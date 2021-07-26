Devotees throng temples in DK, Udupi after govt relaxes norms

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
July 26, 2021

Mangaluru, Jul 26: With the government of Karnataka permitting performance of all rituals associated with places of worship and prayers, religious tourism received a boost with people thronging temples in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday.

There was brisk sale of fruits, flowers and other puja articles outside the places of worship on Monday. Taxi operators, public transport operators and those in the hospitality industry now are expecting decent generation of income post the COVID-19 second wave.

Following an order on Saturday, Principal Secretary and Member Secretary of State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority N. Manjunatha Prasad permitted all places of worship to perform all activities by strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures.

He has, however, barred holding of jatras, temple festivals, processions and congregations.

Heavy footfall was seen at prominent pilgrim centres in the two districts, including Kollur Mookambika Temple, Anegudde Vinayaka Temple, Sri Durgaparameshwari Temples at Kamalashile and Mandarthi and Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, all in Udupi district; Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, Kadri Manjunatha Temple, Sri Mangaladevi Temple, Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, Dharmasthala Manjunatha Temple and Sowthadka Mahaganapati Temple, all in Dakshina Kannada district.

Devotees offered prayers in their respective churches in these districts. Rev. Fr. Vijay Lobo, public relations officer of Mangaluru Diocese, said that routine rituals have commenced in churches.

A spokesperson of Mangaladevi Temple said that the temple administration has decided to offer all 30 sevas at the temple from Monday. “All sevas for the deity will be available from Monday. There will be no Baliharana, chariot procession and other sevas that lead to congregation. There will be no weekly annadaanam either,” he said.

July 24,2021

Bengaluru, July 24: As he stares at his possible exit, B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he had to face several challenges from the day he took charge as the Chief Minister, but is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to better the lives of the people.

The Chief Minister also said that he feels proud to have paid back to the people of Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency, by ensuring its all-round development. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,074 crore and laying the foundation for various projects worth Rs 560 crore in Shivamogga district, from his home office here.

"I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts for the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth," Yediyurappa said.

"From the day I took charge as the Chief Minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the corona pandemic, which ravaged lives. Now once again there is a flood like situation," Yediyurappa noted.

Stating that he has spoken to Deputy Commissioners of eight districts, including Shivamogga, and directed them to take up relief and rescue works, he said "I'm satisfied that despite all these (challenges), I have been able to take steps to improve the living standard of the people and their financial position. ...I thank the people for their support in facing the challenges."

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will begin "his work" from July 26. His government will complete two years in office on July 26.

Yediyurappa, who began his political career as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times from there. The Chief Minister's elder son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Pointing out various initiatives on infrastructure development, irrigation works to provide water to farms, filling up of lakes in Shivamogga, among others, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the irrigation projects taken up in the district would change the financial condition of the farmers in the days to come.

Noting that Shivamogga airport work at Sogane village was under progress, he said the Rs 384 crore airport is viable for operating Airbus aircraft and would also benefit neighbouring districts in terms of tourism, industries and employment generation. The airport will start operations by next April, he added.

Ahmed Ali Kulai
 - 
Sunday, 25 Jul 2021

Step mother treatment to other parts of Karnataka

July 19,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 19: Inter-state bus operation between Mangaluru and Kasaragod to resume on Monday after a gap of more than four months.

However, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has set certain conditions for the passengers travelling between the two states.

Passengers travelling in both KSRTC and private buses should have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine or furnish covid negative report which is less than 72 hours old.

The bus conductors should enforce this before allowing passengers to board the bus.

Further, they have to ensure that the passengers adhere to all Covid protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. 

Those who violate these rules will be booked under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act-2020 and Disaster Management Act-2005, said Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra in a press statement.

The DC said the decision to resume the buses was taken after analysing the Covid situation in Kerala state and in the interest of a huge number of people who commute between the two border districts daily for education, office work, business and other reasons.

He appealed to people to take all necessary precautions in order to check the spread of the virus and to manage the third wave of covid-19 which is expected to hit in the coming days.

July 14,2021

Mangaluru, July 14: Amid speculation about the possibility of a reshuffle of the state Cabinet, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Wednesday it is left to the Chief Minister's discretion, and the party was focussed on the upcoming taluk and Zilla panchayat polls.

"It is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister will take a call," Kateel said in response to a question on the possibility of Cabinet rejig on the lines of the Union Cabinet reshuffle recently.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said the party was focused on winning elections to the taluk and Zilla panchayat polls and legislative council from local authorities constituencies.

"Effort is to gain power in almost all the panchayats, independently," he said in response to a question.

Amid speculation about the possible Cabinet rejig, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too had recently said no discussions have taken place on it.

During BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh's individual meeting with legislators last month, in the midst of rumblings within the party on the leadership change issue, several of them had reportedly discussed social justice and regional imbalance in the cabinet and thereby had tried to make out a case for a reshuffle.

Yediyurappa had last expanded his cabinet in January with the induction of seven new ministers and had also effected a reshuffle of departments of some ministers.

There are now 33 Ministers in the state cabinet, and one berth is vacant.

The cabinet expansion in January had resulted in large-scale resentment in the party, with too many aspirants for ministerial posts.

