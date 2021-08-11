  1. Home
  2. Kasaragod: Fashion Gold Jewellery MD Pookoya Thangal surrender in court

August 11, 2021

Kasaragod, Aug 11: Ending a nine-month-long escape from the law, the Fashion Gold Jewellery cheating case accused Pookoya Thangal has surrendered before the Magistrate court in Hosdurg near here on Wednesday.

Thangal is the Managing Director of the group and religious leader of Kasaragod.

Earlier, the crime branch police which is investigating the case had arrested the Indian Union Muslum League (IUML) leader and Manjeswaran MLA, M C Kamarudheen, on November 7 last year, in connection with the case.

The MLA is the chairman of Fashion Gold Jewellery Group which is alleged to have cheated hundreds of investors of the group amounting to over 100 crores.

Partners of the group include Muslim scholar Pookoya Thangal.

More than 100 cheating cases have been registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cheating and dishonesty, in many police stations in Kasaragod and Kannur districts.

It was the trust people had in the league leader and religious scholar that people including league supporters had invested in the group.

Police sources said the group had sold properties and reinvested elsewhere.

Pookoya Thangal has been remanded to judicial custody.

July 28,2021

Bengaluru, July 28: Karnataka Chief Minister designate Basavaraj S Bommai has played down corruption charges and possible interference of BY Vijayendra, BS Yediyurappa's son and BJP vice-president, in administrative affairs and called the outgoing CM as his political guru.

"Everything is transparent. Therefore, I would not like to comment on this issue. My administration will be authentic. This is the BJP government. I will have all the freedom. I will give pro-people's administration. From time to time, I will take guidance from senior party leaders," Mr Bommai said yesterday night when he was asked on the issue of Vijayendra's administrative interference and if he would look into the allegations of corruption charges against him.

Vijayendra has been accused of interfering in the administration by several BJP leaders, especially senior leader and former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. His administrative interferences were the main reasons for growing disgruntlement against Yediyurappa's leadership within the party.

He has also been accused of moving files after receiving kickbacks. MLC H Vishwanath of BJP said, "The files are being cleared after receiving kickbacks, This is the system of Vijayendra. Ten per cent kickbacks were received out of a tender worth more than Rs 20,000 crore. Is this government pro-contractors? This is a people's government," he said.

Vishwanath is one of the 16 leaders who had deserted the JDS and Congress to form the Yediyurappa government.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Thawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan, Bommai, whose candidature as the chief minister was proposed by Yediyurappa in the BJP Legislature Party meeting yesterday, said the Lingayat strongman is his political guru and would seek his guidance to fulfil his dreams of giving a pro-people's, pro-farmers, pro-Dalits and pro-women's administration.

"It is because of Yediyurappa I have reached this position. He is the reason for my growth in politics. He is my political guru. Yediyurappa has built this party by working day and night and dropping his sweat," he said.

Bommai said, on priority basis, he wants to make all dreams of Yediyurappa come true, especially the schemes announced in the state budget. He also wants to rescue and provide relief measures to people facing severe floods and Covid.

Asked if he was in the race for the coveted post, Bommai said he does not believe in race, but decisions. "I don't believe in race, but believe in decisions. The party seniors decided and legislators proposed, and I have received our leader Yediyurappa's blessings," he said.

Today at 11 am, Bommai is scheduled to take oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan. After that he plans to initiate programmes including ministry formation in the coming week.

"I am getting in touch with all the leaders on the phone. By morning, I will complete the job of contacting them. After the swearing-in ceremony, I will take up whatever programmes (including forming new council of minister) are there in the coming week," Chief Minister designate Basavaraj Bommai told reporters when he was asked about formation of the new ministry after he was chosen as the successor to Yediyurappa at BJP Legislature Party Meeting.

The council of ministers led by caretaker chief minister BS Yediyurappa was dissolved by Karnataka Governor Gehlot immediately after the Lingayat strongman tendered his resignation.

August 10,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A woman from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada has reportedly lost Rs 5.61 a cyber fraudster who had allegedly fooled her by assuring of a temporary job through SMS.  

The victim, Poornima R, wife of Ravishankar D K, has lodged a complaint with city cybercrime police station in the city in this regard.

According to the complainant, she received a stranger’s call from mobile number 9324118159, who introduced himself as Kartik and claimed that he was recruiting urgently for part time work and one can earn Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day. 

He sent an SMS to contact https://wa.me/+917259213629 for the same. When Poornima believed and contacted the given number, she was sent htps://fun-earn.com/Home/Public/reg/smid/478150 link.

When Poornima registered herself on the link, Rs 100 was credited to her account instantly. Later in the website that was sent to the woman by the stranger, she was given one by one tasks to complete and fleeced of Rs 5,61,537.

August 4,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The National Investigation Agency along with state police units today conducted simultaneous searches at five locations – three in Kashmir, one in Bengaluru and one in Mangaluru – in connection with investigation of NIA case RC-05/2021/NIA/DLI. 

An official release stated that NIA had registered a suo-moto case against seven known and other unknown accused persons under sections 120B, 121 & 121A of IPC & sections 17, 18, 188, 20, 38 & 40 of UA (P) Act on 05.03.2021 pertaining to terrorist activities of one Mohammed Ameen aka Abu Yahya resident of Kerala and his associates, who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.  

Earlier, NIA had conducted searches and had arrested three accused persons namely Mohd. Ameen, Dr Rahees Rasheed and Mus’Hab Anwar in this case in March 2021. 

During investigation, it has been revealed that after the decline of ISIS in Syria/Iraq, Mohd Ameen had visited Kashmir in March, 2020 and for engaging and had also raised funds in association with Kashmir based accused Mohammad Waqar Lone aka Wilson Kashmiri and his associates. As part of conspiracy, funds were also transferred to Mohd Waqar Lone by accused in the case through banking channels and digital payment methods on the directions of Mohd Ameen. Mohd Ameen and his associates were also radicalizing gullible Muslim youths for joining Jihad and unlawful activities in India and had been successful in expanding the network in Kashmir and part of Kerala and Karnataka.    

Today, searches were conducted at the premises of accused/suspects who were continuously in touch with Mohammed Ameen and his associates through various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms and had raised funds for furtherance of activities of ISIS. During searches, several digital devices including Laptops, mobile phones, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents were seized.

Subsequent to the searches, four suspects were arrested. They are Obaid Hamid, resident of Bemina , Srinagar, Muzammil Hassan Bhat , resident of Bandipora , Kashmir, Ammar Abdul Rahman, resident of Ullal, Mangaluru and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal aka Ali Muaviya ,r/o Bengaluru.

They were involved in raising funds and radicalising and motivating more people to join ISIS, according to NIA. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Note: This report is based completely on the information provided by NIA

