Bengaluru stampede: FIR against RCB, KSCA, event organizers for criminal negligence

June 5, 2025
June 5, 2025

Bengaluru, June 5: The Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru on Thursday registered an FIR against IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event management company DNA Entertainment Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee, and others in connection with the deadly stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations.

According to the FIR, the accused have been booked for criminal negligence in the incident that killed 11 people and injured several others outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The FIR has invoked Sections 105, 125(1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 read with 3(5) of relevant legal provisions.

The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, directing the state government to submit a status report detailing the causes of the stampede and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the 11 deceased. The franchise also launched a relief initiative titled "RCB Cares" to support fans who were injured in the stampede.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family," the team said in a statement posted on social media. "As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier announced a separate Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for each of the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, most of the injured have been discharged from hospitals.

At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where 18 victims were treated, only two remain under care and are reported to be out of danger, according to Medical Superintendent T Kemparaju.

May 24,2025
May 24,2025

covidkarnataka.jpg

Mysuru, May 24: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, were seen wearing surgical masks at the inauguration of an Indira Canteen in Hinkal, Mysuru. Their appearance in masks is being interpreted as a symbolic gesture to promote caution amid a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases.

While no official guidelines or advisories have yet been issued by the Karnataka Health Department or the State Government, reports of rising Covid-19 cases in parts of India and globally—including in Belagavi—have heightened public awareness. The Chief Minister’s age has also raised concerns about potential vulnerability to infection.

Covid-19 case numbers in India have recently crossed the 250 mark. In response, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have issued advisories urging citizens to take preventive measures such as masking and avoiding crowded places. 

However, health experts maintain that the situation does not warrant panic. “The current COVID-19 scenario in India is marked by isolated, sporadic cases and does not pose a major threat at this time,” said Dr. Nasiruddin G., Consultant of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road.

June 5,2025
June 5,2025

June 5,2025
June 5,2025

Bengaluru, June 5: BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of ignoring the grief of stampede victims while celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory with fanfare.

In a post on X, Ashoka termed the government "heartless" and criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for hosting a grand felicitation for the RCB team at Vidhana Soudha, just a day after a stampede claimed 11 lives.

Ashoka shared images from the event, showing Siddaramaiah placing a turban on Virat Kohli, and Shivakumar holding the IPL trophy RCB won after 18 years. "Those who celebrated yesterday by raising the trophy and taking selfies won’t visit the families of those who died," Ashoka alleged.

He further stated, “They had time to honour cricketers with garlands, but won’t lay even a handful of soil on the graves of the deceased. The lives of ordinary citizens hold no value for this government.”

Calling the incident shameful, Ashoka reiterated his demand for the resignation of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that 11 people lost their lives and 56 were injured in the stampede. Of the injured, 46 have been discharged, while 10 remain hospitalized, though doctors have reported their condition as stable.

