 13 year old Nishcith A, whose charred body was discovered in a deserted forest area near Kaggalipura on Thursday night.

The accused — Gurumurthy (27) and Gopalakrishna (25) — allegedly abducted the boy and demanded ₹5 lakh ransom via WhatsApp. When the demand went unmet, they slit his throat, poured petrol over his body, and set him on fire.

Timeline of the Crime

•    Wednesday night: Nishcith, a Class 8 student from Arakere, failed to return home after tuition classes. His bicycle was later found abandoned near a local park.

•    Missing complaint: His father filed a report at the Hulimavu police station after searching unsuccessfully among friends and relatives.

•    Ransom demand: On Thursday, the family received a WhatsApp message demanding ₹5 lakh for Nishcith’s safe release.

Body Found in Forest

Later that night, police were alerted to a semi-burnt body of a boy in the Bilwaradahalli forest area, bordering Bannerghatta police limits. The family identified Nishcith from half-burnt clothes and a silver waist thread.

Swift Arrest and Encounter

Acting on mobile tower and CDR data, police traced the suspects to the same forest area. During the arrest operation, the accused allegedly attacked police officers with knives and daggers.

•    PSI Aravindkumar fired warning shots in the air; when the accused refused to surrender, he shot Gurumurthy in both legs.

•    PI Kumaraswamy B G was also attacked and fired in self defense, injuring Gopalakrishna’s right leg.

Both men were hospitalized at Victoria Hospital after initial treatment at Jayanagar General Hospital. The injured officers were also treated for minor wounds.

Investigation Findings

Preliminary investigations revealed:

•    The accused, both drivers, were acquainted with the victim’s father.

•    They plotted the kidnapping after learning of the family’s financial status.

•    When ransom negotiations failed, they murdered Nishcith and attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body.

Police have registered a case under Hulimavu police limits and further investigation is underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

Udupi, July 21: A 24-year-old youth from Kundapur taluk in Udupi district fell victim to an elaborate work-from-home scam, losing ₹1.23 lakh to fraudsters posing as representatives of e-commerce platform Meesho.

According to a police complaint, Prithvi, the victim, received a WhatsApp message on July 18 from an unknown number offering him a remote job involving product promotions. The sender claimed to represent Meesho and assigned him simple online tasks. After completing four such tasks and receiving ₹1,500 as payment, Prithvi was convinced of the offer's legitimacy.

Gradually, he transferred a total of ₹92,880 from his personal bank account in the hopes of completing higher-paying tasks. Additionally, ₹20,000 was siphoned from his aunt’s son’s account and another ₹10,125 from a cousin’s account — all under the fraudsters' instructions. In total, the scammers pocketed ₹1.23 lakh.

The case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are investigating the digital trail to trace the culprits.

Public Caution:

Police have urged citizens, especially job seekers, to be extremely cautious about unsolicited offers received via WhatsApp or social media. They advise verifying the authenticity of companies directly and avoiding any payments upfront.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

utkhader.jpg

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday emphasized the need for a fair and thorough probe into the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala. He urged the public and media not to draw premature conclusions, stressing that only the truth, revealed through proper investigation, should guide further action.

Speaking to reporters about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government, Khader said, “A proper investigation must take place, the truth must come out, and legal action should follow accordingly. But making prejudiced judgments before the investigation is complete is not right.”

He further noted that Dharmasthala is a revered and holy place, and its sanctity must not be compromised based on unverified claims. “There is a need for introspection before arriving at any conclusion. Let the SIT do its job and let the facts speak,” he added.

The Speaker's comments come amid rising speculation and public concern over the alleged burial of multiple bodies in the area, which has prompted the state to order a high-level probe.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 30,2025

Mangaluru: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Dakshina Kannada unit has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to establish superspecialty healthcare facilities in the district, citing an alarming rise in cancer, cardiac, and neurological diseases among residents.

In a memorandum submitted to the CM through Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV on Tuesday, DYFI district president BK Imthiyaz emphasized the urgent need for branches of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and Nimhans to be set up in the region.

Imthiyaz highlighted that, due to the absence of advanced government medical facilities, patients are being forced to rely on costly private hospitals. “Serious cases like cancer and heart disease are being referred to private institutions under the Ayushman scheme. This means government funds are filling private hospital coffers, while the poor remain burdened,” he alleged.

Despite decades-long demands for a government medical college and superspecialty units in Dakshina Kannada, only budget session announcements have been made — with no actual allocation of funds, DYFI claimed.

The youth organization called for immediate action to:

•    Set up branches of Kidwai, Jayadeva, and Nimhans in Dakshina Kannada.

•    Expedite funding for a government medical college in Mangaluru.

•    Upgrade existing government hospitals, build new primary and taluk facilities as per population needs, and fill all vacant medical staff positions.

