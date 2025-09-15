Young NRI techie from Mangaluru killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Mangaluru, Sept 15: A youth from Dakshina Kannada district, lost his life in a tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, September 14, evening when two buses collided.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razik (27), son of Mohammad from Millath Nagar in Ullal near Mangaluru.

Razik, who was working in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, was on his way to his night shift duty when the bus he was travelling in met with a fatal collision. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Razik had completed his civil engineering studies before moving abroad in search of employment. He was working with Politech Company in Jubail. Just a month ago, he had returned to Saudi Arabia after spending time with his family in Ullal between July 11 and August 15.

The tragedy has cast a deep shadow over the family, which had already endured the loss of a son and a daughter to illness in earlier years. Razik was the youngest child of Mohammad. He is survived by his parents, three sisters, and one brother.

The news of his death has plunged Millath Nagar into mourning, with friends and relatives remembering him as a hardworking and soft-spoken young man whose life ended far too soon.