  2. Young NRI techie from Mangaluru killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

News Network
September 15, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 15: A youth from Dakshina Kannada district, lost his life in a tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, September 14, evening when two buses collided.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razik (27), son of Mohammad from Millath Nagar in Ullal near Mangaluru. 

Razik, who was working in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, was on his way to his night shift duty when the bus he was travelling in met with a fatal collision. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Razik had completed his civil engineering studies before moving abroad in search of employment. He was working with Politech Company in Jubail. Just a month ago, he had returned to Saudi Arabia after spending time with his family in Ullal between July 11 and August 15.

The tragedy has cast a deep shadow over the family, which had already endured the loss of a son and a daughter to illness in earlier years. Razik was the youngest child of Mohammad. He is survived by his parents, three sisters, and one brother.

The news of his death has plunged Millath Nagar into mourning, with friends and relatives remembering him as a hardworking and soft-spoken young man whose life ended far too soon.

News Network
September 11,2025

Bengaluru, Sept 11: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has landed in controversy after being spotted at an event reportedly organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing.

The event marked the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century Tuluva queen of the Chowta dynasty who resisted Portuguese invaders and is often hailed as one of India’s earliest women freedom fighters.

Reacting to criticism, Parameshwara clarified on Tuesday that he had not “consciously” attended any ABVP function. “I am a true Congressman and will die as a Congressman. People have known my politics for 35 years… my ideological commitment to Congress is unquestionable. I don’t have to prove it again and again,” he told reporters.

Explaining further, he said: “When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, a procession was passing through. I learnt it was in honour of Rani Abbakka. I stopped and paid tribute. That was not an ABVP programme, and I didn’t know who the organiser was.”

The explanation came after BJP leaders accused him of playing “soft Hindutva” politics. BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari mocked the Congress for “bleeding leaders” who are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s “anti-India rhetoric.”

He also linked the row to a previous controversy when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sang the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the Assembly last month, sparking criticism within the Congress. Though Shivakumar apologised, the incident reflected the factional rift in the state unit of the party.

Congress MLA H.D. Ranganath later defended Shivakumar, saying: “It is about saluting the land that gave you birth. There is nothing wrong.” But party insiders admit the issue underscored ongoing tensions over Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions.

News Network
September 13,2025

Hassan, Sept 13: At least nine people, including three engineering students, were killed after a tanker lorry rammed into a Ganpati immersion procession in Karnataka’s Hassan district, officials confirmed.

“Between 8 pm and 8:45 pm yesterday, a tanker lorry drove recklessly into a Ganpati immersion procession at Mosale Hosalli. Nine people have died in the incident, and the driver was also injured. Among the deceased are three engineering students and six villagers,” Inspector General of Police Boralingaiah said according to news agency ANI.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced compensation for the victims’ families.

“It is deeply saddening to learn that several people lost their lives and over 20 others sustained serious injuries when a lorry collided with a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan. I pray for peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured. On behalf of the government, a compensation of ₹5 lakh will be given to each of the bereaved families, and the state will bear the medical expenses of the injured. This is a profoundly painful moment, and we must all stand with the families affected,” he said.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also expressed his condolences.

“I am deeply shocked by the horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees were run over by a truck during the procession. May God grant peace to the departed and give strength to their families to endure this pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The state government must ensure the best free treatment for those undergoing care,” he said in a statement.

News Network
September 4,2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the media after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, told the US not to try to strong-arm India and China with tariffs and sanctions, saying, "You can't talk to India or China in that way".

Accusing the Donald Trump administration of using economic pressure as a tool to undermine two of Asia’s biggest powers, Putin said, "You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws," he said.

"When somebody tells you they are going to punish you, you have to think — how can the leadership of those big countries react?" he said.

Putin, who called India and China "partners", said the US tariff regime was an attempt to "weaken the leadership of these countries".

Speaking about the history of both countries, he said, "They have had difficult periods in their histories too, like colonialism, tax on their sovereignty during a prolonged period of time. If one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over. So that influences his behaviour."

Stressing that Washington’s attitude echoes outdated thinking, the Russian leader said, "The colonial era is now over. They have to realise they can’t use these terms in speaking with partners."

However, Putin expressed hope that everything would be sorted out and normal dialogue would resume. "Ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place and we will see normal political dialogue again."

Putin's remarks come against the backdrop of intensifying trade and geopolitical tensions. On August 27, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent, partly aimed at penalising New Delhi for ramping up Russian oil imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is also aimed at pushing Trump's "America First" vision to cut trade deficits.

Meanwhile, China has continued to remain locked in a trade war with Washington.

Earlier this week, Putin said he "highly valued" the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

"We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India, and our other strategic partners aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said at the SCO summit.

It may be recalled that on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and formed a close circle in a rare display of unity and friendship.

