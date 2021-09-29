  1. Home
  2. 4 colleges get nod to teach engineering courses in Kannada language

September 29, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 29: A few days after VTU VC Prof Karisiddappa apprised the higher education minister that four colleges affiliated with the varsity had proposed to teach undergraduate engineering (BE) courses in Kannada, the department concerned approved the proposal.

While BE civil engineering will be taught in Kannada at Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology (Bhalki, Bidar) and BLDAE VP Dr P G Halakatti College of Engineering (Vijayapura), undergraduate mechanical engineering courses will be taught in the vernacular language at SJC Institute of Technology (Chikkaballapura) and Maharaja Institute of Technology, Mysuru.

Minister Ashwathnarayan confirmed the same during his interaction with reporters on Wednesday.

Offering higher education in regional languages has been recommended by the National Education Policy. All India Council of Technical Education permitted engineering colleges to offer undergraduate engineering courses in 11 regional languages — Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Oriya. 

The prime minister recently inaugurated 14 colleges in eight states which offer engineering courses in regional language. “Curriculum translation has begun. Since the first year is common for all branches, Kannada curriculum will be ready for academic year 2022. The university will also train teachers,” said VTU vice-chancellor Karisiddappa.

September 23,2021

bishops.jpg

Bengaluru, Sep 23: A delegation of Catholic bishops of Karnataka, led by Archbishop of Bangalore Reverend Peter Machado, met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to voice their opinion over a proposed law to ban religious conversions in the state.

They also spoke about a host of other topics, including inclusion of representatives of Christian managements in committees formed to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP).

In a statement issued here on Thursday said Machado said they had expressed displeasure over recent allegations against the community, terming it “malicious” and “untrue”. The Archbishop of Bangalore Archdiocese highlighted that hundreds of schools, colleges, and hospitals were operated under the aegis of each bishop. “There are about a lakh students but none have been advised to get converted to Christianity. Some minor events might have taken place which have been blown out of proportion now,” he added.

While speaking about the need for an anti-conversion Bill in the Assembly, Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar had recently claimed that religious conversions were “rampant” across the state. The MLA had also said 15,000 to 20,000 people, including his own mother, were converted to Christianity in his constituency.

Responding to this, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said the state government was considering bringing in a law to regulate religious conversion. “The issue (of religious conversions) has come to the government’s notice. Converting people from one religion to another by inducing them is a punishable offence. We will keep a strict vigil on such activities. There is a wide network working on religious conversions across the country,” Jnanendra had said in his reply in the Assembly.

When asked about the same, Machado said, “Someone is trying to malign us. While the issue is being debated in the Assembly, we have reminded people not to do such things. It is not right if someone approaches people, hands over the book and a cross, and converts them. We, too, have a conscience and moral responsibility. We are not forcing anyone.”

In a memorandum submitted to the CM on Wednesday said the bishops noted that such a law would lead to “unnecessary communal issues and unrest” with many more controversial statements and reactions made following the same.

The memorandum also noted the need to include representation from Christian managements in the NEP implementation committees. “Even though thousands of educational institutions are being managed by members from the community, we would like to bring to your notice that there is no Christian representation in various committees formed to implement NEP,” the letter read.

The bishops also urged Bommai to establish a Christian Development Board under the government to ensure their welfare and address demands made by the community on various fronts.

September 19,2021

Hallegere Family.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 19: Hallegere Shankar, the aggrieved editor of a Kannada newspaper has held his deceased wife responsible for his family tragedy, wherein four members committed suicide and allowed a child to starve to death. 

In an eight-page police complaint on Saturday, Hallegere Shankar stated that his wife, Bharathi, 51, was the root cause of endless disputes in the family. He alleged that she didn’t allow their daughters to live with their husbands, thereby wrecking their marital lives. 

On Friday evening, Shankar’s wife, daughters Sinchana, 34, Sindhurani, 31, and son Madhusagar, 25, were found hanging in the family’s home in Thigalarapalya, off Magadi Road. Sindhurani’s nine-month-old baby boy was found dead on a bed, apparently starved to death. Sinchana’s two-and-a-half-year-old daughter was rescued from a state of near-starvation. 

Police suspect that the three women killed themselves on September 13 and Madhusagar ended his life two days later because his body was not as decomposed as the other three corpses. 

In the complaint, Shankar made several allegations against his family members but laid the most blame on his deceased wife. 

He stated that she often egged their daughters to stay away from their husbands. Whenever the daughters complained of petty issues in their marital lives, Bharathi supported them instead of counselling them. Both Sinchana and Sindhurani had been living with their parents for the past one and a half years. Twenty days ago, Sindhurani allegedly consumed some pills and later filed a police complaint against her husband, Srikanth. Sinchana had similar fights with her husband Praveen Kumar. 

A fight for Rs 10 lakh

Madhusagar wanted to open a bar in Ittamadu and had spent lakhs on setting up the business. He got the excise licence and had asked for his father’s signature on some papers. Shankar refused, resulting in another fight. 

On September 12, Shankar had a heated argument with his family over two issues. He had asked his wife and son to give him Rs 10 lakh for building an ashram. They said no. All the money was in his wife’s custody, and she gave it to him whenever needed. 

The same day, Bharathi and Sindhurani quarrelled with Shankar over holding the sacramental ear-piercing ceremony for the infant. Fed up with these issues, Shankar left home in a huff and returned on Friday evening only to discover the deaths. 

After his father left home, Madhusagar tried calling him and texted him, promising to pay Rs 10 lakh but Shankar chose not to respond. 

All the five bodies were handed over to the family on Saturday after the post mortem at Victoria Hospital. The last rites were performed at the Sumanahalli crematorium. 

While police are waiting for autopsy reports, a senior officer quoted doctors as saying that the nine-month-old baby had starved to death. 

IAS/IPS dreams

Shankar’s deceased daughters, Sinchana and Sindhurani, had been preparing for UPSC exams and aspired to get into IAS/IPS, police sources say. 

Sinchana was an MBA graduate while Sindhurani had studied engineering. Their brother, Madhusagar, also an engineer, worked for a nationalised bank. 

Police are checking the text messages and phone calls of the four deceased persons and questioning the relatives to verify Shankar’s allegations. 

Investigators questioned Shankar’s sons-in-law, Kumar and Srikanth, about when and why their wives left them and what they had done to bring them back. 

Surviving child stable 

Sinchana and Kumar’s daughter, rescued from a state of near-starvation, is recovering in a hospital. Kumar was horrified to learn that the child went without food for days. Madhusagar, who the police believe took his life two days later, had fed something to the child. The child may not have eaten anything after he also ended his life. 

September 24,2021

Udupi, Sept 24: Three lecturers from three different institutions have ended their lives in last ten days in Karkala town of Udupi district. 

32-year-old Ravalanath Sharma, who was working as a lecturer in a private college in Karkala had hanged himself to death in his parental house on September 12. He was reported suffering from depression. 

41-year-old Mamata, who was working as a lecturer at SVT Pre-University College, ended her life on September 22 in her residence at Peruvaje. 

In a separate incident, a 75-year-old retired teacher killed himself inside by hanging himself inside the compound of his house on September 23. He was earlier working as a lecturer at Bhuvanendra College in Karkala. 

Karkala town police are investigating all these three cases.

