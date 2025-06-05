Bengaluru stampede: FIR against RCB, KSCA, event organizers for criminal negligence

Bengaluru, June 5: The Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru on Thursday registered an FIR against IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event management company DNA Entertainment Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee, and others in connection with the deadly stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations.

According to the FIR, the accused have been booked for criminal negligence in the incident that killed 11 people and injured several others outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The FIR has invoked Sections 105, 125(1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 read with 3(5) of relevant legal provisions.

The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, directing the state government to submit a status report detailing the causes of the stampede and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the 11 deceased. The franchise also launched a relief initiative titled "RCB Cares" to support fans who were injured in the stampede.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family," the team said in a statement posted on social media. "As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier announced a separate Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for each of the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, most of the injured have been discharged from hospitals.

At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where 18 victims were treated, only two remain under care and are reported to be out of danger, according to Medical Superintendent T Kemparaju.