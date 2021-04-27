  1. Home
  2. In 10 days, 102 covid patients died before reaching hospital in Karnataka

In 10 days, 102 covid patients died before reaching hospital in Karnataka

News Network
April 28, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 28: As many as 102 of the 1,437 Covid-19 patients who died between April 17 and 26 in Karnataka either passed away in their homes or were brought dead to hospitals.

While 75 patients died at home, 27 were pronounced dead on arrival in hospitals as per the daily bulletin issued by the health and family welfare department. This means at least 10 Covid-19 patients have died every day in the 10-day period without availing medical help.

Most of these fatalities were recorded in Bengaluru. Lack of beds, a long wait for test results and Bengaluru Urban numbers to secure admission in hospitals and ignoring symptoms until the last minute are some reasons for this grave situation. Health department officials also point to the absence of effective monitoring of people in home isolation.

In many cases, Covid tests are being conducted postmortem. On Monday alone, 21 Covid patients died at home, as per the bulletin.

The health department’s bulletin on Tuesday revealed four were brought dead to hospitals although no one died at home.

Soumya Reddy, Jayanagar (Bengaluru) MLA, alleged that the number of people dying at home due to Covid-19 complications is much higher than what is being revealed in the state government bulletin.

“We get numerous calls from patients’ families asking for beds and ventilators,” Reddy said. “In some cases, they return home after unsuccessfully trying for a bed and die at home. We recently came across one such case in Jayanagar, where a 35-yearold man died on April 20 after searching for a bed in a private hospital. He visited a local PHC too,” Reddy said.

The man’s family had sought the MLA’s help to transport the body to a crematorium. A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ambulance eventually arrived at the dead man’s home at 8pm on April 21 — almost 24 hours later. The family, which resides in JP Nagar First Phase, was unavailable for comment. The man’s death certificate states he was Covid-19 positive and died of cardiopulmonary arrest.

On April 22, a 17-year-old boy was brought dead to a hospital in Bengaluru. He had no comorbidities. The boy was diagnosed with influenza-like-illness and turned out to be Covid positive.

Dr Ravindra Mehta, pulmonologist and member of BBMP’s expert committee, said the increase in the number of people dying at home is expected, as the condition of a certain percentage of patients will deteriorate.

“Some patients recover with antiviral medicine while in other cases they recover with oxygen, anticoagulants and steroids,” said Dr Mehta. “Some patients will have complications related to comorbidities and cytokine storms. The deaths at home that we are seeing are of those not getting hospital beds because of the current surge.”

Dr Mehta went on to say that medical teams monitoring patients in home isolation must immediately ensure they are admitted to hospitals as soon as their conditions begin to deteriorate.

Gaurav Gupta, BBMP chief commissioner, said cases of death at home and brought dead to hospital are due to Covid-aggravated conditions and delayed detection. “They rush to hospitals at the last minute. Most of the tertiary hospitals in Karnataka are located in Bengaluru so patients from all over the state, who are in acute distress, come here,” Gupta said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2021

mmsingh.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 18: Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking expansion of covid-19 vaccination programme besides giving key suggestions to tackle the pandemic. 

The development comes as India reported a record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus cases and recorded 1,501 new fatalities today. 

“The government should publicise what are the firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and accepted for delivery over the next six months. If we want to vaccinate a target number in this period, we should have enough orders in advance…” Singh wrote in his letter.

The second suggestion that Singh gave in his letter was that the government should indicate how this expected supply will be distributed across states based on a transparent formula. The central government could retain 10 percent for distribution based on emergency needs, but other than that, states should have a clear signal of likely availability so that they can plan their rollout.

He further wrote that states should be given some flexibility to define the category of frontline workers to be vaccinated even if they are below 45. This includes bus and taxi drivers, panchayat workers, municipality staff and also lawyers, he added. “They can be vaccinated even if they are below 45,” he wrote.

The former Prime Minister pointed out that in this time of a public health emergency, the Centre must proactively support vaccine producers to expand their manufacturing facilities quickly by providing funds and other concessions.

“I believe this is the time to invoke the compulsory licensing provisions in the law, so that a number of companies are able to produce the vaccine under a licence.  This, I recall, had happened earlier in the case of medicines to deal with the HIV/AIDS disease,” he wrote.

Singh also said that any vaccine which has been cleared for use by credible authorities, such as the European Medical Agency or the FDA in the US, should be allowed to be imported without any bridging trials.

“We are facing an unprecedented emergency and, I understand, experts are of the view that this relaxation is justified in an emergency. The relaxation could be for a limited period during which the bridging trials could be completed in India,” he wrote.

He further stated, “We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of population vaccinated. Currently, India has vaccinated only a small percentage of its population. I am certain that with the right policy design, we can do much better and very quickly.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 26,2021

udupi.jpg

Uudpi, Apr 26: In the wake of unprecedented oxygen shortage across Karnataka amidst covid crisis, an oxygen refilling unit has been set up at Belapu in Kaup taluk of Udupi district. This is Udupi’s first ever oxygen refilling plant.

The unit is owned by SN Cryogenics Private Limited in the KIADB industrial area and will be able to supply medical oxygen once liquid oxygen is supplied to the unit as planned.

The liquid oxygen required for the refilling unit is being brought from Bengaluru and Torangal near Bellary. The unit can store 20 thousand cubic meters of liquid oxygen at once, which will then be processed into gas and filled into cylinders.

At present, hospitals and industries in the Udupi district rely on three oxygen refilling units operating in Baikampadi and Karnad industrial areas. The reliance on other districts will be reduced when the Belapu unit starts operating.

“More than 40 government and private hospitals in Udupi, Manipal, Kundapur, Brahmavara and Karkala in the district, will be able to receive oxygen sooner with less shipping costs,” said Nataraj, head of the unit.

“All permits have been issued for the district’s first oxygen refilling plant and it will be commissioned soon. The new unit will enable faster management of medical emergencies in the district,” said Sadashiv Prabhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udupi District.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: At least three fishermen were killed and nine others reported missing after a suspected foreign container ship rammed into their fishing boat 43 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast on Monday.

The Coast Guard brought ashore two rescued fishermen to Mangaluru by Tuesday.

The boat IFB Rabah, owned by Mamantakath Jaffar, had sailed from Kerala’s Beypore on Sunday with 14 migrant fishermen on board. The boat overturned after being hit by the ship around midnight.

Kasaragod fisheries deputy director Satheesan P V said that the two rescued men don’t have any major injuries. They have been identified as Sunil Das of Bengal and Velmurugan of TN.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.