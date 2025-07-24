  1. Home
Karnataka horror: 4-yr-old nursery girl raped during school hours; admitted in ICU

News Network
July 24, 2025

Bidar, July 24: A four-year old girl studying in the nursery of a private school was allegedly raped during school hours in Karnataka's Bidar.

The incident came to light after the child came back home from school on Wednesday. A case was registered at the women's police station here on Thursday.

The police officials said that the mother has immediately taken her daughter to the nearby hospital.

An enquiry is being conducted to nab the culprit after lodging the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The girl is currently admitted to the ICU of Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS).

News Network
July 15,2025

college.jpg

Bengaluru, July 15: Two teachers and their friend have been arrested for raping a college student in Bengaluru on multiple occasions and blackmailing her. 

Narendra, a Physics lecturer, Sandeep, a Biology lecturer, and their friend Anoop work at a private college in the city, where the survivor was a student.

According to the police complaint, Narendra first approached the student under the pretext of sharing academic notes and gradually built a friendship through constant messaging. He then called her to Anoop's room in Bengaluru, where he allegedly raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anybody about what had happened. 

Days later, Sandeep made advances towards the student. When she resisted, he allegedly blackmailed her, claiming to have photos and videos of her with Narendra. He also allegedly raped her at Anoop's residence. 

Anoop then threatened the student with CCTV footage of her entering his room and then sexually assaulted her as well.

The traumatised student confided in her parents when they visited her in Bengaluru. The family approached the Karnataka State Women's Commission and then filed a complaint at the Marathahalli Police Station.

The two teachers and Anoop have been arrested and produced before a court.

Joint Commissioner of Police, East Division, Ramesh Banoth said, "The case was registered on July 5. Based on the victim’s complaint, we have arrested three individuals. We received information from the Women’s Commission. Following that, we recorded the victim’s formal statement and proceeded with the arrests. A detailed investigation is currently underway."

coastaldigest.com news network
July 22,2025

kadrirest.jpg

Mangaluru, July 22: A wave of shock and sorrow swept through the city after Nithin Poojary (41), a well-known restaurateur and owner of the popular Kodakkene restaurant near Kadri-Kambla, died by suicide late Sunday night, reportedly after consuming poison at his residence.

The entrepreneur, known for his wide circle of friends and outgoing nature, had launched Kodakkene just eight months ago. The restaurant quickly made a name for itself in the city’s food scene for its signature non-vegetarian dishes. However, sources close to Nithin say that financial stress, compounded by a high-maintenance lifestyle, may have pushed him over the edge.

From Dreams to Despair

Before starting Kodakkene, Nithin had been a partner in a restaurant business in Moodbidri. Venturing out on his own, he invested heavily in his new restaurant. Though it gained popularity fast, expenses reportedly outpaced income, leading to growing debt.

According to friends, Nithin had been visibly distressed in recent weeks. On Sunday night, he allegedly consumed poison at his flat on Gundurao Lane, Mannagudda. He was rushed to the hospital, but despite medical efforts, he passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Mourning

Nithin, a native of Maroli, was unmarried and lived with his mother in his newly purchased Mannagudda flat. Grief-stricken friends flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, sharing his photograph and memories.

A Plea for Mental Health Awareness

This heartbreaking incident has once again highlighted the silent struggles of entrepreneurs battling debt, social pressure, and emotional burnout.

Suicide is not a solution. If you or someone you know is in distress, please seek professional help. Free mental health support is available at 9152987821.

