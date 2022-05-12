  1. Home
  2. Up to 10 years jail: Karnataka govt likely to promulgate ordinance against religious conversion

Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his Cabinet will today decide on promulgating an ordinance to give effect to a controversial law against religious conversions.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly in December last year. It is pending passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one short of majority. 

“Because the Assembly and Council got prorogued, we are placing a proposal to promulgate an ordinance in the Cabinet today,” Bommai told reporters. 

The controversial bill aims to prohibit religious conversion by way of marriage or inducements such as free marriage, employment among others. 

The bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for “forced” conversion. Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Under the proposed law, any person wanting to convert into another religion must intimate the authorities one month in advance.

Karnataka will become the ninth state to enact the anti-conversion law. 

New Delhi, May 5: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday said the sedition law is against the conscience of the Indian nation and it is high time the Supreme Court considers "abrogating" it from the pages of criminal law.

His assertion came on a day the Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on May 10 on the legal question whether the pleas challenging the colonial era penal law on sedition be referred to a larger bench and granted time to the Centre to file its response.

The law of sedition has again reignited a public debate, including before the Supreme Court, and the public is very much focused on the subject, Moily noted.

The Britishers fully invoked this section to silence the freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi and Balgangadhar Tilak, the former Union minister and a senior lawyer said.

"It has now become routine for lawmakers both in the state and at the Centre to silence the dissenters who are opposed to the view of the established governments....ultimately the law is misused to kill the democratic ethos in the country," he said.

"Real patriots are put behind bars under the provisions of Section 124 A (sedition) and democratic expression has been assaulted by the governments in power," Moily said.

While Mahatma Gandhi called Section 124A "the prince among the political sections of the IPC designed to suppress the liberty of the citizen", Jawaharlal Nehru said that the provision was "obnoxious" and "highly objectionable", and "the sooner we get rid of it the better", Moily pointed out.

"Both of them voiced conscious consensus of the freedom fighters and patriots. The nation should have scrapped the law as it inherited the colonial legacy of suppressing independent opinion. Hence the sedition law is against the conscience of the Indian nation," he said.

Moily said the second Administrative Reforms Commission in its fifth report on public order considered many provisions on federal crimes, including sedition, and recommended re-examining the offences which have inter-state or national ramification and include them in a new law.

"It is high time that the Supreme Court of India consider abrogating the law of sedition from the pages of criminal law of the country as the said law goes against the patriotic ethos of the country and intends to remove the conscience of ethos of India and also the Constitution and freedom fighters of the country," Moily said.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya kant and Hima Kohli was also told by Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was assisting in his personal capacity, that the misuse of the provision like it happened against a Maharashtra MP for reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' has to be stopped by laying down guidelines.

However, there was no need to refer the five-judge bench verdict of the top court in the Kedar Nath case in 1962 to a bench of five or seven judges, the top most law officer said.

The apex court had upheld the constitutional validity of the sedition law in the Kedar Nath Singh case. 

Bengaluru, May 6: As BJP sets its focus on southern Karnataka, where it is traditionally weak, with an eye on the 2023 assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a wave in favour of the party in the region, as he hinted that leaders from other parties will be soon joining the organisation.

He said the party is having discussions about holding a large-scale public meet in Mandya, which comes under the old Mysuru region or south Karnataka belt. "From various parts of the state many people are eager to join the party, especially Kolar, Mandya and other places, they will be inducted batch by batch," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is a huge liking among people, especially youths, towards BJP in the Southern Karnataka region. "So in Mandya and in the region, a new and young leadership is likely to emerge and there is a wave in favour of the BJP there....we are talking to several people, whoever agrees with the party and its ideology, we will speak to them," he added.

The old Mysuru region, comprising the southern districts of Karnataka, is dominated by the Vokkaliga community and has traditionally been a bastion of Congress and JD(S), where they contest as arch rivals. BJP has been making consistent efforts to make inroads, aimed at reaping political dividends.

In the 2018 polls, the BJP managed to win one seat in Hassan; later in a high-voltage 2019 bypolls, it managed to win the KR Pet seat, its first victory in Mandya district, and also won Chikballapur, another first. Creating history of sorts, the party bagged the Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru district for the first time in November, 2020 bypolls.

State BJP Vice-President and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra, who is widely credited for the paty's victory in K R Pet and Sira, has recently stated that he is interested in working in the region, if the party decides. The Chief Minister on Friday met former External Affairs Minister and former CM S M Krishna, who hails from Mandya, and held discussions with the veteran leader. Bommai, however, termed it as a courtesy visit to greet Krishna, who recently turned 90.

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have locked horns over the issue of extending help to the families of the persons arrested for indulging in large-scale violence in Hubballi.

Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced that he will help the mothers and children of the persons arrested in Hubballi. He has also stated that he will distribute food kits and Rs 5,000 cash to every family in Mastaan Shah Shaadi Mahal near Kasaba police station in Hubballi.

BJP National General Secretary and MLA C T Ravi took exception to it and stated that the Congress's role repeatedly comes into the open on such occasions. "After the violence at DJ Halli-KG Halli and Padarayanapura, where agitators torched the police station and the sitting MLA's house, the Congress played a similar role in helping the accused families," he said. The party gives monetary support and legal help through advocates, he added.

Congress MLA Zameer's name had also came to the front then also. Now also his name has come out for similar reasons. "He is the one pinching the baby and he is the one who is comforting the baby also," Ravi said.

"Congress wants to cause communal clashes to strengthen its vote bank. There were rumours of Congress supporting the hijab controversy from behind. They stood for the hijab and extended legal help. The advocates who argued for hijab charge Rs 50 lakh and they were in close touch with the Congress party. If we observe these developments, the role of the Congress is clear in the hijab crisis and the series of incidents of communal violence in the state," he claimed.

Khan stated that he will pray to Allah and ask him to punish the guilty as well as guide them on the right path during the sacred month of Ramzan. "Help will be extended to the families whose earning members have been jailed. This should not be misunderstood. Those who are guilty let them be punished," he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah distanced himself from the issue of Khan distributing food kits and cash to the families of the arrested persons. Siddaramaiah maintained that he wouldn't react on the issue. 

